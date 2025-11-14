Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life.

Psalm 143:8

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Hello partners in prayer and please pray for my good friend, Dave that he gets the money he needs for a ticket to fly home to Florida as soon as possible. He was robbed and his cell phone was taken and he is in another state and very homesick and stressed out right now. God bless you all and I say prayers for your prayer requests here too.

Please continue to pray for my friend that is wrongfully accused and is now in jail. We’re praying for him to get bailout monies in place for the end of this month. Pray for him to stay safe and his life to be protected. So thankful he is a warrior for the Lord and the Lord knows and sees his needs. Thank you and praying for each one of your prayer request too.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

I’m praying that my hubby will accept his aging limitations and agree to sell our home and downsize to a no maintenance condo. It’s difficult for him now to do all the work necessary for normal upkeep and maintenance. It hurts my heart to see him struggle.

Please pray for my mother who has a preposterous felony or misdemeanor charge on her at her A/L facility in a case of elder abuse. We had to hire a lawyer which we can’t afford. Pray it gets dropped.

I signed a contract to have a window installed but now I may have to move and not have my job, so I just pray that they let me just pay them the money I owe them and just keep the window. Thank you for praying with me. I’m so grateful for the prayer tree. We all have each other to stand with. Kathleen

Update- Please pray for patience as son J is waiting and trusting God to help him finish his full licensing as a Christian therapist, his tests passed, totally hours, applying yo the State with his next steps in his calling and his desire for a godly wife! He has gotten discouraged trying to meet godly women!

Please urgently pray for E who once seemed to walk with God but has turned her back and is now enslaved to destructive sin. Please pray her evil, heartbreaking way will be blocked Lord, bring her to end of self and rescue her! Praying for all! Amen

Please continue to pray for my prodigal adult daughters (and SIL)to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and great love.( Eph.2) They are filled with unbelief, bitterness and some with anger. Praying for the saving of my granddaughter (and sibling on the way)by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too!

Newer Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change in June is working! Thank you for praying for our time with 2 of our daughters. We were able to enjoy the time together and will again soon!! Grateful! We continue to pray God will use all things to restore our divided family for His glory! Thanks and praying for you too!

HYMNAL: Come, Thou Almighty King

Author: Anonymous

Listen:

1 Come, thou almighty King,

help us thy name to sing;

help us to praise.

Father all-glorious,

o’er all victorious,

come and reign over us,

Ancient of Days.

---

2 Come, thou incarnate Word,

gird on thy mighty sword;

our prayer attend.

Come and thy people bless,

and give thy Word success,

and let thy righteousness

on us descend.

---

3 Come, holy Comforter,

thy sacred witness bear

in this glad hour!

Thou, who almighty art,

now rule in ev’ry heart,

and ne’er from us depart,

Spirit of pow’r.

---

4 To thee, great One in Three,

eternal praises be

hence evermore!

Thy sov’reign majesty

may we in glory see,

and to eternity

love and adore.

Thank you for reading and singing along.