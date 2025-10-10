Photo credit: The White House

White House hosts Antifa roundtable discussion: Wednesday, President Trump held a White House roundtable discussion on terrorism by the radical left group Antifa. It included testimony from independent journalists who have been covering the group’s violence that major media either ignore or deny, and who have been physically assaulted for their efforts. We’ve noted before that there are legal issues with Trump having declared Antifa a “domestic terrorist organization,” but that should be fixed by this move: Trump said he would declare it to be a foreign terrorist organization due to its extensive foreign ties and funding.

Citing the Antifa-inspired etchings on the bullet casings of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, journalist Jack Posobiec said, “We need to do something about this because I fear that the next one who could be killed could be sitting at this table right now ... They will not stop until they are stopped.”

As for the gaslighting campaign by Democrat politicians and media claiming that Antifa doesn’t exist, or it’s just “an idea,” or that everything’s hunky-dory and recent video of violence in Portland is really from the 2020 BLM riots, Victoria Taft of PJ Media has a must-read personal account. She dressed as an anti-ICE protester and went undercover last weekend among the “protesters” at the ICE facility in Portland, and filed a detailed report on what she saw. She risked her personal safety to uncover the truth about how well-organized this movement is, their tactics (they work in shifts: protesters by day, violent thugs by night), how much of the city that officials have let them take over, and how local residents and business owners have been terrified into mouthing support for them which is really just due to fear of being attacked.

We aren’t military tacticians by any means, but instead of putting National Guard troops between these cretins and the ICE facility, we’d love to see them quietly surround the area, block the escape routes, then move in and arrest them all, removing their masks and exposing their faces and identities to the world, as well as any potential future employers (or current employers, if any of them have any.) Exposing them to consequences might make any other failed gender studies majors who are thinking of following them into careers as professional rock-throwers think twice.

The only drawback is that we would actually have to look at their faces. As the End Wokeness X account says, these mugshots of arrested Antifa members explain why they always wear masks in public.

RELATED POSITIVE SIGN: The Rutgers professor who wrote “Antifa: The Anti-fascist Handbook,” is leaving the US for Europe because he “no longer feels safe here.” Now he knows how all the people who’ve been attacked by his readers feel.

ALSO RELATED: Great piece by Stephen Green of PJ Media about the revelations of what Antifa is doing and possibly plotting to do in Chicago as Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. J.B. Pritzker shield them and denounce Trump as an “authoritarian” while they openly conspire with seditionists.