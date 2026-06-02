Today’s afternoon update has a reading time of 5 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Here is today’s Fox News link to real-time bulletins on the standoff with Iran.

It’s unclear at this writing whether the on-again/off-again peace talks with Iran are on or off. Iranian state media reported Monday that Iran had suspended talks because of what it considered ceasefire violations by the US and Israel. It was said that the negotiations had “collapsed.” But President Trump said the talks are continuing after he secured assurances from leaders of both Israel and Hezbollah that they would stop attacking each other and that Israeli troops that were headed to Beirut had turned back.

Trump now says a deal could be reached over the next week now that the “glitch” with Israel and Hezbollah had been fixed.

(Again, we don’t know why getting Iran to sign a document that it has no intention of abiding by is so important. We are admittedly no experts, but we would destroy as much of their military and weaponry as possible, declare victory, and come back to do it again as needed while quietly arming their population.)

By the way, the Fox News link at the top includes a story from Axios quoting two unnamed officials who described Trump profanely lighting into Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s attack on Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon. But we find that hard to believe. In fact, we stopped paying attention when we read the words, “According to Axios, two unnamed sources say…”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will appear before both the House and Senate today and tomorrow for the first time since the attack on Iran. More on that tomorrow.

Pictured: Spencer Pratt and Mayor Karen Bass

Today, primary elections will be held in California, Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. Last night, President Trump released a last-minute flurry of endorsements, which you can see at this link.

We’ll have results of these races tomorrow, or however long it takes in blue states for them to keep counting votes until the Democrat wins.

The highest-profile race in which Trump took a side was his endorsement of Steve Hilton for Governor of California. Trump wrote on Truth Social that Hilton “is a truly fine man, one who has watched as this once great State has gone to Hell. Gavin Newscum and the Democrats have done an absolutely horrendous job...Crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World. Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so! With our Administration, working alongside a Great Governor like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before.”

While Trump didn’t formally endorse Spencer Pratt for Mayor of Los Angeles, he said, “I’d like to see him do well. He’s a character. I heard he’s a big MAGA person.”

We’re not certain if that will help with Los Angeles voters. It reminds us of a story about Richard Nixon allegedly once telling a candidate he supported that he would gladly endorse him or condemn him, whichever would do him the most good.

The L.A. Mayor’s race is the one Americans will be following most closely, both because Spencer Pratt’s common sense campaign has drawn national attention and as a litmus test of whether Los Angeles voters are so brainwashed by the Democrats that they will reelect someone who literally let their houses burn down around them.

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass ended her baffling reelection campaign by attacking Pratt’s campaign for seeming to come from a negative place. Gee, why would he be negative? Could it be because YOU LET HIS HOUSE BURN DOWN?!!

Okay, Karen, we’ll put a positive spin on it: When you let the city burn down, it probably incinerated a lot of drug needles and human feces, making it the cleanest L.A. has been since you were elected.

The California Post talked to early voters about who they were backing for Mayor and Governor and why. Two things jumped out at us: the young couple who backed Pratt and Hilton because it’s time for a change from leftist incompetence were afraid to give their last names (wonder why?) And the most liberal people they talked to, who are backing Xavier Becerra and Tom Steyer for Governor and socialist councilwoman Nithya Raman for Mayor, are both described as “retired educators.” And there’s America’s problem...

Maine’s much-watched Democratic Senate primary isn’t until next Tuesday, but lots of interesting things are happening there. We told you a couple of weeks ago that insiders were saying the Nazi tattoo was only the beginning of the disturbing stuff that was going to come out about presumptive nominee Graham Platner, and man, were they right.

Platner is turning out to be such a sexist, racist, anti-Semitic, troop-slandering, wife-cheating, online-perving, porta-potty befouling, Nazi tattoo-sporting loon that not even all the efforts of the mainstream media to whitewash him as “authentic” can cover the stink.

Platner is so bad that Sunny Hostin was the only cast member of “The View” who is okay with Platner being a “liar, a racist, an anti-Semite” and “a homophobe,” as long as the Dems take back the Senate. She couldn’t have illustrated the concept of selling your soul for power better if she’d released that as a written statement signed in blood.

When even Corey Booker is getting cold feet about backing a Democrat, you know he’s, as one commentator put it, a “ticking time bomb.” Another X user noted that Maine has over 1.4 million people so, surely, the Dems can get someone else.

And maybe they can: Maine Gov. Janet Mills resurfaced Monday to remind voters that she only suspended her campaign activities; she didn’t drop out of the race, and “I’m still on the ballot.”

That might not stop Platner from winning the nomination, but if the Party powers decide he’s more trouble than he’s worth, they would have a replacement standing by, and it would hardly be the first time.

In fact, Platner is reminding us more and more of the classic James Thurber story, “The Greatest Man in the World.” It’s about a backwoods pilot who accomplishes a record feat and becomes a celebrity. He is brought into the penthouse offices of powerful men who plan to build him up into a heroic public figure to promote their goals. But they quickly realize that he’s a lowbrow, foul-mouthed, uncontrollable boor who will be nothing but trouble. On a secret signal, they grab him and throw him off the balcony, while one of them shouts, “Oh no, he’s fallen off the balcony!” Then they throw him a hero’s funeral with all appropriate honors.

If we were Platner, we’d stay away from the balcony when talking to Democrat insiders.

Yesterday, we reported on how the lawsuits to keep President Trump from renovating the Kennedy Center had convinced him to just wash his hands of it and let Congress do it. Now, a similar thing has happened with the $1.8 billion reparations fund for victims of government lawfare abuse. The Dems had such a hissy fit to federal judges (and Sen. John Thune and other Republicans resisted allocating the money) that the Trump DOJ has pulled the plug on the program.

Considering this was part of a settlement of Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS for illegally leaking his personal and business taxes to the press, we can’t help wondering: Is that lawsuit back on now?