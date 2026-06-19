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David Webb's avatar
David Webb
3h

Pray for Ronald Gillespie & Family.

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Sa Keck's avatar
Sa Keck
4h

Father, in Jesys Mighty & Holy Name answer, save, heal, deliver, restore, bring answers for Your Glory Amen.

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