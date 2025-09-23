Good morning. Today’s newsletter is below.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

3 Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.

- Isaiah 26:3 KJV

HEALTH

President Trump’s Autism Announcement: The number of 8-year-olds diagnosed with autism has risen from one in 36 in 2000 to one in 31 in 2022, but there has been no consensus on why: Is something causing it, or is it just better diagnosis or different definitions of terms?

Here’s one possibility: Monday, President Trump announced that use of the common pain reliever Tylenol during pregnancy has been linked to an increased risk of autism in unborn babies, due to the active ingredient, acetaminophen. He said it should only be taken during pregnancy if medically necessary. The maker of Tylenol responded that it “strongly disagrees” with the warning, and called Tylenol the safest pain reliever for pregnant women. And there was the expected outcry from critics of the HHS under Robert Kennedy Jr.

But FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said there are now multiple studies establishing a causal relationship between prenatal acetaminophen and ADHD and autism, including by the Boston Birth Cohort, the Nurses Health Study and Mount Sinai-Harvard. We're not medical researchers, so we won't give an opinion, but we expect to hear a lot more about this, so stay tuned.

INTERNATIONAL

Trump’s UN Speech: Today, the United Nations opens its 80th annual General Assembly session. This morning, President Trump gave the first speech of his second Administration to the UN, and if you guessed that it was expected to be “blunt” and contain “tough talk,” well, you’re not exactly psychic, but you’re right. We’ll have more on this tomorrow, but here’s a Fox News page with live updates and quotes from Trump, who told the UN members that their countries are “going to h*ll” because of open borders.

Serves Them Right: The UK government recognized a “Palestinian state,” and the Palestinian Authority plans to repay them with a flurry of lawsuits demanding 2 trillion pounds (roughly the size of Britain’s entire economy) in “reparations” for British rule from 1917 to 1948. Our suggestion to Britain: Revoke the recognition and spend the money on the military and deportation cops instead.

The Rush to Recognize a Palestinian State: Want to know why so many nations are recognizing a nonexistent “Palestinian state”? Here are photos of the widespread destruction in Milan by leftists and Muslim migrant gangs, after Italy, which is run by a strong conservative leader, refused to recognize a Palestinian state.

Not a Peep: While pro-Palestinian activists falsely accuse Israel of conducting a “genocide” in Gaza, they haven’t made a peep about real genocides, like the radical Islamists burning entire Christian and Alawite villages in Syria, or the mass murders of Christians all over the Muslim world.

U.S. COURTS

Winning: In another court win for the Trump Administration, the Supreme Court issued an unsigned order allowing him to fire FTC Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, at least until the SCOTUS hears arguments in the case later this year. There was a dissent joined by the three liberal Justices, but that bodes well for Trump winning when the case comes to trial, and the SCOTUS overturning a 90-year-old ruling called Humphrey’s Executor, which limited the President’s power to fire federal officials and which recent rulings have been chipping away.

U.S. POLITICS

Special Election: There’s a special election in Arizona’s 7th District today that’s likely to reduce the GOP’s narrow majority in the House. But turnout is key in special elections, so if you are a Republican in that district, get out and vote and urge every like-minded person you know to go with you.

Inexplicable: Judging by her latest book-hawking interview, Kamala Harris is either a terrible communicator or she’s decided that calling Trump a “fascist dictator” is worn out so she’s now going to call him a “communist dictator,” for inexplicable reasons. Or more likely, it’s both.

Antifa=Terrorist Organization: As promised, Monday, President Trump signed an executive order designating Antifa as a terrorist organization. The order calls Antifa a “militarist, anarchist enterprise” that “uses illegal means to organize and execute a campaign of violence and terrorism nationwide.” It also directs all applicable authorities “to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle any and all illegal operations — especially those involving terrorist actions — conducted by Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa.”

Here’s a tip for them if they plan to follow the money: A study by the Capitol Research Center think tank claims that George Soros’ laughably-named Open Society Foundations (currently run by his son Alexander Soros) has given over $80 million to groups tied to terrorism or extremist violence. Among those named are “the Center for Third World Organizing and its militant partner Ruckus Society, which trained activists in property destruction and sabotage during the 2020 riots, and the Sunrise Movement, which endorsed the Antifa-linked Stop Cop City campaign, in which activists currently face over 40 domestic terrorism charges and 60 racketeering indictments.” And “$18 million to the Movement for Black Lives, a group that co-authored a radical guide that glorifies Hamas’s October 7 massacre and instructs activists in the use of false IDs, blockades, and economic disruption.”

