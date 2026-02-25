Today’s edition has a reading time of 7 minutes. Thank you for subscribing.

Last night, President Trump gave a historically long, two-hour State of the Union speech, but many pundits noted that it didn’t seem long at all, because it was so powerful and fat-free. He declared that America is enjoying a “turn-around for the ages” on everything from the economy to border security to foreign affairs to crime rates.

Here’s video of the speech.

And a full transcript.

And for those with limited time, here are five key moments from Fox News.

Just the News recaps some of Trump’s new plans, including Delilahs’ Law to ban illegal aliens from getting commercial driver’s licenses, federal matching 401K contributions, a “war on fraud,” replacing income taxes with tariffs, redirecting Obamacare payments from insurance companies to consumers, and preventing consumers from having to pay higher electric costs to cover expanding the power grid for AI.

And you can scroll back down through Breitbart’s running recap of the speech’s highlights in real time.

Trump avoided his habit of going off on tangents and stuck to his text, landing one powerful point after another. He honored a number of American heroes, from welcoming the USA men’s hockey team to awarding medals to military heroes, like the Medal of Honor presented to WWII, Korean War and Vietnam veteran Royce Williams. Trump also ticked off many accomplishments, particularly in the economy, such as rising wages and lower prices (some may say it’s gauche for him to brag, but if he doesn’t talk about these wins, who will? He could cure cancer, and the New York Times headline would read, “Trump puts oncologists out of work.”)

But perhaps the most effective aspect of the speech was how it put the Democrats on the spot and forced them, on live TV, to finally tell the truth to America about what they really believe. He told them flatly that they caused the affordability crisis. And time after time, those Democrats who actually showed up sat on their hands with sour pusses, glaring as Republicans took to their feet to applaud things that any decent person who loves this nation would applaud, from securing the border to recognizing the mother of crime victim Iryna Zarutska. (Or as one CNN contributor referred to grieving parents like her, the “so-called Angel parents.”)

Despite the many strong moments in the speech, including the patriotic and downright Reaganesque conclusion, there was one devastating moment that will likely be remembered and repeated more than “I Love Lucy” during campaign season. It came when Trump challenged the Congress members by saying:

“One of the great things about the State of the Union is how it gives Americans a chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe. So tonight, I’m inviting every legislator to join with my Administration and reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

All the Republicans stood and applauded. Nearly all the Democrats sat stewing in silence.

As the great poet Maya Angelou once said, when someone tells you what they are, believe them. And as the great phraseologist, Mayor Shinn of “The Music Man,” put it, the Dems couldn’t have been clearer about who they are and who they really care about if they were a button hook in the well water.

Here are the results of a focus group showing that support for Trump’s words during that moment shot up to their highest point among Republicans and Independents and plunged among Democrats. Once again, they showed us who they truly care about, and it ain’t us.

One of the few moments where Democrats did join Republicans in standing and applauding was when Trump called for banning Congress members from trading in stocks. We suspect many are bipartisanly insincere on that. One great moment came when Trump ad-libbed, “Is Nancy Pelosi standing?”

While the Democrats speaking to the media afterward continued whistling past the graveyard and insisting they expect a blue wave in November, early indications are that Trump may have turned the tide, exposed their phony façade, and given the Republicans a roadmap for winning. A snap CNN poll found that only 54% of respondents thought Trump had America on the right track before the speech, and that leapt to 64% afterward. It also showed that public reaction to the speech was nearly 2-1 positive.

If it’s at all possible, the Democrats who attended those highly-touted “alternative State of the Union” events might have looked even worse than the ones back at the Capitol. The media didn’t give them as much coverage as expected, probably because they quickly realized that it would do the Donkey Party no favors to let the public see that motley collection of cosplaying lunatics, freaks and furries spewing F-bombs and making absolute fools of themselves.

Think we’re exaggerating? Then watch this, and you might want to turn down your speaker a bit before playing it.

And here’s a report on a pitiful anti-SOTU event by MoveOn.org where pro-Trump hecklers outnumbered the anti-Trump spectators.

As for the official Democrat response by Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, we think Teri Christoph at Redstate.com had the most accurate description: “Just plain weird.”

Here’s the speech and a transcript.

Part of that weirdness was the sharp, short bursts of applause that sounded like Benny Hill sketches that made fun of applause machines. Apparently, that was actual applause, but the audience had been told to keep it to three seconds due to tight time constraints, so they turned it on and off like a light switch.

As for Spanberger herself, this speech was basically a rerun of her gubernatorial campaign: Lie about being a moderate centrist, then govern like a radical leftist as soon as you get into power.

We also thought Trump was good with a joke, but nothing made us laugh harder than her howler, “Democrats across the country are laser-focused on affordability.” This from a woman whose party has introduced about 50 new taxes since taking over six weeks ago, including a dog walker tax (they literally want to tax dog poop.) And if they’re laser-focused on affordability, why was so much of her speech devoted to demonizing ICE? And why is she making life harder for Virginians by enforcing a hard-left agenda that includes non-cooperation with ICE, transing kids and gerrymandering House districts? Can she name even ONE policy that will make life more affordable for her constituents?

There was also this side-splitter: “Every minute spent sowing fear is a minute not spent investigating murders, crimes against children or the criminals defrauding seniors of their life savings.” Hey, Abigail: Those are all problems YOUR PARTY created! And you just argued for abolishing the agencies that are cleaning them up.

She went on hilariously, “Our President told us tonight that we are safer. Because these agents arrest mothers and detain children? Think about that.” But don’t think too hard or you’ll realize you’re safer because the same law enforcement agents she wants to fire are finally taking criminals off the streets.

Final chuckle of the day: Since nobody can ever be pure enough for leftists, Spanberger was attacked online for giving the speech from Colonial Williamsburg because that’s a place that glorifies the evil, slave-holding past of AmeriKKKa that MAGA types visit. If they even hate Colonial Williamsburg, why should it be hard to believe that they hate you, too?

Democrats Behaving Badly: As we noted in our live-blogging of the speech on Substack last night, about 70 Democrats refused to show up after Hakeem Jeffries warned them to sit still and be quiet, like adults. Some who did attend found that impossible, like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who not only shouted during the speech but Tlaib wore a big “F--- ICE” button that had to be blurred by TV channels (too bad they didn’t blur her scowling face, too.) Most of us learned how to behave in public as kids when our parents took us to church, but today’s Democrats act as if they’ve never been in a church and have no idea how to act in one (looking at you, Don Lemon.)

And once again, Rep. Al Green had to be quietly removed because he was planning to create a disturbance and had brought a protest sign reading, “Black people aren’t apes.” We assume he was removed and taken to a Gavin Newsom speech.

Kudos to Sen. John Fetterman, who caused shock by showing up in a suit (!) out of respect for the Presidency and the event. As we said last night, if you don’t have the emotional maturity to sit quietly for a couple of hours and show respect for the office of the Presidency and this bipartisan SOTU tradition, then you are not qualified to be in Congress and should resign immediately. And that goes for both parties.

Finally, among the new initiatives Trump announced during his State of the Union speech was that he is putting Vice President Vance in charge of a “war on fraud.” He specifically cited the Somali fraud in Minnesota. Rep. Ilhan Omar was caught on camera shaking her head “no,” although it’s unclear what she was denying. But as a Somali immigrant who became a multi-millionaire in two years on a government salary of $174,000, she can’t be looking forward to this war.

