Happy Friday! Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 9 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

End-of-week judiciary round-up: James Comey subpoena; Judges Murphy and Boasberg: If you do happen to see any mainstream media reports about former FBI Director James Comey being subpoenaed again, be advised these will have been written to push the ironic narrative (conveniently identical to Comey’s own narrative) that Trump has politicized the Justice Department.

This new subpoena was issued last week, not by Congress like his previous subpoena but by a grand jury in Florida’s Southern District. That choice of location comes because it deals in part with the Mar-a-Lago raid and the “classified documents” case. The left doesn’t like the venue because this is the court headed by U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, who has ruled in Trump’s favor before, and, as the “reasoning” goes, who on earth would EVER rule in favor of Trump who wasn’t totally MAGA-brainwashed? Judges are supposed to rule against him every time. Read more—→

The Huckabee Post is looking for 123 120 readers to become paid subscribers before the end of the month. If you can afford to do so, please consider upgrading your subscription. Your financial support helps the entire Huckabee Post team. And if you already are a paid subscriber, thank you!

Upgrade to Paid

Déjà vu All Over Again! Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was having lunch with two other moms when she was asked to leave The Croissanterie restaurant in Little Rock “due to concerns that her presence was making employees feel threatened and uncomfortable due to her political views.” Of course, she was polite and quietly left, even though someone standing with the café staff shouted and made an obscene hand gesture at her. Ah, the tolerant left, at it again!

Gov. Sanders later tweeted, “Arkansans are known for their warm hospitality, and while that restaurant didn’t meet that standard, my administration will continue to focus on lifting Arkansans up, not tearing others down.” Again, that restaurant was The Croissanterie in Little Rock.

In a statement, the restaurant owner said, “When we became aware that the Governor had arrived at the restaurant announced, we were surprised and uncertain how best to respond…Allowing her to stay risked being perceived as a lack of support for the community that makes up the majority of our team, as well as their families and friends.”

To us, it seems like a no-brainer: If your staffers can’t serve every customer without shouting at them and giving them the finger, then they should immediately be fired. We have a feeling a lot of their staffers will be unemployed soon.

We make that prediction because when a similar stunt was pulled on her in 2018, at the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, it ceased operations and later reopened under a new name, and that was in a blue city. Considering that Sanders won the Governorship by a 28% margin, this restaurant told not only the Governor but the vast majority of Arkansans that they’re not welcome there. Let’s see how that works out for them.

In the meantime, here’s a good commentary from Outkick’s Austin Perry.

CENTCOM released video showing that American forces “continue to degrade Iranian combat capabilities by striking military targets deep inside Iran.” That includes the Karaj Surface-to-Surface Missile Plant, which before being destroyed was used “to assemble ballistic missiles that threatened Americans, neighboring countries, and commercial shipping.”

Iran’s top military spokesman warned Friday morning that Iran was still building missiles and that “parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations” worldwide won’t be safe for Tehran’s enemies. Our thoughts: (1.) This is a great way of saying, “You’re going to have to kill us all,” which we assume Trump is down with; and (2.) What a great time for the Democrats to be having a hissy fit over illegal aliens and blocking funding to the Department of Homeland Security.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (yes, he’s alive) said that Iran can no longer enrich uranium, and the IDF announced that Iranian Revolutionary Guards spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini, Iran’s “main propagandist,” had been killed overnight. Israeli strikes overnight also eliminated a number of top Iranian commanders, as noted here.

In a press conference on Thursday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth did not deny that the Pentagon asked the White House to seek $200 billion in additional funding for the Iran mission, but he said that figure “could move, obviously,” adding, “It takes money to kill bad guys.” That request will likely meet strong opposition from Democrats, who are already blocking funding for the DHS despite greatly heightened terrorist threats.

Critics pointed out that they had no problem with spending $188 billion (so far) to fund Ukraine’s war with Russia, and that doesn’t even threaten us. They also noted the immense savings in military and security costs that would arise out of ending Iran’s ability to build nukes, fund terrorism and threaten the world.

We would note that we could probably pay for eliminating the threat of a nuclear Iran if we just stopped spending so much money on social program fraud.

Hegseth said that “Iran has funneled decades of state resources not to their people, but into missiles and drones and proxies and buried facilities. But we are hunting them down methodically, ruthlessly, and overwhelmingly, like no other military in the world can do. And the results speak for themselves. To date, we’ve struck over 7,000 targets across Iran and its military infrastructure,” adding that “our capabilities continue to build. Iran’s continue to degrade.”

But Iran is still attacking its neighbors in a failed scheme to make them pressure the US and Israel to stop attacking Iran. Instead, it just enraged them into joining the US and Israel. Saudi Arabia is threatening to launch its own strikes after Iran attacked its oil and gas sites.