Also, “more than $2.3 million into Al-Haq, a nongovernmental organization (NGO) based in the West Bank and long accused of ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which the European Union and the United States designate as a foreign terrorist organization.”

You can read the full report at the link, which we assume Tulsi Gabbard and other intelligence officials will want to do as well.

JIMMY KIMMEL

Well, that didn’t last long: Disney caved to pressure and will bring back Jimmy Kimmel tonight. But not in full: Sinclair Media says its affiliate stations won’t put him back on the air until they see a sincere apology for his offensive remarks about Charlie Kirk’s killer being MAGA (if they get that, it may be the first sincere thing Kimmel has ever said on TV.)

They’re also demanding that he make a generous contribution to TPUSA, which we think is about as likely as him saying something funny. Greg Gutfeld said it best: “When asked why they didn’t fill the dead air with ‘The Best of Jimmy Kimmel,’ ABC replied, “The dead air WAS the best of Jimmy Kimmel.”

One thing this “suspension” that lasted only a few days proved is that we were right: All the hysteria from the left about ABC being bullied by the evil fascist dictator Trump and his Gestapo FCC was just so much balloon juice. If there were any truth to that, Disney wouldn’t have been more afraid of being criticized by Howard Stern and the 400 leftist celebrities who signed a letter from the ACLU (You didn’t expect them all to write their own letters, did you? We’re amazed that there are that many celebrities in Hollywood these days who can READ a letter!)

(FYI: While even conservatives like Sens. Ted Cruz and Rand Paul slammed FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr for overreaching, he had already backed down from his threatening comments. And as Derek Hunter at Townhall.com noted, it’s such a long, difficult process to pull anyone’s broadcasting license that the last time It happened was in the early 1970s.)

We’ll find out whether Kimmel got the message to rein in the hateful leftist politics (even if he does for one night, we expect it not to last past Wednesday) or he doubles down on the rhetoric that’s repelling viewers and advertisers right out of the gate. Of course, none of this addresses Disney/ABC’s real problem, which is not Trump or the FCC. Kimmel is losing an average of 100,000 viewers a month spewing leftwing hate instead of jokes, and affiliates can’t give away ad time on his show. He’ll probably get a brief ratings bump from all the publicity, but soon, the people who went ballistic demanding his show be brought back will go right back to not watching it again. It will become what it was before the suspension: ABC’s most expensive loss leader and, like “The View,” an in-kind donation of free airtime to the DNC at stockholder expense.

Meanwhile, conservatives who hate what Disney has become and the leftward slant of ABC are cheering at Hollywood leftists turning on the most powerful leftwing media company and all devouring each other. We have stars and creators of today’s woke “Star Wars’ and Marvel abominations encouraging people to cancel their Disney+ subscriptions (Haven’t their movies and TV shows encouraged us enough?), which harms Disney, puts bigmouth Hollywood leftists out of work, and saves the rest of us from having to endure their slop – a win-win-win!

John Nolte at Breitbart.com has an excellent analysis of how Disney painted themselves into a corner, leaving them no choice but to cave to Kimmel and keep sinking in the ratings.

Disney was once the most trusted name among American parents for clean, wholesome, quality children’s entertainment. But then, they drove out all the old, white guys who knew how to make good movies and TV shows and replaced them with DEI hires who were open about filling Disney shows and theme parks with DEI and LGBTQ-M-O-U-S-E messaging. Quality plummeted, grooming skyrocketed and parents bolted. Disney drove away their old audience, thinking they could replace them with a new woke audience.

A few problems with that: Many leftists have no disposable income because they have no jobs…They abort their children…And their only joy in life is screaming about how miserable and oppressed they are, so they have no use for “The Happiest Place on Earth.” They’re also like overgrown, spoiled rotten three-year-olds who throw a tantrum every time they don’t get what they want (see their fury over Kimmel being suspended, even though he cost the parent company millions and almost none of them actually watched him.) Their outrage was like a kid screaming bloody murder because mom gave Goodwill a toy that they don’t play with anymore.

That’s the customer base Disney is stuck with now. They’d like to convince conservative parents to come back, but Disney squandered their trust. It would take a major overhaul even to start to win it back, and you just got a preview of what the leftists they embraced would do to them if that happened. As Nolte puts it, they’re d**ned if they do, d**ned if they don’t”…”And it’s glorious.”

