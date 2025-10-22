Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day. This email delivers Monday - Friday.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Grant thee according to thine own heart, and fulfill all thy counsel.

Psalm 20:4

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

Leave a comment

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

I would like to pray for health and healing. I have had many health issues and chronic illnesses since I was young. I have been able to make it through with God’s help but I am still afraid. Please pray for healing and that I can enjoy more good health. Amen

Please pray for my Mom. She going to have surgery on her lung next month to remove a spot found there. She is greatly loved by her family, friends and children. She is also helping to raise two of her grandchildren after her daughter passed away unexpectedly last year. Please, God heal her and look out for her. Amen

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Thank you and God bless.

Please Pray for My Mother. They are saying that she is in the final stage of Liver Diease (Nash) and we should seek Hospice. I know God is the Great Physician and our Healer. My trust is in the Lord Jesus Christ. I ask that his Will be done in her life. She is a born again Christian and either way she is a winner. I Also have other people on my heart with sickness. I pray for everyone on the prayer list.

Please pray for Freedom who is battling cancer.It doesn’t sound like he’s doing very well.Thank you all and may God bless us all.

Please pray for Chief Pat onboard this ship I work on. He works opposite of me but sometimes (special occasions) we do overlap such as now. I have worked out here for over 7 years with almost zero issues. Pat finds issue with everything I do anytime he gets a chance. Has even left me specifacally instructions on things to do when we are opposite, and I have my own Chief. He is past retirement age and truly needs Jesus. he is also attacking my coworker who also worked over on this crew. THANKS FOR PRAYERS!!

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina, and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for God’s hand in my divorce from a very abusive covert narcissist. He’s already trying to hide money. I need his misdeeds brought to light.

I really needed this exact verse tonight. Fighting for my beautiful grandbaby that constantly seems to loose in this life at every turn. I know God has his hands around her. Born at 26 weeks. Surviving to be almost 9 years old. Her dad cannot deal with her mother so has stepped back. Her mother has terrible mental health issues. We are no longer allowed around her nor any other family members. Her little cousins love her and miss her...we just pray and pray and pray. God has a plan. I trust him.

Last week I asked for prayer for my friend K.’s father who ended up in the hospital in a coma. About three days ago he was taken off the ventilator and trach removed. He is out the ICU and in a regular room, talking and eating. Once they stabilize his meds they plan to put in a stent... praise God. Thank you for praying ... I also have a personal request ... God knows what it is. Thank you for agreeing and praying with me. Kathleen

I’ve always only asked for prayers for others on here, but tonight I think I might need some for myself. I’m really struggle with my mental health tonight. Like really struggling. I can’t seem to bring myself out of this funk .. I am alone 99% of my life. I never used to be this way. My life has zero purpose. I have no friends, I work alone. I don’t know how I ended up like this... please pray for me…

Please pray we can sell our house because we need to move back home for health concerns .

Please Pray for all the Children, to be saved from all harms, and to be comforted, and blessed with the joy of Gods Love

HYMNAL: And Can It Be, That I Should Gain?

Listen:

Author: Charles Wesley

----

1 And can it be that I should gain

An int’rest in the Savior’s blood?

Died He for me, who caused His pain?

For me, who Him to death pursued?

Amazing love! how can it be

That Thou, my God, should die for me?

Refrain:

Amazing love! how can it be

That Thou, my God, should die for me!

2 ‘Tis mystery all! Th’Immortal dies!

Who can explore His strange design?

In vain the firstborn seraph tries

To sound the depths of love divine!

‘Tis mercy all! let earth adore,

Let angel minds inquire no more. [Refrain]

3 He left His Father’s throne above,

So free, so infinite His grace;

Emptied Himself of all but love,

And bled for Adam’s helpless race;

‘Tis mercy all, immense and free;

For, O my God, it found out me. [Refrain]

4 Long my imprisoned spirit lay

Fast bound in sin and nature’s night;

Thine eye diffused a quick’ning ray,

I woke, the dungeon flamed with light;

My chains fell off, my heart was free;

I rose, went forth and followed Thee. [Refrain]

5 No condemnation now I dread;

Jesus, and all in Him is mine!

Alive in Him, my living Head,

And clothed in righteousness divine,

Bold I approach th’eternal throne,

And claim the crown, through Christ my own. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.