Carol Pfeiffer
14h

I need prayer for everything. My Adult son, Marc, has seizures, bad seizures. We have to move. The landlord who just bought this place a year ago is now selling. I wake up every morning, sometimes during the night, and all I can think about are the problems. All of them.my husband was now diagnosed with Vascular dimentia. I ask God to turn it all around. Perhaps I need some prayer warriors. Thank you

Carol

Fran Miller
12h

Please pray for our sons (Charlie)healing. Body mind and spirit. Please pray for our finances, that God will find work that my husband can be paid for. Please pray for healing in my husband's body. Thank you, Lord for all you have done and for all that you will do!

