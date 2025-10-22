The Huckabee Post

The Huckabee Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mandy's avatar
Mandy
21m

Asking for prayer for my broken relationship with my fiancé of 7 years. He doesn’t want to work through our issue and just wants to be over with. We lacked communication. My relationship with his daughter was rocky and caused tension between all 3 of us. Just a lot of brokenness in both relationships. Needing prayer for restoration of this is God’s plan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carolynn Selvage's avatar
Carolynn Selvage
3m

Please pray for God to open doors for a new job for either myself or my husband. I found out 2 months ago that I am being laid off and so far nothing. I am trying to trust God in all of this, but it's also hard to not get discouraged. My last day at my current job is the day before Thanksgiving.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Huckabee Post
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture