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b210rtr1's avatar
b210rtr1
2h

MAGA

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Kathleen Mahoney's avatar
Kathleen Mahoney
25m

I am asking for prayers … I have stomach and digestive issues. It’s intermittent, I know it’s from my job because it’s been very stressful since December. Just asking for healing. Also, that my client. R rebooks an appointment to my practice. Thank you for agreeing with me in prayer I live alone and have nobody to agree with me. God Bless everyone on this Prayer Tree. KM

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