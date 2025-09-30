Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. Today’s newsletter covers a wide variety of topics including President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, Netanyahu’s speech to the UN, NYC Mayor Eric Adam’s decision to end his mayoral campaign, Pete Hegseth’s War Department reforms, and more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

23 Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.

Mark 9:23 KJV

INTERNATIONAL

Proving yet again he’s NOT “literally Hitler,” President Trump on Monday unveiled his peace plan to end the war in Gaza, and it received the support not only of Israel and Arab and Muslim nations, but also the Palestinian Authority.

The 20-point plan calls for freeing the remaining hostages, disarming Hamas and removing it from power. It also opens the door to a Palestinian state, but only if Hamas complies and the Palestinian Authority agrees to major policy reforms and ending its anti-Israel culture.

The sticking point is Hamas, which doesn’t want to release its hostages and stop being homicidal, Jew-hating terrorists. But there’s a contingency for that, too: If Hamas won’t go along, Israel is allowed to continue fighting them, and by fighting, we mean more precisely, stomping them like cockroaches.

PM Netanyahu said everyone was pressuring Israel to accept Hamas’ terms, to pull out of Gaza and let the terrorists recover. But “Instead of Hamas isolating us, we turned the tables and isolated Hamas. Now the entire world, including the Arab and Muslim world, is pressuring Hamas to accept the terms we set together with President Trump: to release all our hostages — both the living and the deceased — while the IDF remains in most of the Strip…Who would have believed this?”

Maybe anyone who’s ever read “The Art of the Deal” and noticed whose name is on the cover.

We promised Friday to bring you more on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the UN. Several member delegates walked out rather than listen, but wherever they were, we assume their ears were burning like Roman candles.

Netanyahu told them that “when the going got tough, you caved.” He said that while Israel was fighting a war to save Western civilization from terrorism, UN nations were succumbing to Hamas propaganda, false accusations of “genocide” against Israel and anti-Semitic, pro-Palestinian mobs – even as the people they were defending were still holding some of their own citizens hostage. But “Thankfully, the government of President Donald Trump is fighting anti-Semitism. And every government here should follow its lead.”

He also told them that while they recognize a “Palestinian state” and push for a “two-state solution,” this entire conflict is driven by Palestinian rejection of “the presence and existence of a Jewish state.” He warned that their capitulation sends a message that “murdering Jews pays off,” and that will extend the terrorism beyond Israel and Jews to everyone.

But Netanyahu also painted an optimistic picture of the Middle East’s future once the terrorists and their funders are defeated. He outlined the benefits to Muslim nations of peaceful coexistence with Israel, such as sharing in Israel’s technology and medical breakthroughs. And in a line that got a lot of attention, he called on the “long-suffering Iranian people” to overthrow the Ayatollahs, regain their freedom and “Make Iran great again.” We can’t wait to see the red MAGA turbans.

U.S. POLITICS

Clinton Goes MAGA: While Democrats are having screaming hissy fits about every Trump policy and calling him “fascist” and “Hitler,” a video has gone viral of President Bill Clinton’s 1995 State of the Union Speech. In it, he outlines ideas and boasts of policies that are straight out of the MAGA playbook: cutting more than 300 government agencies and over 100,000 federal positions from the bureaucracy; moving people from welfare to work; getting rid of wealthy special interest lobbyists and making laws in the interests of the people; recognizing that government doesn’t raise children and parents have to take responsibility; decentralizing power from DC back to the people and states, and so on. Maybe Hillary looks so grumpy all the time because she’s realized she’s married to Trump.

Here’s the video of the speech…

…And a transcript for those who’d prefer to read/skim it.

Current New York City Mayor Eric Adams dropped his reelection bid on Sunday, citing the difficulty of raising funds. But the biggest factor might be the need for the split Democratic vote to come together around one candidate to stop the frontrunner, Zohran Mamdani, an inexperienced, anti-Semitic socialist whose police-gutting/free giveaway policies are popular with his young social media followers but which wiser heads fear will drive productive taxpayers to out, turning NYC into Detroit East.

