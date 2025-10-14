Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Today's edition covers President Trump's historic day and how the exposure of Deep State rot is "rewriting political history".

INTERNATIONAL

Photo credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

History Made: Following his historic appearance at Israel’s Knesset and the release of Hamas’ living hostages, President Trump flew to Egypt for a signing ceremony to formalize his Gaza peace deal. It was signed by the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey as dozens of other world leaders stood by, then raced to pose for photos with Trump under a backdrop reading, “Peace in the Middle East” and behind a big display reading, “PEACE 2025.”

Matt Vespa at Townhall.com collected comments, photos and stories about Trump’s historic day which also included delaying his departure from Israel to spend more time with the families of hostages and being awarded Egypt’s highest honor, the Order of the Nile.

After years of vilification and being called “Hitler” by his opponents, Trump is enjoying worldwide praise, with even liberal publications putting his photo on their covers and admitting he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. Put it this way: As bad a week as Rosie O’Donnell is having, that’s how good a week Trump is having.

It must be a remarkably cold day in Hades because even such professional Trump haters as Chuck Schumer, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel broke down and offered him praise – although the latter two couldn’t do it without resorting to Trump bashing within seconds.

Trump’s social media team posted a video of Trump posing with other world leaders in Egypt with the comment, “Everyone wants a photo with the leader of the free world – THE PRESIDENT OF PEACE.” But everyone also seems to want a piece of the credit for Trump’s accomplishment.

Perhaps the most brazen attempt to steal credit came from Joe Biden’s former Secretary of State Antony “Invasion? What Invasion?” Blinken, who posted a long X thread arrogantly implying that Trump was just finishing up what Biden started by laying the groundwork and creating the peace plan. We’d laugh if our heads weren’t exploding. He finishes by pushing the moronic leftist pipe dream of a Palestinian state. Bonchie at Redstate.com did a fine job of explaining why his credit grab is a steaming pile of horse manure.

Former President Biden also released a statement celebrating the deal, but suggesting that it was the culmination of his efforts and his peace plan. Radio host Jenna Ellis had the perfect response to that.

Well, you could argue that by botching the Afghanistan pullout, removing sanctions from Iran and letting Iran continue its nuclear program, failing to support Israel fully, and trying to turn our military into a DEI lab and drag queen show, Biden so undermined fear and respect of the US and so emboldened Hamas that it led to the October 7th attacks. He laid the groundwork in the sense that you can’t have a peace deal without a war, and he made sure there was one of those.

But the best answer to Blinken came from Benjamin Netanyahu himself, who said that Israel was under worldwide pressure to give up and stop fighting to crush Hamas and save its hostages until Trump was elected, and then everything changed overnight. Yes, a lot of things changed overnight, and thank God for that.

As always with Trump, there were some funny moments amid the somber ceremonies. Trump joked that he was risking ending his political career by telling fellow populist Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that she was “beautiful.”

And Trump mistakenly called Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney “President.” Carney replied, “I’m glad you upgraded me to ‘President.’” Trump said, “Oh, did I say ‘President?’ At least I didn’t say ‘Governor.’” You recall, like of our 51st state?...

Great observation from Ed Driscoll at Instapundit: Just one year ago, Donald Trump was working at McDonald’s, and now he’s achieved peace in the Middle East, proving that minimum wage jobs can lead to rapid career advancement.

Names: Israel released the identities of two of four deceased hostages returned by Hamas, and the cause of their deaths. One was murdered in captivity, and another died of untreated injuries. We hope that CNN ordered Christiane Amanpour to report this so she can learn something.

INVESTIGATIONS

The layer-by-layer exposure of Deep State rot is “rewriting political history”

Of the coming wave of indictments, founder and president of the Article III Project Mike Davis predicts that “when all is said and done, this won’t just rewrite political history; it’ll expose the deep rot that’s been eating away at our government for years.”

Davis is talking not just about “Crossfire Hurricane,” the FBI’s abuse of power with which we’re all familiar, but also “Crossfire Razor,” the one that took down the life and career of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency and --- for 11 whole days --- President Trump’s new national security advisor.

