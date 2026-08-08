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Daily Bible Verse

Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it. Proverbs 4:23

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Please pray for my niece, Christine, who was just diagnosed with stage 2A breast cancer. Please pray that her treatment will be completely successful with elimination of tumors and no recurrence of any cancer anywhere. Thank you!

Please pray for my friend Rose. She fell and broke her shoulder that may require surgery. One of the best Women I've ever met.

Please pray for Linda. She is in her 70s and will have difficult shoulder surgery tomorrow. She is raising a young granddaughter and needs effective surgery and quick recovery

Pray for healing for Marie from surgery and a broken foot. Also for comfort for Tim who is very ill.

My dad suddenly can’t walk for whole day. I asked him to take paracetamol . Then he can walk but very slowly and still feel pain in his waist. He is unwilling to see dr. Please pray God healing him. Thanks . My low pay part time job, the dept head aged 60+ , she scolded another newcomer. It’s offensive to scold ppl by using foul language. Pls pray the boss, the dept head can’t attack anyone.

Please pray for the burn on my foot to heal completely with no complications. Prayers for family harmony, peace and love. Prayers for Pat, battling cancer, that he may go into long remission. Thank you!

I have a prayer request for my sons' reconciliation. Michael, my oldest son, moved away 17 years ago, he has visited several times, & we always enjoy getting together as a family, including my youngest son, James, & his daughter. Michael, holds against James that he has not visited him in those years. James always comes over & socializes with him when he visits. Now, Michael is coming for my 80th birthday in Sept., & doesn't want James to be around when he visits. They haven't spoken in 4 years. This breaks my heart. I've been praying for God to soften their hearts & fill their hearts with brotherly love, & forgiveness. Please, pray this will get resolved before September. This gives me a lot of anxiety, which I pray everyday will pass. I trust Our Lord, but doubts creep in. I'm grateful for your prayers. Praying for all requesting prayers. To God be ALL the Glory. Ofelia

Please pray for me SyLisa I am drowning in debt and of my own making I pray for a miracle and provision for all my bills to be pd completely and my car to be pd off and to sell like crazy at the car lot to make good commissions and not have any worries please. Thank you In Jesus Name Amen

Pray for my grandson Dawson whom I love with my whole heart. He has been troubled and cut him self off from everyone who loves him a year ago this month. Pray that Jesus finds this lost lamb.

Please pray for E to be rescued from sin and her sisters too. Thx and praying too!

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for my son Dominic to lead a normal life without multiple personalities. To give him empathy and to not have memory issues because of the multiple personalities. Hope for him to have friends and maybe one day a relationship with a nice Christian woman. Lord hear our prayer.

Please pray for my son Matthew, my daughter Sarah and her husband Matt. They have fallen into the deceptions about Israel and have turned away from what the Bible actually says. Matthew especially has been deceived into believing all our enemies are now our allies and it’s Israel and even all of our American government that are the enemies. Thank you, I know nothing is impossible with the Lord.

The lady (ex colleague) scolded me daily in office before in June and she was terminated due unethical behavior n non compliance issues in her work, & now she got the best perm job in government sector. I worked in the government section before but on a contract basis for 4 months - fixed term. Pls pray I also can get the best perm job with my previous salary in 2023. She is lucky to have the perm job with high salary n flexible working hr. The boss scolded me again n I feel stressed in this low pay part time job. Pls pray I can get a job soon. I feel uncomfortable working with them

Please pray for my aging father, Hubert. He has been in church most of his life but has only pretended to be a believer. Up to this point he has refused to admit or repent of his sinful ways or humble himself before or obey God or even obey human authorities. Pray for God's grace so he is convicted of his sin and convinced of God's love for him and his heart and mind are changed so he chooses to enter into a real, saving relationship with Jesus before it is too late.

Please join me in prayer for my dislocated shoulder that resulted in a torn rotator cuff and bicep. I am hoping to see the surgeon soon and move forward on the process of complete healing. I live alone and will need some help with rides and getting back to doing to my normal activities. I am seeing God’s hand in this process and give him the glory🙏🏼

lee total healing of cancer

Please pray for my Son Luke. He is on medication ( for depression problems). When he tries to go off of medication he reverts back to depression. The medication causes skin problems. Please pray that Lord cures Luke and receives the glory.

Please pray for my husband Jim! I pray for God to change him into the man God wants him to be! He seems so far away from God! He needs you Jesus!

Prayers for Jim for healing from COPD emphysema and heart issues receive this in Jesus name amen.

HYMNAL: To God Be The Glory

Author: Fanny Crosby

Listen:

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1 To God be the glory, great things he has done!

So loved he the world that he gave us his Son,

who yielded his life an atonement for sin,

and opened the life-gate that all may go in.

---

Refrain:

Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord,

Let the earth hear his voice!

Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord!

Let the people rejoice!

O come to the Father through Jesus the Son

and give him the glory, great things he has done!

---

2 Great things he has taught us, great things he has done,

and great our rejoicing through Jesus the Son,

but purer and higher and greater will be

our joy and our wonder, when Jesus we see. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along