The problems are that Mamdani has a commanding poll lead, and this leaves former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the only major Democrat alternative. Cuomo has tons of baggage, from his deadly pandemic policies to the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office. Republican Curtis Sliwa says he will not drop out, but is given little chance in a city that’s already driven most Republicans out. Mamdani slammed Cuomo as a corrupt career politician, but let’s face it, “dangerous, no-knowing socialist” vs. “corrupt career politician” is pretty much the Hobson’s choice in every race between two Democrats these days.

One thing for New Yorkers to consider before they drink the Kool-Aid and vote for Mamdani: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant said that when his radical socialist policies bankrupt the city, they can forget about getting bailed out by Washington. He cited the famous New York Daily News headline after Gerald Ford refused a bailout: “Ford to City: Drop Dead.”

Here’s an update on three major races, including the New York mayor’s race, plus the Governors races in New Jersey and Virginia, which were considered to be slam dunks for the Democrats. Recent events (and the party’s remarkably awful candidates in both races) might signal a chance to save those states. They have the Democrats worried enough that the DNC doubled its spending to $3 million (in NEW JERSEY!), the most it’s ever spent on an off-year election there. And as we previously advised Republicans in Virginia, keep it up with the early voting, it could be turning the blue tide.

U.S. NEWS

We are still waiting for more information to be nailed down about the mass shootings over the weekend. Until the investigation is complete, we recommend checking out this site from Michigan, where Dave Bondy has a lot of personal reporting on the LDS Church shooting.

Everyone was curious to know why so many military officers had been summoned to DC this week for a meeting with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Apparently, he wanted to deliver a message that he felt would be more effective in person than via memo or over Zoom. Here’s just a portion of what he had to say to them:

“This administration has done a great deal from day one to remove the social justice, politically correct, and toxic ideological garbage that had infected our department, to rip out the politics. No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses, no more climate change worship, no more division, distraction, or gender delusions, no more debris, said before, and we’ll say again, we are done with that sh*t.”

He also told them that everyone of any rank will have to meet the same fitness standards, calling it “completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the Halls of the Pentagon and leading commands around the country and the world. It’s a bad look. It is bad, and it’s not who we are.”

Hegseth said that “upholding and demanding high standards is not toxic,” but that “endangering subordinates with low standards” and “promoting people based on immutable characteristics or quotas instead of based on merit” is toxic leadership.

He concluded, “From this moment forward, the only mission of the newly restored Department of War is this: Warfighting, preparing for war, and preparing to win. Unrelenting and uncompromising in that pursuit. Not because we want war, no one here wants war, but it’s because we love peace.”

You can see it on video at this link and considering he’s speaking in front of a giant American flag, you might keep thinking of the movie “Patton,” which might’ve been intended.

INVESTIGATIONS

Major updates on FBI and pipe bomb mystery, other J6 stories: With a cascade of FBI stories suddenly falling into our waiting laps, let’s start today with an update on the January 6 pipe bomb mystery.

It’s been a while since we had any new information on that, no doubt leading some to think that the story has just faded away, as inconvenient stories tend to do. Be assured, that is NOT going to happen.

Of course, we’re talking about the two pipe bombs “discovered” during the J6 rally, one planted near a bench by the entrance to the DNC headquarters (where VP-elect Kamala Harris happened to go that day on a completely unexplained and seemingly senseless visit) and the other near RNC headquarters. Steven Richards and John Solomon at Just The News report that FBI Director Kash Patel has transmitted to Congress --- specifically the House Judiciary Committee and the special J6 investigative subcommittee headed by Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk --- the lab analysis of the bombs and the testimony of a key witness who challenges the official timeline.

Read the Full Story →

MORE FROM THE HUCKABEE POST

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.