Going back to 2014, Obama and his team famously despised Mike Flynn, as Flynn had way too many ideas for streamlining the intel community and offering more (gasp) transparency. That would have been poison to Swamp-dwellers like ex-CIA Director John Brennan, ex-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and, of course, ex-FBI Director James Comey.

“Razor,” the other investigation that most people haven’t ever heard of, was an outgrowth of “Hurricane,” which Davis says went far beyond the usual political dirty tricks. As we’ve discussed, it was the weaponization of U.S. intelligence and federal law enforcement against a sitting President --- corruption of the scope that, according to Revolver News, “makes Watergate look like a 7-year-old’s tea party.”

Of course, that same “worse than Watergate” refrain has been repeated by politicians many times over the years, seemingly at every opportunity. But in this case, it really is worse, and Davis breaks down why:

1. “It weaponized American’s intelligence agencies against its own citizens.”

Watergate wasn’t anywhere near on this scale. It had to do with one political break-in.

(Of course, we would note that in the past few years, other intel operations have also been weaponized against Americans, such as Jack Smith’s huge J6 investigation in cooperation with the FBI.)

2. “It targeted a presidential candidate and then a sitting President.”

Nixon’s team was spying on Democrats during a campaign. Yes, that’s bad (and we would add that a candidate had been targeted before; see “Goldwater”), but Obama’s team continued to spy on Trump after he was THE PRESIDENT.

3. “It was built entirely on lies, and everyone knew it.”

All of them knew from that first January 2017 meeting that the Steele “dossier” was garbage from Hillary’s campaign. Their surveillance and lawfare caused chaos for almost a decade.

4. “It destroyed public trust in every U.S. institution.”

Watergate damaged the presidency at the time. Crossfire Hurricane destroyed the reputation of the so-called “Justice” Department, FBI and CIA. And, of course, the media are in the dumper, too.

5. “It’s still ongoing.”

As Davis described it on X, this is “an ongoing criminal conspiracy” and “the biggest political scandal in U.S. history.” While the Watergate scandal pretty much ended with Nixon’s resignation, we’ve still got deeply buried Swamp-dwellers to dig out and dispense with. Kash Patel’s FBI keeps finding more “Prohibited Access” documents that help them in their quest to put a stop to this.

And in Davis’s words, “Justice is definitely coming.”

According to Revolver, now that we’ve seen the indictments of Comey and New York State Attorney General Letitia James, both of whom tried to abuse the legal system to take down President Trump for non-crimes, the next one we’ll probably see indicted is former (as in fired) Trump national security advisor John Bolton.

Keep in mind, this reporting came from MSNBC, but the very reputable Just The News has passed it along. MSNBC reported Friday that Bolton might be indicted as early as this week. A Maryland grand jury has been hearing evidence in the case for several weeks, concerning allegations that Bolton improperly possessed classified national security information in his Maryland home.

Presumably, law enforcement was able to retrieve the evidence from Bolton’s house without sending in a team of 30 FBI special agents via land, air and sea.

From Flynn (part of a long post): “My willingness to challenge the political establishment and speak the truth marked me as dangerous.

“1. Dangerous to Barack Obama.

“2. Dangerous to corrupt actors like disgraced former CIA and FBI and directors Brennan and Comey.

“3. Dangerous to the deep state or now referred to as the Axis of Resistance.” (Note: that’s a term we haven’t heard before, but now that Trump is in office, it does sum up what they’re doing.)

“The DC establishment elite never expected their witch hunt to backfire. Instead of destroying POTUS Donald Trump and countless others, it exposed the corruption at the heart of the system. Americans now see the double standards, the abuse of power, and the weaponization of power for what it really is. What was meant to silence a few, awakened millions around the world to demand accountability.

“Hunt or be hunted.”

Democrats and the media (sorry for the redundancy) are desperately trying to rewrite this story now as Trump’s thirst for revenge. We all know good and well, that’s not what this is. As Revolver says in this highly-recommended piece, “This is what actual justice looks like when it finally claws its way through years of lies and left-wing cover-ups.”

Read the Full Story→

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

