Blessings on you and your family!!

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life. - Psalm 143:8

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Prayers answered for positive outcomes for Lauren’s surgery.

Need prayers for Scott who is undergoing a left groin ultrasound on 12/8. Praying the lymph nodes are shrinking and for good health for him. In Jesus’ name Amen.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Pray that my anxiety will be healed. I get very anxious before meals, and before I go to bed. I’m on tube feeding for 8 hours a day. I have to weigh 115 pounds before they disconnect me from my tube feeding permanently. I’m praying that the stress of gaining weight will stop.

Please pray for my grandson Merritt who has epilepsy. He suffers from multiple types of seizures daily, and doctors just seem to want to through different medications at him at the same time. It seems there aren’t any doctors who are experts in the subject. Please pray for his parents as they deal with disease and for recovery for him.

Please pray for my son Scott and his entire family who know Jesus but aren’t walking with Him. They need to put God first not a baseball team. Also, please pray that whatever is in my right lung is gone when we repeat the scan in February.

Please pray for my daughter Johnna and her daughter, my granddaughter, Ashley. They both battled domestic violence and needing money for living expenses and lawyers. I am thanking the Lord for their strength, for the courage to leave, now they need the Lord’s help to finish this fight and that they thank God for every step away from the problem and every step towards him!! Amen!!

Pray for Joseph. A good neighbor and gentle man. He is experiencing some serious health issues.

Please continue to pray for my friend R as he deals with coworkers and waits for the next steps on the court journey that God’s Will Be Done to HIS Glory and our good. No testimony without the test. PTLORD in everything and watch HIM move mountains!!

Jon in rehab is moving into the 2nd step process.Thank The Lord! Thank you for praying for his strength & courage & that he keeps his eyes & heart on Jesus.

Please pray for Sandi . Starting a new trial treatment for stage 4 cancer . Lord please give us a miracle .

Steve has bulging neck & back disc’s & in much pain. Pray The Lord heals him & Dr will use knowledge & expertise to help.

HYMNAL: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Listen:

Author: Edmund H. Sears

1 It came upon the midnight clear,

that glorious song of old,

from angels bending near the earth

to touch their harps of gold:

“Peace on the earth, good will to men,

from heaven’s all-gracious King.”

The world in solemn stillness lay,

to hear the angels sing.

2 Still through the cloven skies they come

with peaceful wings unfurled,

and still their heavenly music floats

o’er all the weary world;

above its sad and lowly plains,

they bend on hovering wing,

and ever o’er its Babel sounds

the blessed angels sing.

3 And ye, beneath life’s crushing load,

whose forms are bending low,

who toil along the climbing way

with painful steps and slow,

look now! for glad and golden hours

come swiftly on the wing.

O rest beside the weary road,

and hear the angels sing!

4 For lo! the days are hastening on,

by prophet seen of old,

when with the ever-circling years

shall come the time foretold

when peace shall over all the earth

its ancient splendors fling,

and the whole world send back the song

which now the angels sing.

Thank you for reading and singing along.