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Mark A Floretta's avatar
Mark A Floretta
2h

it’s absolutely shameful that Jack Smith and his cronies were doing the President Trump. I am very distraught with this.

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Parker's avatar
Parker
37m

When do the prosecutions start? MAGA is getting impatient. There needs to be serious consequence’s. Jail time!!

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