ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

Please Pray For:

Please say a prayer for me I had a double mastectomy and I'm so extremely sore. still can't sleep in bed cause it's to tall and I can't use my arms to push up yet so sleeping in recliner. no lifting over 5lbs and a gallon of milk is 8lbs the Surgeon said

Please pray for my wife, Hillary. She lost her part-time job today. Pray that the Lord heal her mind, body, and spirit...

Please pray for my dear D-I-L Karin, who needs several short stay surgeries to correct the medical issues she is having, such as falling for no reason and I pray for total healing and that these upcoming surgeries will be successful. Also please pray for my dear friend Tom, who has severe COPD and needs hospice care at home now, that he will be as comfortable each day as possible. Thank you all and may God bring answers to your prayers here as well.

Continue to pray for me and my daughter about relocating before the end of this year 2026.

Please pray for Ashley, as she had a miscarriage and is not feeling well.

Please pray for my son’s healing with his muscles. He has weaker muscles in his extremities they think due to something in the genes but our God is great enough to heal anything

Please pray for my girlfriend. She recently lost her job, and needs a new one. We’re praying for the Lord’s guidance and clarity in seeking a new job, and his provision. Also, please pray for me. I’m experiencing health issues with my prostate and am praying for healing. Thank you. - Bill in California.

Please pray for my son, Philip, to find a new, good job. He recently had found a job but the employer turned out to be untruthful about the perks. Also, please pray that he and Danielle work out their personal issues. Lastly, please bring him closer to You.

Please pray for my niece, Liliana Silva. She’s 11, autistic non-verbal, and currently in the ICU w/ pneumonia. Due to other conditions she has, she has weak immunity. We are praying for total and complete healing in the name of Jesus! NOTHING is impossible with God Almighty!

New Update- Praise God, son J has finished all requirements for his full licensing as a Christian therapist, his tests are passed, hours, applying to the State, hoping it will not be delayed as he seeks his next steps in his calling with full pay and as he desires for a godly wife!

Also, Please urgently pray for E who once seemed to walk with God but has turned her back and is now enslaved to destructive sin. Please pray her evil, heartbreaking way of life will be blocked. Lord, bring her to end of self and rescue her! Praying for all! Amen

Please continue to pray for my prodigal adult daughters (and SILs) to be called out of darkness to the light of Truth in Jesus by His mercy and great love.( Eph.2) They are filled with unbelief, bitterness and some with anger. Praying for the saving of my granddaughter (and sibling on the way)by grace too. May He call them each by name(J10). Thank you! Praying too!

Newer Update-Thank you for prayers for my husband with a heart condition (Vfib) which almost took his life. His medicine change in June is working and he made it through the holidays this year without indecent!! Grateful! Thank you for praying for our time with 2 of our daughters. We were able to enjoy the time together as we continue to pray for wisdom. We continue to pray God will use all things to restore our divided family for His glory and our good! Thanks and praying for you too!

David: Prayer requested for dental surgery Tuesday, and for our marriage relationship. Thank you!

Please pray for my daughter Sarah. She is struggling with significant trauma in her past and using alcohol to soothe her emotional pain. She can’t seem to find her way to freedom. Lord please work in her heart, heal her pain and help her see You. You can lead her to freedom. I pray that she is willing to follow You.

I would covet your prayers for my youngest daughter, Gillian. She was raised in a loving home and brought up in the church but has chosen to ignore truth and go her own way. She and her husband are on a very destructive life path. Pray she returns to the Gospel Truth and the narrow path of Jesus. Also pray for the other strained and broken relationships in my family. Perhaps the Lord will heal my heart and use me to heal those relationships. I am thankful and praise God for his provision. -Cliff

Please join me in praying for the salvation of my 4 grown grandchildren. And for Joanna to have good results from breast biopsy. Thank you and God bless you.

Please pray for my son and I, who are going through some heavy fire from the enemy. Pray for protection under God’s wing.

Please pray healing and comfort over Paul, with his late-stage esophageal cancer, and over Jenni, with her heart irregularities.

Please pray for my nonverbal autistic son, Mark. He has been having aggressive behavior hitting that will not stop. He has never been like this. We have to give him so much medication to make it stop. We are taking him to a hospital today hoping we can find him help to stop the cycle. Just want my boy and life back.

