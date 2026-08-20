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George Reynolds's avatar
George Reynolds
2h

Virginia's Democrat-run legislature just made it ILLEGAL to question the results of the next election! Read this article:

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/FMfcgzQhWBcbHsmbjnXcVNXsGLqsVXGZ

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
2h

This world is so screwed it makes Hogans Goat look like a Professor of Logic 😵‍💫

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