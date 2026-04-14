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YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

A senior US official said the US and Tehran “have all the ingredients of a deal.” President Trump had hinted that Iran was desperate to make a deal. We assume that’s because they realized their usual tactic of refusing to give in and running out the clock wasn’t going to work. By destroying their military, wiping out their leaders and blockading Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump was leaving them with virtually no leverage.

Despite claims by the media and hopes and dreams of Democrats, the public is not rising up in anger at President Trump for not having a threat that’s been allowed to grow for 47 years all squared away in a month. A new poll by CBS News (!) found that vast majorities of Americans back what Trump is doing. For instance, 81% want Trump to make sure the Iranian people are safe and free, and stopping Iran from threatening its neighbors and permanently preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons both earned 76% support.

Biggest Loser: President Trump has arranged for peace talks in DC today, mediated by SOS Marco Rubio, between Israel and Lebanon. Already, there’s a loser, and surprise: it’s France.

Israel said they’ve helped the government of Lebanon by militarily weakening the terrorist group Hezbollah, and Lebanon has “a lot to gain,” but it has to disarm Hezbollah. Meanwhile, Israel requested that France be excluded from the talks because, according to one official, “France’s conduct over the past year – including initiatives aimed at limiting Israel’s ability to fight in Iran, and a complete lack of willingness to take concrete steps to help Lebanon disarm Hezbollah – has led Israel to view France as an unfair mediator.”

Israel accused French President Emanuel Macron, who has also been notoriously unsupportive of the US effort against Iran, of taking Hezbollah’s side and normalizing it. To be fair, maybe he just wants to act in the spirit of collaboration and become another French collaborator.

While other alleged allies have refused to let the US use their bases for the Iran operation, the breakaway Republic of Somaliland has offered a base for air and sea operations that one expert said, “obviously has huge strategic potential.”

We should offer them something in return as a thank-you. How about Ilhan Omar?

What A Joke: While President Trump is dealing with Iran, the UN is hosting the 2026 Worthlessness Olympics. The UK, France, Canada, Australia and other Western democracies are taking flak for allowing Iran and other human rights-crushing dictatorships to take key seats. Fox News reports that Iran was nominated to the Committee for Program and Coordination, “a body that helps shape policy on human rights, women’s rights, disarmament and counterterrorism.”

If you’re finished laughing, also note that China, Cuba, Nicaragua, Saudi Arabia and Sudan were elected to the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations, which “oversees accreditation and access for thousands of NGOs operating within the U.N. system.” NGO stands for “Anti-American Slush Fund” in Latin (trust us on this.) The US was the only member of the UN Economic and Social Council that voted against either measure.

We are patiently waiting for someone to explain to us why US tax dollars should continue to support an organization that thinks Iran should have a say over women’s rights and fighting terrorism.

We know many of our readers have been worried about our founder and Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and his wife Janet, what with all the Iranian missiles being fired into Israel. He just gave an update on their living situation on X. After six weeks in one room at the Command Center, they’re finally back in the Ambassador’s residence during the ceasefire. You can read more here, and see a photo of his two adorable dogs whom you’ll remember from his TV show.

New York Times editorial writer Thomas Friedman accomplished the impossible by forcing us to write about something said by a New York Times editorial writer. Friedman sparked major backlash by saying that (paraphrasing), of course, he doesn’t want a nuclear-armed murderous regime in Iran…but Trump and Netanyahu are “two awful human beings…and so I really find myself torn. I want to see Iran militarily defeated, but I do not want to see these two terrible people strengthened.”

News flash: If you don’t know whether to root for America and Israel or Iran, then the awful, terrible person in this scenario is YOU. Our Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, put it best on X:

“What kind of sick hate must (Thomas Friedman) have that he roots for (the) USA to lose to a terrorist regime who has killed thousands of Americans? I didn’t vote for Obama but I praised him for taking out Bin Laden.”

SWALWELL UPDATE: Monday, as he faced rising outrage and a House Ethics Committee investigation over multiple accusations of sexual abuse of female staffers, Eric Swalwell announced that he is resigning from Congress.

In addition, Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales also announced his retirement after admitting to an affair with a former aide who later committed suicide. So it’s sort of a one-for-one sleazeball trade. Both are safe districts for their parties, so this shouldn’t affect the narrow margin of power.

