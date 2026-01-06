Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

TRANSGENDER HEALTH CARE COSTS: To show how medical science has been thoroughly corrupted by woke political activism, an ER nurse complained that she was ordered to run a pregnancy test before taking an X-ray of a “transgender” female – i.e., a man – despite her pointing out that the patient had no uterus and couldn’t possibly be pregnant. Don’t let Tim Walz hear you say that!

It sounds like an Orwellian joke (and it kind of is), but the nurse complained that such kowtowing to patients’ delusions costs money, and the bills for such pointless tests are passed along to everyone else who’s paying for insurance – not to mention the wasted time of overburdened hospital staffers. But they have to cater to this or else face lawsuits. As that linked story so aptly puts it, “Medicine that ignores biology eventually becomes theater for lawyers.”

VACCINATION CHANGES: The CDC has reduced the number of vaccines recommended for children from 14 to 8. Before this story gets drowned out by screeching from RFK Jr. haters, here are some facts about it:

The decision was made in consultation with vaccine scientists at the CDC and FDA, and health officials in Germany, Denmark and Japan, but not vaccine manufacturers. It brings the US vaccine schedule in line with international standards. The recommended vaccines still include all the major childhood illnesses, including measles, mumps, whooping cough, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria and HPV, although HPV is reduced from two shots to one, which has been proven effective.

Parents who still want their kids to get all 14 vaccines are free to do so, and they will still be covered by insurance, so we recommended they take a chill pill. The Epoch Times has more details, along with links to both the old and new vaccine recommendations.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

20 For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them. - Matthew 18:20 KJV

BIASED MEDIA NEWS: In a development that many thought we would never see (but then, they never foresaw President Trump coming along and axing their $1.1 billion budget), the Corporation for Public Broadcasting voted yesterday to dissolve the organization. As Sen. John Kennedy put it, the organization “which funneled your money to NPR and PBS to call birds, roads and country music racist is officially DISSOLVED. Good riddance.”

Interestingly, for all the wealthy liberals who claimed the CPB was vital to America, not enough of them donated their own money to keep it afloat. They just meant that it was vital for the government to give them someone else’s money.

Every time anyone suggested cutting their budget, Democrats cried that Republicans were trying to kill Elmo and Big Bird. Never mind that the CPB never produced “Sesame Street,” and the Children’s Television Workshop (which did) sold it to HBO years ago. Well, now, we can finally see if they were telling the truth or pushing hysterical lies to keep the money spigot to liberal media flowing. The CPB is gone, so is “Sesame Street” gone, too?

Nope, here it is on YouTube. There are over 4,000 videos, enough that if a child started watching them now, he’d outgrow it before he saw them all. Enjoy.

VENEZUELA: Monday, deposed Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro pleaded “not guilty” to narco-terrorist charges in New York. He declared, “I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country” (Fact check: He’s not the legitimate president.) He’d better hope there’s at least one Democrat on the jury because they’re the only people who would believe any of that.

To prove it, leftwing protesters (we assume the same ones who were recently supporting Hamas and Luigi Mangione) took to the streets to chant “Free Maduro.” They must want to release every drug-dealing Venezuelan murderer who makes it to American soil, possibly out of force of habit. Some of the protesters seemed puzzled when confronted by Venezuelans who were also out on the streets, cheering Maduro’s arrest and praising Trump. The Dems apparently don’t understand why Venezuelans don’t enjoy the warmth of collectivism.

Meanwhile, prominent Democrats continued exposing their hypocrisy by blasting Trump as a war criminal for deposing Maduro, despite their own previous demands that Maduro be deposed and attacks on Trump for not doing it yet. Incredibly, some media outlets (even CNN!) are actually calling them on this. Some of the latest to show their two faces in public include Chuck Schumer, Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Chris Murphy, Brad Slager at Redstate.com has a good running tally. that includes a cameo from Joe Biden, back when he was lucid enough to lie.

The sole remaining Democrat with common sense, Sen. John Fetterman, told Fox News, “Democrats, we all used to describe him as a dictator or a tyrant or a terrible person, and it wasn’t less than a year ago, President Biden raised the bounty [to] $25 million, less than a year ago… Democrats, years ago, wanted to eliminate him, and why have a bounty of $25 million if we didn’t want him gone? Why would you do these things if you weren’t willing to actually do something other than harsh language?”

Maybe Biden thought that “putting a Bounty on his head” meant covering his head with a paper towel.

Fetterman forgets that to the Democrats, language is all that matters. Remember how Obama used to give a speech about a problem, and that allegedly solved it? Trump loves to give speeches, too, but when he’s not doing that, he’s actually solving problems, and longtime DC creatures don’t know what to make of that. You’re supposed to talk about problems, not solve them! If you solve them, you can’t raise money by campaigning against them. (By the way, they’re already trying to fundraise off of opposing Maduro’s arrest.)

BAD FOR BUSINESS: These days, every US company is walking on eggshells in fear of making a political statement (intentional or not) that will explode online in a Bud Light/Dylan Mulvaney-level catastrophe. Monday brought two such stories.

With President Trump understandably ramping up ICE activity in Minnesota (come for the fishing, stay for the fraud!), someone at the Hampton Inn Lakeville hotel in Minneapolis took it upon themselves to cancel all reservations for anyone associated with the DHS. They then stupidly went on the Internet to state publicly that “we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property.”

As warming as a firestorm might be in Minnesota in January, the parent company of Hilton did not need the bad publicity, the possible legal repercussions, or the escalating calls for a MAGA boycott.

Hilton’s corporate heads rushed to the media to stress that that hotel is “independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values.” They said they were investigating and had “moved swiftly to address this matter as it was inconsistent with” their policy “of being a welcoming place for all.” They also confirmed that Hilton “works with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone,” including ICE agents, presumably.

Let’s hope that the only people who will no longer be welcome at the Hampton Inn Lakeville are whatever idiotic woke employees canceled the DHS’ reservations.

MORE BAD PUBLICITY: Another company also moved swiftly to counteract bad publicity after a photo went viral of arrested Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro giving two thumbs up while wearing a distinctive “Patriot Blue” Origin hoodie. It quickly sparked memes of other people imitating the pose. The alarmed company’s spokesman declared that they are a patriotic company founded on freedom and bringing jobs back to America, and they have no idea where Maduro got their hoodie. They assume he was cold so someone at the DHS loaned it to him and he liked the fabric.

Ironically, he said that fabric has a mineral in it to keep the wearer cool, so maybe whoever gave it to him didn’t want Maduro to be too comfortable. We suggest that he enjoy the cold weather because where he’s eventually headed, it’s pretty hot.