Please pray that James can make a profit in his business that is now losing money and that he can sell it in a way the new owner can be profitable

Please pray my sons will find jobs.

My wife Yvonne will be going for second of back injections . She has several disk breaks from disease. Please pray this will give her relief from the constant pain. Blessings to one and all.

Larry needs prayer for salvation and healing from newly diagnosed stage 3 lung cancer. His daughter Amanda is his caregiver. Her son Miles age 9 is coming to know Jesus

For Marie’s grandsons “O” 22 and “E” 22 both dependant on drugs, both know of the Gospel and been to good churche, both experienced trauma in childhood, one by a trusted middle school teacher who was grooming him, the other by being bounced around to family members growing up.

Please pray for me. I was having severe pain in my hip and down my leg and now I have a rash in the area that has pain. I may have shingles but I’m holding off on the doctor because our insurance is not good and it will cost a lot. A friend’s son, Tim, broke his back in a snowmobile accident. It’s not a major fracture but he still needs prayers. Thank you and may God bless you all in the new year and every year.

Camryn Paige 2.5 year old has chest congestion cold. Praying it won’t develop into pneumonia.

Please pray for my brother that his treatment is successful for his cancer.

Please pray for; Louann, strength and comfort; Lorraine, regain strength abs energy; Mary, healing of broken ribs; Mary Lou resolving medical issues

Please pray for my friend, Pat, who will have a breast mass biopsied this week. God willing, may it be benign and not a return of cancer.

Please pray for Joyce to be healed of AFib and tinnitus that are disrupting her energy in her service to the Lord.

Pray for our granddaughter, she got dog bite in the face. She has a secondary infection and swelling. She will have to have plastic surgery in 6months to a year. Thank you for your prayers.

Please prayers for my brother Fred in hospital on oxygen and has congestive heart failure. Now an oncologist was brought in for more testing. Praying that he has relief and diagnosed correctly and is touched by Gods healing hands.

Pray for God’s divine strength peace and direction as he provides a way for us to be married, in a rental place together and blessed financially to be a blessing to others as He guides. Thank you for praying for R as he went through the horrible situation of being falsely accused and for God to provide the way for us to pay the out of court settlement. Praising the Lord for His mercy grace and blessings on us as we unite in marriage.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for Marie-Josée and for Glen. Pray that she may be protected, strengthened, and guided during a time when she feels vulnerable and burdened. Pray also for clarity and peace for my heart — that I may walk with patience, truth, and humility. If it is God’s will that our paths continue together, may it unfold with healing and wisdom. And if not, may God gently lead each of us toward the future and the souls we are meant to meet.

Please pray for Dumpling.

Please pray for my son, that he find a wife that is a Godly woman, and who would be a good partner in life with him.

Please pray for my eyes.and my blood sugar to be lower..financial issues.for my sons and I.laura

Please pray for my son-in-law. He has received devastating news from his doctor and is in more pain than any human could endure. Please pray for comfort and for peace for my daughter as she cares for him. Thank You, Lord Jesus!

Please pray for Jacob to focus on Jesus and the Holy Spirit work on him guide him.

Please pray for Michelle to be healed and able to live life in peace. May God grant her strength to overcome life’s challenges and enjoy life. God please help her to succeed, be blessed, give love and happiness. Healthy supportive relationships, a sound mind,- strong and positive, safety, love, happiness and stability!

Please pray for my best friend Jaynne in her 70’s who has been in the hospital for several weeks. Pray the Lord will be with her whatever happens. She ia a strong believer. The Drs have not been able to help her much. Please pray they can determine the problem and heal her body. Also please pray for her husband who is by himself at home and traveling back and forth to see her. Pray for both my children who are sick right now and my husband who has health issues. Thank you for all your prayers and God bless all of you!

Praying for our friend Bob Swann; that he can enjoy family and friends and that he maintains a good health status at his age.

Pray for Ros in pain with fractured pelvis. Thank you 😊

Pay my stomach issue improves without surgery. Pray for peace in 2026

Please pray for my grandson Stuart who just committed his life to Jesus. He is in high school and will now be under a lot of pressure from old friends. I’m asking for new Christian friends to connect with him to help him on his new Journey!

