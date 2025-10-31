Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day. This email delivers Monday - Friday.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Whoever pursues righteousness and love finds life, prosperity and honor.

- Proverbs 21:21

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE

We are stronger when we pray together. To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. We will try to add your comment to tomorrow’s Prayer Tree. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors.

Please submit personal prayer requests only. Avoid political statements. We are often flooded with more prayer requests than we have space for. If you don’t see your request, please submit it again until it posts.

Leave a comment

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray for Scott who is still experiencing a fever and leg infections even though on an antibiotic. Pray the infection leaves and he returns to full health. Thank you. In Jesus name, amen.

Lord please heal all that are seeking you. Thank you for a great day with your son leading the way. Please provide us with your good works. Thank you for shelter, water, food, and clothing. Please bless us as we work for your will to be done. Amen

Please pray for Javier B. as he is having surgery on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 1:00 P.M. Am asking that his surgery will be a success and that he will be fully healed by our Lord. Thank you and blessings to all of God’s Prayer Warriors. S.W.

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Please pray for Christian that he would be safe. Come back to the Lord and come back to his family.

Pray for me and my husband as we care for both of his parents with dementia. They are Larry and Sue. My husband and I have been living with them for three years and the stress is overwhelming. I know the good Lord will carry us through.

Pray for Jim has copd emphysema and lung capacity at 25per cent praying for healing for him in Jesus name amen. Hebrews 11:1

HYMNAL: Send the Light

Author: Chas. H. Gabriel

Listen:

1 There’s a call comes ringing o’er the restless wave, “Send the light! Send the light”

There are souls to rescue, there are souls to save,

Send the light!

Send the light!

---

Chorus:

Send the light, the blessed gospel light;

Let it shine from shore to shore!

Send the light the blessed gospel light;

Let it shine forevermore!

---

2 We have heard the Macedonian call today,”Send the light! Send the light!”

And a golden off’ring at the cross we lay,

Send the light!

Send the light!

---

[Chorus]

3 Let us pray that grace may ev’rywhere abound, “Send the light! Send the light!”

And a Christ-like spirit ev’rywhere be found,

Send the light!

Send the light!

---

[Chorus]

4 Let us not grow weary in the work of love, “Send the light! Send the light!”

Let us gather jewels for a crown above,

Send the light!

Send the light!

Thank you for reading and singing along.