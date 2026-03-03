Forwarded this email? Subscribe here | Huckabee Post

DAILY BIBLE VERSE:

Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it. Proverbs 4:23

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Urgent pray for Randy C. who awhile back was falsely arrested for a DUI even though he tested perfectly clean. He’s a street evangelist and lost money throughout the process for his bond, cost of storage to recover his vehicle, hotel stays throughout the process, etc. Sadly he also lost 3 regular donators to his ministry due to the internet showing his arrest even though the charges were proven false. The arrest needs to be eradicated and his name cleared. Randy is truly a walking bible. He dearly loves Jesus, shares Jesus everywhere with everyone, and he NEVER EVER drinks. He only wants renumeration of the funds he lost but needs an excellent lawyer to represent him which he cannot afford. Pray for God to guide him towards the recovery help he needs and deserves. Thank you, Sarah.

Please pray for my sister-in-law, Martha M. “On March 2, I will be having a spinal surgery. It will remove some arthritis buildup and other tissue that is pressing on a nerve and causing severe pain on my lower back and calf muscle. Surgery is called a laminectomy. I’d appreciate your prayers that the surgery will be effective and that I will trust God completely no matter how well it works. The surgeon says this is a low-risk procedure a that is usually very effective. Thank you for your prayers. Martha” (Sarah)

I have cancer. I pray all the time to feel the presence of Jesus. I feel like he has left me. I love him, I know He loves me, but he has somehow been too busy to help me'. I pray for peace for our country.

For my family, my child having been subjected to abuse which I couldn’t stop happening as many failed me and my child. When the entire world is on fire nothing more important than God and our family. Please pray for that the wrongdoers are all caught and we can have a better, safer life.

Please continue praying for healing for both Larry and Tim. Pray for their pain to ease and for strength. They love the Lord.

For reasons that will take too long to explain I am having to find a place to live and I either do no qualify for the Sr Communities (Make too much money) but on the other hand I can't afford a simple one bedroom apartment here in the Inland Empire. I am running out of time as I have to get out of the home I am living in very soon.

Please say a prayer for my sister, Judy. She has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. We lost our father to pancreatic cancer, and we also lost her son, Bill, to pancreatic cancer. Please pray for comfort and God's mercy for my beloved sister and family. Thank you for your prayers and may God Bless us all.

Please say a prayer for my friend Jo. They laid people off at her job, and she was one of them. She’s having complications getting her unemployment. She really just wants a job. She’s very good at sales and she’s looking for a job in sales. Just pray that God will show her favor on her job search and give her a new job soon. Thank you for the prayers. God bless everyone.

Please pray for my brother’s family. My brother (Bill) is saved but his wife and children (Barbee, Zack and wife, and Lauren) are not saved and are not even seeking. I have been praying for years.

HYMNAL: I Love To Tell The Story

Author: Kate Hankey



1 I love to tell the story

of unseen things above,

of Jesus and his glory,

of Jesus and his love.

I love to tell the story

because I know it’s true;

it satisfies my longings

as nothing else can do.

---

Refrain:

I love to tell the story;

‘twill be my theme in glory

to tell the old, old story

of Jesus and his love.

---

2 [A seasonal stanza may be sung.]

---

3 I love to tell the story,

for those who know it best

seem hungering and thirsting

to hear it like the rest.

And when in scenes of glory

I sing the new, new song,

‘twill be the old, old story

that I have loved so long.

---

[Christ’s Birth]

4 An angel brought glad tidings:

“Send all your fears away,

for Christ, your Lord and Savior,

is born for you this day.”

Then many other angels

sang praise for Jesus’ birth:

“To God on high be glory,

and peace to all the earth.” [Refrain]

---

5 [Christ’s Death]

Christ Jesus, pure and holy,

without a spot or stain,

by wicked hands was taken,

was crucified and slain!

And now the word is finished,

the sinner’s debt is paid,

because on Christ the Righteous

the sin of all was laid. [Refrain]

---

[Christ’s Resurrection]

6 O wonderful redemption!

The price for sin is paid,

salvation is accomplished,

my heart is unafraid,

for God has raised Christ Jesus

to show the work was done;

his glorious resurrection

declared the vict’ry won! [Refrain]

---

[Christ’s Commission]

7 The Savior of all people

has brought his peace to you;

now go and tell the story,

for others need it too.

To ev’ry land and nation

ring out the gospel call;

proclaim that Christ is risen

and grants his peace to all. [Refrain]

|Thank you for reading and singing along.