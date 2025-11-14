The Huckabee Post

Crystal
I kindly ask for prayers for my Army family, as we are all struggling with the loss of another brother! .... this is becoming way to common! If your loved ones make ANY statements about suicide, please Dear God, don't ignore it. Not everyone is capable of helping someone in need, and i understand that. But what they are capable of doing is telling someone who is! If you are struggling please, please allow someone to help you. People, non judgemental people, who are trained to help you are available 24/7. Veterans can call 988 and press 1.

In Jesus name

🙏AMEN 🙏

Prayers for my brother wisdom and guidance and patience for caring for mother who has alteizmers I am unable due to copd emphysema prayers for both of us in Jesus name amen