Please pray for Henry. Who is in need of prayer for Prostate problems. Pray for my cure. Thanks be to God!!

Please pray for God’s wisdom for my family members as they make decisions. Prayers for my husband’s health. I ask for God’s wisdom in my decisions.

Please pray for my daughter Jaylyn. She was healed of pancreatic cancer a year ago. Recent follow up tests have revealed something in her lung that has increased in size. Something on a hernia and something else. This is causing her much anxiety. Please pray wisdom for Dr’s, peace for her and complete healing . She loves the Lord and is trusting Him. Thank you and God Bless.

Please pray my work straightened out. Transferred to new site . Need days or swings and make church. Manager hasn’t responded to calls. Also VA specialist helps with getting injured straightened out. At 7 I still have to work. Thank you.

J - 3 big things...Please pray that I will get a full time remote job. I've been looking for 2 years now. I have trouble standing for more than a few minutes, so remote or a desk job with easy walking is important. Prayers for healing in my gut & legs would be appreciated. Also, my relationship with my DIL needs healing. Thank you.

Please pray for my VV, Eric, his back pain has been so bad, he will start PT and Massage Therapy this week to try to lessen his pain.

Please pray for Tommy who is looking for a job after graduating with his Masters. Pray for his strength and will and determination, and reward his hard work and self motivation and top honors in all classes and programs. Pray also for my mother to have peace, acceptance, and love in her current situation.Jon for courage, strength & wisdom as he moves into God's Will.

Please pray that God will show me His mercy and protection. Please pray that I will be able to quickly & smoothly move out of my present living situation and smoothly move into a new place to live, safe , sound & in peace. Please pray God will rescue me & show me His great mercy. Thank you!

Please pray for our son Dan. He has been out of work for a year and a half. He needs a place to live and a job. We are moving out of the area and can no longer support him . All things are possible with God.

New Prayer Requests:

Please pray for my husband. He's having a zoom video interview for a job. Lord, can you open up the doors for him. Can you give him wisdom as he speaks? Can you give him discernment. Can you give him clarity of mind. Can you give him peace and comfort. I thank you that you're always there for us. Thank you for everything that you do and how you care for us in Jesus name I pray.

Please pray for my brother, Craig. Chemo didn’t work and they are trying targeted immunotherapy. He is a young 64 year old. Still works out, still walks the dog, still plays with the grandkids. Aggressive cancer.

My best friend Shirley is in deep spiritual warfare. She stopped talking to me and everyone at church. She has been watching shows on utube about revelation. She is now believing what she sees is real and happening now. Please pray for her. I need my best friend back.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

21 He that followeth after righteousness and mercy findeth life, righteousness, and honour. - Proverbs 21:21 KJV

21 Whoever pursues righteousness and love finds life, prosperity and honor. - Proverbs 21:21 NIV

21 A person who tries to live right and be loyal finds life, success and honor. - Proverbs 21:21 ICB

HYMNAL: Be Thou My Vision

Translator: Mary E. Byrne

Listen:

----

1 Be thou my vision, O Lord of my heart;

naught be all else to me, save that thou art.

Thou my best thought, by day or by night,

waking or sleeping, thy presence my light.

2 Be thou my wisdom, be thou my true word;

I ever with thee, and thou with me, Lord.

Born of thy love, thy child may I be,

thou in me dwelling and I one with thee.

3 Be thou my buckler, my sword for the fight.

Be thou my dignity, thou my delight,

thou my soul’s shelter, thou my high tow’r.

Raise thou me heav’nward, O Pow’r of my pow’r.

4 Riches I heed not, nor vain empty praise;

thou mine inheritance, now and always.

Thou and thou only, first in my heart,

Ruler of heaven, my treasure thou art.

5 “*True Light of heaven, when vict’ry is won

may I reach heaven’s joys, O bright heav’n’s Sun!

Heart of my heart, whatever befall,

still be my vision, O Ruler of all.

Other Versions:

“Be Thou My Vision” | Nathan Pacheco Music

“Be thou my vision (’Slane’)” | The Choir of Trinity College Cambridge

Thank you for reading and singing along.