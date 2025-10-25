Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

My 28 year old granddaughter, Star Hampton, has been on a kidney transplant list for a very long time and has dialysis 2-3 times a week. NOW, there is a possibility that she “might” get a transplant Friday. She is 2nd on the list, but the transplant doctors have NOT been able to get ahold of the 1st person on the list. If they don’t pretty soon, Star gets the transplant, Meanwhile, she’s had tests and bloodwork, just in case. Please pray for God’s perfect will and a full recovery with no rejection once she gets a transplant whether on Friday or in God’s timing. (Sarah)

Please pray for Ted, he has pancreatic cancer, it does not look good and he has young children. Thanks so much, I know he will appreciate your prayers

Please continue to pray for my autistic son, Mark. We are working through some behaviors and today’s scripture reading I have been using to help him to be kind. Again pray that he makes better choices. Bless you all !

Prayers for Charles and Monique. For peace, favor, and guidance with God and man. Bless their marriage and their jobs/school.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

I’ve had to use very tough love with my 30 year-old son tonight and my heart is hurting so badly. A mama just should not have to be in that position. Please pray for him to be safe and that the Lord would use this time for change that is so necessary and please pray for me that this pain would go away and that God will use all of this for good. God bless and keep everyone

Please, continue to pray for my family’s faith to be restored. For my grandsons struggling with antiquated coaching. R needs physical healing & emotional protection. Peace in Israel & revival in our community, State & Nation. TPUSA mission to our youth.

Please continue to pray for my friend K.‘s father. They stabilized him and he’s been coming along and if all goes according they are going to be able to do his surgery tomorrow they’re putting a stent in. So please continue to pray for him. The prayers have worked the spa and I thank you all so much. I’ll continue to pray for him and her and the whole family. Thank you. K.

Thank you for praying for Jon in rehab, for strength, courage & focus. Amen

Please pray for me - Regina. I need deliverance from this depression and anxiety. It is causing mental and physical problems for me. Thank you and may God bless you.

Dearest Regina, may God grant you the serenity to accept the things you can not change. The courage to change the things you can & the wisdom to know the difference. He has got you so just be willing to be willing to surrender daily. He’ll do the rest 🙏🏽❣️

1 Sing the wondrous love of Jesus,

Sing His mercy and His grace;

In the mansions bright and blessed

He’ll prepare for us a place.

When we all get to heaven,

what a day of rejoicing that will be!

When we all see Jesus,

we’ll sing and shout the victory!

2 While we walk the pilgrim pathway

Clouds will overspread the sky;

But when trav’ling days are over

Not a shadow, not a sigh. [Refrain]

3 Let us then be true and faithful,

Trusting, serving ev’ry day;

Just one glimpse of Him in glory

Will the toils of life repay. [Refrain]

4 Onward to the prize before us!

Soon His beauty we’ll behold;

Soon the pearly gates will open–

We shall tread the streets of gold. [Refrain]