Capitulations: We can’t say for sure if these incidents of violence are related to the corporate decisions, but ABC brought back Kimmel after someone fired shots into the studio of a Sacramento ABC affiliate, and Sinclair canceled plans to air a Charlie Kirk tribute in Kimmel’s time slot on Friday after receiving threats directed at their stations. These capitulations to leftist threats and violence put them in the same category as all the nations lining up to recognize a nonexistent Palestinian state out of fear, and signaling to Hamas that terrorism works so keep it up.

CHARLIE KIRK

Interesting read: A look at how liberals online were blindsided by the Charlie Kirk memorial because they’d never seen Christians engaging in a peaceful religious service before. Everything about it, from the music to the prayers to the loving community, was so alien to them that they claim they didn’t even recognize it as their country. They looked at a massive expression of love and saw it as a Nuremberg rally. Which illustrates how completely out of touch they are with most of America, because while there are far more Christians in the US than leftist atheist elitists, we know all about them because they shove their culture and ideas down our throats constantly.

More On The Tolerant Left: A Texas leftist was arrested for allegedly trying to set a Christian church in El Paso on fire before a Charlie Kirk memorial event. You know, because Charlie was so “hateful.”

Note from HP staff writer Pat Reeder: I’m disgusted to see that this person is from Denton, just north of Dallas, which is described as having “radical leftist groups and networks.” I lived there for two years getting my degree from the University of North Texas, and back then, it was mostly known for having great jazz musicians. Any freaks and malcontents occupied their time with forming garage bands and playing at a club I attended primarily for the cheap but delicious fried mushrooms. Now, it appears to be famous for fried brains instead.

Forgive me for being honest about forgiveness?

by Laura Ainsworth, Huckabee Post writer/researcher

Let’s talk about forgiveness, and whether a writer can be forgiven for posting a piece daring to admit she sometimes has trouble forgiving terrible, terrible things.

It was yours truly who wrote the piece in yesterday’s newsletter opening with Erika Kirk’s beautiful act of forgiveness at Sunday’s memorial service for her murdered husband, Charlie Kirk. In that piece, I admitted I would have trouble offering the same forgiveness to the killer. I went on to offer examples of other things I have a hard time forgiving, including the repeated lies about Charlie and also the pathological lying and double standards we’ve seen for years from the left, including perhaps the ultimate example of soullessness, Hillary Clinton. To borrow a line from Greg Gutfeld (used in an entirely different context), her soul appears to be “as empty as a dog park in North Korea.”

When I wrote that piece, I knew it would spark some responses about how Jesus tells us to forgive, as He forgave from the cross. I wrote it anyway, because I DO understand that but wanted to state this honestly: I am not Jesus and am doing the best I can. I immerse myself in horrible news every day and have a hard time watching people gaming the system to hurt others. Right now, I tend to agree with journalist Mike Benz when he says Charlie’s assassin should be “reincarnated as a beagle puppy in a Tony Fauci science experiment.”

Come to think of it, though, I have to back off that wish, but not because I forgive the assassin. It’s because I have too much sympathy for the actual beagle puppies being experimented on.

Anyway, in the hours after I wrote yesterday’s piece, the remarkable story of Erika’s forgiveness became the biggest take-away of all from Charlie’s memorial. That’s easy to understand because it’s hard to imagine anything more powerful than what she did. Still, I would have to say that the reason it became such a huge news story is that such a step is so very hard to take. In a way, that proves my original point.

It is said that forgiveness is something we do more for ourselves than for the object of our forgiveness, as, without it, we would be overcome with hatred and bitterness. For Erika, I can certainly see how that would be the case. No one has ever done anything to me and/or a loved one of mine that approaches the devastation wreaked upon Charlie and Erika and their family, so it’s hard even to contemplate the level of potential bitterness and emotional upheaval that might come after something like that. I would think that one might be compelled to forgive, just to keep from going crazy. Through the grace of God, it seems this is what happened for Erika.

I hope that if the world ever falls in for me the way it did for her, God will give me one-tenth the strength she has.

Erika said she knew Charlie would have forgiven “this young man,” so that assurance would likely have made it easier for her to do the same. My situation is somewhat different, though: I have assurance that if someone killed me, my own husband would never rest until achieving complete revenge, which almost certainly would involve a lot of bloodletting. May God forgive him, let’s just say that his favorite Clint Eastwood movie is UNFORGIVEN.

