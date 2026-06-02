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Rufus Rutland's avatar
Rufus Rutland
3h

Republican Senators who won’t pass the Save America Act and who turn a blind eye to hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud are now concerned about 1.7 billion dollars of money removed from the illegal acts of the IRS and how those tiny funds will be distributed? The Senate leadership has got to go. This is horrible news!

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DBB's avatar
DBB
2h

"Considering this was part of a settlement of Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS for illegally leaking his personal and business taxes to the press, we can’t help wondering: Is that lawsuit back on now?"

If I were Trump, I'd consider going forward with the lawsuit, settling for $5B, and setting up a fund to provide reparations for victims of government lawfare abuse. He'd have 2.5 times the funds available, and if he sets up the members who will hear the cases and make decisions privately, he'll probably do it a lot more successfully.

BOOM!!!! I can hear heads exploding already.

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