Some analysts theorize that Iran is continuing this strategy despite it backfiring bigly because there is no central command anymore, so local military leaders are following an outdated “What to do if attacked” plan and have no idea what else to do.

The United Arab Emirates brought down a terrorist network operated and funded by Iran and Hezbollah and arrested its members. They say the network was operating under a fictitious commercial cover to launder money, infiltrate the UAE’s economy and threaten its financial stability.

The Heritage Foundation released its annual Index of Economic Freedom, which ranks 184 nations by 12 economic freedoms in the categories of rule of law, government size, regulatory efficiency and open markets. You would think (or hope) that the USA would rank #1, but no, that was Singapore, followed by Switzerland, Ireland and Australia.

The US ranked 22nd (“Mostly Free”), compared to Canada at #14, which we frankly find hard to believe. The good news is that its freedom score of 72.8 is a 2.6 point rise from last year thanks to Trump’s policies, following a “precipitous five-year decline” under Biden’s policies. They said, ”The Trump Administration’s pragmatic pro-growth economic strategy — lowering the costs of doing business, advancing and spreading prosperity, and enhancing long-term competitiveness—has yielded the strongest economic growth rate recorded in recent years.”

The lowest ranking nation for economic freedom was (no surprise) North Korea, which ranked just below Cuba. Not coincidentally, they’re the last two purely communist governments on Earth. Something that might be worth mentioning to US college students.

This op-ed by Heritage Foundation president Kevin D. Roberts explains why Trump’s policies are working and why socialism keeps failing. He cites a number of examples of nations where economic freedom leads to prosperity, such as Israel, which does much better than its neighbors despite not having as many resources.

That reminds us of an old joke told by Jewish Catskills comedians: “God led Moses around the desert for 40 years and finally settled His people in the only place in the Middle East with no oil.”

Photo credit: White House

Thursday, President Trump welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to the White House, and it was obvious that the US and Japan are now on friendlier terms than ever. Takaichi greeted Trump with a hug rather than a handshake, the two announced the next phase of a massive Japanese investment in US energy, and Takaichi signed on the allies’ coalition statement on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

But what really cements the Trump-Takaichi relationship is that she apparently gets something that even our own liberal media don’t: that Trump is hilarious. He showed her the hall of Presidential portraits, and when she saw the photo of an autopen representing Biden, she cracked up laughing. Later, she needed her sense of humor after a Japanese reporter asked why Trump didn’t tell all the allies about the attack on Iran, and he replied, “We wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

In some leftist media circles, there was much Margaret Dumont-style “Well, I never” pearl clutching about how that was offensive to the Japanese. But others argued that we were the ones who were attacked at Pearl Harbor, and Americans deal with tragedy with humor, so get over it.

Oscar Note: There’s a photo going viral showing all the trash and plastic bottles left behind in the theater after the Oscars by celebrities who are always preaching to the rest of us about the environment. There were also lots of comments about their hypocrisy and the immigrant janitorial staff that had to clean it up.

We want to be fair and accurate, so we didn’t run it because it turns out the boxes of snacks were given to the attendees to survive the loooong ceremony (although some of the women look like they’ve already gone years without eating.) And they were told to leave the trash behind so they wouldn’t be holding it in post-show photos. Also, the photo showed the balcony, where family, press and other non-celebrities sat. We don’t know what the orchestra section looked like.

We’d say the true hypocrisy lay outside the theater, where the sidewalks were covered with trash and homeless people, thanks to the policies and politicians championed and funded by the leftist celebrities, who went straight to lavish parties at gated mansions. That and all the armed security, guarding people who want to take away our guns.

Over strong Democrat objections, the Deporting Fraudsters Act of 2026 (a bill to deport illegal aliens who commit fraud against taxpayers) passed the House Wednesday by 231-186.

RELATED: In a welcome development, a federal judge in Florida revoked the US citizenship of a Haitian immigrant who defrauded taxpayers out of $3.8 million in COVID relief funds after determining that he made false statements to immigration officials to obtain citizenship.

The US Attorney on the case said, “United States citizenship is one of the greatest privileges our nation can offer, and it must be earned honestly. This defendant built his path to citizenship on false statements while stealing millions from programs meant to keep small businesses alive during the pandemic. The court’s order revoking his citizenship restores accountability and reinforces a simple principle: if you lie to obtain immigration benefits and commit federal crimes, you will lose what you unlawfully gained.”

Man, this story must have Ilhan Omar sweating bullets.

Dumbest Headline of the Day! From Legal Insurrection: “Harvard Won’t Explain Historic Decline in Jewish Enrollment.”

Gee, what could possibly have caused the lowest number of Jews since WORLD WAR II to choose to attend Harvard? Hint: There’s a clue in that last sentence.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

13 Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son:

14 In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins:

1 Colossians 1:13-14 KJV

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.