There was much discussion in the media on Monday about Erika’s act of forgiveness, with journalist and Turning Point USA contributor Jack Posobiec, who had spoken at the memorial, saying this to FOX News’ Trace Gallagher: “When I first heard it in the arena, I said, ‘That is a Christian woman. This is a public display of Christianity directly taken from the Gospel. And I knew there would be so many people out there that would be confused by Erika Kirk’s display of the full values of Christ Jesus before the entire world. This is what Jesus called to forgive, on a personal level.’”

Posobiec went on to clarify: “This doesn’t change the public punishment and the process, the trial; that’ll all come. But personal forgiveness --- we’re called to do this in the Lord’s Prayer itself: ‘Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.’ So it just shows the purity, the clarity and the devotion that Erika had, and I believe that Charlie knew when he met Erika and it deepened their relationship with Christ. And when you look at what Charlie has done, and how Erika has responded to, again, this unspeakable evil, of what the left has done here, it shows that Christ is at the center of everything for them.”

Gutfeld had another quotable line on Monday, this one very much in context: “Why is it Erika Kirk can forgive the guy who killed, but the left can’t forgive Charlie for having lived?”

(Brief pause to consider this.)

Ooh, and Gutfeld also had THIS: “When you look at 100,000 people together, peaceful, forgiving and calm, you realize that’s why the left needs to lie about us. The truth about us is so powerful. And without the distortion filter of the media, this is what people will see. And what they see is what people want to have: peace, love, understanding? Imagine turning on the TV and seeing that for the first time. You might realize what a lie you’ve been sold for so long...”

Just from these words, I’m beginning to get a better picture of the power of forgiveness. That might not make it easier for me personally to forgive, but at least I’m growing in understanding about WHY.

Kat Timpf, speaking on the show with Gutfeld, sounded very much like me, saying she thought the vast majority of people --- including herself --- couldn’t imagine “so readily forgiving somebody who shot and killed her husband.” She said she was sobbing when Erika did that. (I was, too.) In fact, she was so overwhelmed, she had to turn the TV off.

As Tyrus said on the same show, “if his wife is willing to forgive the person who murdered her husband in cold blood, that’s the bar that she’s setting. And I think that message is going out, and hopefully it won’t just be on someone who votes ‘right.’ I hope that people get it, and start to think like, ‘You know, I need to rethink my grudges, and life is too short to be mad at somebody...but at the same time, you have to deal with the fact, and come to terms, that there are some groups, and some people that, no matter what you do, they’re never gonna change.”

He went on to cite CNN as one outlet that chose as their response to bring in guests who had nothing but terrible things to say about Charlie Kirk. “You can’t help them,” he said, “because this is who they are.”

That’s not “a left thing,” Tyrus said. It’s people who are trying to manipulate the left. When we find out who those people are, he said, we need to point them out. (That certainly has been our goal here.)

I was glad to see that even with the profound statements he made on his show about the power of forgiveness, Gutfeld included President Trump’s candid statement about hating his opponents and not wanting the best for them. “That’s my President,” he said with a laugh. “And you’d think someone had tried to shoot him or something!”

Trump did have more to say at the memorial, and this wasn’t included in my piece yesterday: “I am sorry, Erika. But now Erika can talk to me, and maybe they can convince me that’s not right, but I can’t stand my opponents.” [Pause for laughter; YES, LAUGHTER in the stadium] Charlie’s angry; look at that, he’s angry at me.”

This was GREAT. So honest, and even, for Trump, a little nuanced. Forgiveness for daring speech is something we all need. Including me.

IMPORTANT REMINDER

Not forgotten: Despite all the news about Charlie Kirk and all the noise about fundamentally unimportant stories like Jimmy Kimmel’s show, we have not forgotten about this young woman, nor will we ever.

And to prove it, here are some of the violent scum that Democrats are trying to keep running loose in America to prey on the innocent by attacking ICE agents and keeping them from doing their job:

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/09/22/sanctuary-connecticut-illegal-alien-accused-of-raping-female-jogger-holding-box-cutter-to-throat/

https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2025/09/22/feds-hunt-illegal-alien-accused-raping-labor-trafficking-migrant-child-he-sponsored-through-migrant-program/

https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2025/09/22/ice-arrests-criminal-illegal-aliens-with-sexual-assault-robbery-manslaughter-human-trafficking-convictions/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/09/22/sanctuary-illinois-left-wing-activists-riot-on-behalf-of-illegal-aliens-convicted-of-domestic-abuse-dealing-fentanyl-drunk-driving/

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.

Leave a comment