This article isn’t directly related, but we can’t help thinking of it as we watch our elected officials who like to pass judgement on the morality of others being exposed as liars, hypocrites and (alleged) sex criminals. It’s a very thought-provoking Substack essay by Mark Atwood on the declining state of morality and ethics in society.

Atwood’s argument is that secular humanism is replacing Christianity, with the government replacing the church and private charity. It’s leading to a steady erosion of morals and ethics because those positive attributes were borrowed from Christ’s teachings, but without Christ’s story and sacrifice, they gradually slip away. As he says, “You can’t sustain the ethics without the metaphysics.” You can’t inspire people to try to be Christ-like by saying, “People matter because they just do.” He examines various cultures and schools of thought that have attempted to borrow Christian ethics without Christ and how they inevitably degrade and fall apart. It’s well worth a read.

And speaking of things that appropriate the teachings of Christ…

Latest bulletin from our “Shocking but Not Surprising” desk: This morning, the DOJ released a report accusing the Biden Administration of weaponizing federal law by selectively prosecuting pro-life activists under the FACE Act. (That was the law used to jail elderly grandmothers for praying outside abortion clinics.)

Fox News reports that a review of over 700,000 internal records revealed that Biden federal prosecutors “coordinated with abortion-rights groups to track (pro-life) activists, sought harsher sentences for pro-life defendants and, in some cases, withheld evidence or tried to exclude jurors based on religion.”

(This behavior reminds us of Eddie Murphy’s joke about the man who tried to shoot the Pope: “I really wanted to go to H*ll, and I didn’t want to have to stand in no line.”)

Acting Attorney General Tod Blanche released a statement saying, “This department will not tolerate a two-tiered system of justice. No Department should conduct selective prosecution based on beliefs. The weaponization that happened under the Biden Administration will not happen again, as we restore integrity to our prosecutorial system.”

We wonder how many media outlets will even cover this story, or are they too busy accusing Trump of “weaponing the justice system” by prosecuting Democrats who actually broke real laws?

Photo credit: Fox News

President Trump is taking heat from the media for criticizing Pope Leo XIV, who has been slamming Trump over immigration enforcement and Iran after recently meeting with top Democrat operative David Axelrod. Trump unloaded on the Pope in a Truth Social post, writing:

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country,” or a Pope who criticizes him for doing exactly what he was elected to do. He urged the Pope to “get his act together,” “use Common Sense” and “stop catering to the Radical Left.”

Democrats and leftwing media outlets are trying to fan this up into a firestorm and claim that Trump has shattered the MAGA coalition and alienated Catholics by criticizing the Pope. But that seems highly unlikely to us, since many Catholics have long criticized Popes for meddling in non-religious issues. In fact, the Pope’s attacks on immigration enforcement have only caused a spotlight to be shown on the billions of tax dollars granted to Catholic organizations that settle and provide services to refugees and migrants.

Bill O’Reilly noted that the Pope hadn’t voiced similar condemnations of Iran’s massacre of an estimated 40,000 unarmed protesters.

It also seems ridiculous that Catholic voters would abandon Trump for the party that pushes for abortions up until kindergarten, that’s being sued for trying to force nuns to bow to LGBTQ dogma, that railroads pro-life activists into prison, and, as Trump noted in his post, that arrested priests for holding outdoor church services during COVID.

PERSONAL NOTE from HP writer Pat Reeder: When I was in high school, which was longer ago than I like to admit, I was friends with a kid from New York whose family somehow ended up in our small Texas town. His mother was a hilariously blunt Italian Catholic New Yorker. One time, I heard her say that the Pope was wrong about contraceptives. I naively asked, “Don’t Catholics believe the Pope is infallible?” I’ve never forgotten her reply, and if Trump had said it, the media would have gone ballistic. This devout Catholic lady said:

“He’s infallible, except when he’s wrong.”

ALSO RELATED: Trump is taking heat from conservatives for sharing an AI image that depicts him as Jesus healing someone who apparently represents the nation. Some called it blasphemy. Trump claimed he didn’t realize that was what the image was supposed to represent and deleted it. More details at the link.

The good news: California Democrats are finally doing something about the rampant government benefit fraud in their state.

The bad news: Their solution is to propose a law making it illegal for journalists to expose it because it might make the foreigners who are perpetrating it feel discriminated against.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you. 1 Peter 5:6-7

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