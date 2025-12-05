Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Whoever pursues righteousness and love finds life, prosperity and honor. - Proverbs 21:21 NIV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray for my son Mark. He is currently in the Wake Forest Hospital and waiting for a heart transplant and possibly a kidney.

Please pray for the salvation of family members who once confessed Christ as Savior but have been led astray by unsaved influences. Please pray for Karen, stage 4 cancer, to qualify for the hormone blocker trial that has worked for so many others.

Praying for all the evil in the world to stop.

Prayers for good blood test results had run for medical in Jesus name amen. Praying for my brother Ronny for wisdom and guidance patience in dealing with my mother who is 96 and has alteizmers. God bless all on this group

Please pray for family friend Tony who undergoes laser laser surgery Thursday for a detached retina for skillful safe and successful surgery. Pray also for his worried wife Kathy.

Please pray for my 3 grown children- Kelly, Kyler and Jeremy. Pray with me for God to move in each of our lives and not only draw closer to Him, but with ourselves- I am so broken trying desperately for God to heal our Broken Hearts and reunite us. Thank you and God Bless you all ❤️🙏💯

Prayers for my daughter Amanda. Her physical, emotional, mental, financial health and return to her Christian faith. May she focus on Jesus and others

Prayers for Craig. Fighting Lymph cancer and he is very young. Chemo has not worked and tumors are getting larger. Going for targeted immunotherapy. Pray this works and God will touch him.

HYMNAL: Once in Royal David’s City

Listen:





Author: Cecil Frances Alexander

----

1 Once in royal David’s city

stood a lowly cattle shed,

where a mother laid her baby

in a manger for his bed:

Mary was that mother mild,

Jesus Christ, her little child.

---

2 He came down to earth from heaven

who is God and Lord of all,

and his shelter was a stable,

and his cradle was a stall;

with the poor and mean and lowly,

lived on earth our Savior holy.

---

3 And our eyes at last shall see him,

through his own redeeming love,

for that child, so dear and gentle,

is our Lord in heav’n above,

and he leads his children on

to the place where he is gone.

---

4 Not in that poor, lowly stable

with the oxen standing by

we shall see him, but in heaven,

set at God’s right hand on high.

Then like stars his children crowned,

all in white, his praise will sound.

Thank you for reading and singing along.