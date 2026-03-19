Newly released emails show that former “Special Counsel” Jack Smith, in his pull-out-all-the-stops effort to GET TRUMP and his inner circle, cast an even wider net than we knew. If you were behind the counter at the place a Trump aide took his suits to be cleaned, you probably got spied on.

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Okay, that’s an exaggeration (probably), but we now know that even more people who had contact with Trump or “pertinent parties” were spied on. They were all Republicans, of course --- over 400 of them that we’re aware of. As has been confirmed, these included senators and members of Congress.

Smith was apparently going after anyone in the House and Senate who had contact with President Trump and closest associates such as former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. FOX News Digital obtained emails that show Texas Rep. Brian Bagin, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, and former Rep. Lee Zeldin, who now leads the Environmental Protection Agency.

In one email, DOJ attorney Timothy Duree wrote, “I’d like to seek [the Public Integrity Section’s] concurrence to get phone tolls [records] for several MOCs who had contact with pertinent parties in our investigation. I’ll keep the timeframe tight --- probably October 1, 2020, to January 31, 2021.” He had 16 names on his list of targets.

In addition to the list of seven senators and one congressman that has already been reported, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn, we now see that there were others, such as former Reps. Mo Brooks, Louis Gohmert, Matt Gaetz, and Jody Hice. Moving out to the next tier of associates, they also listed Connie Hair, Gohmert’s chief of staff.

Duree wanted to discuss whether to “subpoena these all at once.” Raymond Hulser, one of Smith’s prosecutors, told him to find out through the J6 “Select” Committee’s bogus report (which, it should be noted, contained hearsay evidence such as the testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson) which members “interacted with Trump and Giuliani” on that day. Hulser also told Dupree that Smith wanted to “narrow” that list of 16 people to the ones they should “get in the first round.” First priority: “Brian Babin (texts with Meadows; calls with Chip Roy, Perry, Ratcliffe and Meadows).”

As Legal Insurrection points out, this reliance on the J6 Committee is very much at odds with what a seemingly less pit bull-ish Jack Smith said in testimony before Congress in December: “If I were a defense attorney and Ms. Hutchinson were a witness, the first thing I would do was seek to preclude some of her testimony because it was hearsay…” and that she was “a second or even thirdhand witness” since other witnesses provided different accounts of what had happened.

RELATED: We have another intel community update, this one on the story about agents deliberately trying to conceal from President Trump the evidence they had of Chinese efforts to influence our 2020 election. Thanks to the release of more internal communications and the reporting of Just The News, we now know that intel analysts “didn’t want their intel used by ‘that vulgarian in the Oval Office’ to pursue policies toward China they personally disagreed with.”

(NOTE that in the comments for Jerry Dunleavy’s post, the word “treason” is mentioned multiple times. Normally, we don’t leap to that word, as it’s a narrowly-defined legal term meaning collusion with a foreign power, but it sure seems that in this case it should at least be considered as a possible charge. More on that as we learn the details.)

According to a report written in January 2021 by analytic ombudsman and longtime intelligence officer Barry Zulauf, based on his review of the intel community’s handling of Russian vs. Chinese efforts to influence the 2020 election, intel officials (quoting Just The News here) “downplayed China’s actions because they had disdain for the ‘vulgarian’ Trump and did not want to support the policies and priorities of the Trump administration toward China with which they ‘personally disagree.’” Good heavens.

Zulauf actually discussed this issue and brought up the “vulgarian” quote in a 2021 podcast, as part of a fascinating presentation from Africa on “Academia and National Security agencies: independence, integrity and self-censorship.” So it’s not as if this content from his report were new; it’s just that it’s only now really seeing the light of day. The presentation (highly recommended for when you have time) gets going about 7 minutes in, but if you want to cut to the chase and see Zulauf’s discussion, he starts at 17 minutes in. The especially pertinent part of his talk, what he terms “objectivity and politicization” within agencies, starts at 27 minutes in. He gets to the specific example of intel being withheld from Trump at 34:50.

“This point about being apolitical,” he says, “and providing analytic conclusions to decision-makers, even if they don’t want to hear them, if it’s, to their perspective, bad news, is the very reason why intelligence exists in governments as a function of state.”

According to Just The News, Zulauf also mentioned the “vulgarian” quote for an article published in the JOURNAL OF INTELLIGENCE CONFLICT AND WARFARE. Again, it’s not as if Zulauf has kept this secret for the past five years. He put it out there. And his goal really does seem to be to remain non-political and promote intellectual honesty. Our question: could this intel specialist possibly be cloned to staff our agencies?

In an excellent commentary from Hot Air, they call what was done to Trump by our intel agencies a “bloodless coup” and ask, “What’s the point of having elections when the bureaucracy thinks it can decide policy? Genera Milley committed actual treason, promising to warn China of any military actions, and the FBI conducted baseless investigations and lied to the courts in order to destroy Trump and his associates, and the media applauded the #resistance in government, as if elections should be overturned whenever you don’t like the results.”

But wait, there’s more on what was being done under the table to GET TRUMP, specifically about the Mueller special counsel team. According to a new whistleblower report dealing with then-supervisory FBI intel analyst Brian Auten (discussed here earlier this week), Crossfire Hurricane, the phony investigation into Trump’s “collusion” with Russia to win in 2016, was colored by a “Let’s get him” attitude. (Tell us something we don’t know. Still, we’re glad to have more confirmation of this.)

According to the New York Post, “An FBI agent assigned to then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign has made bombshell allegations charging that misconduct, political bias, and ‘overzealous thoughts’ permeated the team --- to the point of festooning the waLLs of their office with anti-Trump cartoons and drinking alcohol while on the job.”

No doubt they were toasting all those leaked stories reported in The New York Times and Washington Post. The New York Post does a great job of outlining these Latest allegations, so we’ll refer you to that story.

Again, this serves as more confirmation of what we already knew. The Durham report, which came out in May 2023, called the Trump-Russia probe “seriously flawed, finding that the FBI “discounted or willfully ignored material information that did not support the narrative of a collusive relationship between Trump and Russia.”

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