Originally published on August 11, 2025.

“This isn’t retribution; it’s a course correction.”

--- Matt Margolis, PJ Media

Vice President J. D. Vance, in an interview with FOX News’ Maria Bartiromo this Sunday, didn’t sound like someone out for retribution against Trump’s political enemies, as Democrats constantly claim is happening. He’s simply in favor of following the facts where they lead and proceeding accordingly. That’s what you do in a republic that’s based on equal application of LAWS. And in this case, the evidence of lawbreaking is so clear, he does want to see indictments.

“You don’t just indict people to indict people,” he said. “You indict people because they broke the law.” The revelations brought forward by Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel (much more on that below) in recent weeks leave little doubt of widespread government misconduct, he said, such as “defrauding the American people” by turning Hillary Clinton’s campaign talking points into “intelligence.”

Vance argued, as paraphrased by Matt Margolis, this “amounted to a laundering of political propaganda through official government channels --- a betrayal not only of the intelligence community’s mission but of the American public’s trust.” Vance called this “sick” and “disgusting.”

Vance said, “I absolutely think they broke the law, and you’re gonna see a lot of people get indicted for that.” Truly, what happens with this story is going to tell the tale: do we still have an equal justice system, or do we not? As Margolis says, “If America lets its intelligence services become tools of political warfare [editorial aside: we DID], the damage inflicted won’t just fade away; it will scar the foundations of democracy for years to come.”

Leave a comment

Vance also asked a great question we don’t hear often enough: Do we want the intelligence services spending their time going after political enemies, or do we want them catching bad guys? They really did lose sight of their mission. The current FBI, he said, is not distracted by that kind of garbage. They are doing their actual job.

Margolis’ write-up is here; he includes the video segment from Vance’s interview that deals with this…

If you’d like to see the impressive, wide-ranging interview, here it is in full…

As long as we’re talking about the autopen issue, we’d like to give the floor to Mark Levin, in the monologue from his Sunday show. Levin argues that it’s a constitutional requirement for the President to be physically present when a bill is being signed, autopen or not. He quotes James Iredell, leader of the North Carolina federalists and later a Supreme Court Justice, as saying, “the President must be PERSONALLY RESPONSIBLE for every thing…” (Emphasis in the original document.)

Iredell went on: “[The President] is not to be assisted by a Council, summoned to a jovial dinner perhaps, and giving their opinions according to the nod of the President --- but the opinion is to be given with the utmost solemnity, in writing.” The writing must be public, and also must be “imputed to the writer himself.” This is why the President can’t just give Congress a ring and say, “Sure, whatever, go ahead and make it a law. I’m fine with that.” It’s THE PRESIDENT’S SIGNATURE ALONE that turns a bill into a law.

Oh, Levin goes on, and this is a must-watch. Obviously, the autopen issue has got to go before the Supreme Court. Levin makes a clear case that this use of it was unconstitutional. That they were doing it with a cognitively unfit President only compounds the problem. By leaving Biden in his position, Levin said, his Cabinet and Vice President effectively turned the 25th Amendment “into a dead amendment.” And it’s an amendment that was “intended to protect us.”