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L. D-Young's avatar
L. D-Young
4h

Let me see if I have this correct...Obama sends good old attack dog Axelrod to pow-wow with the Pope, and 60 Minutes has three leftist Cardinals on their show in the same week to state they "hate Trump and love open borders" (the hundreds of millions of dollars liberal administrations gave to catholic charities to "settle" illegal immigrants and refugees is a whole other story). Then when they attack Trump, Trump responds. He always responds to attacks, especially from people who are WAY outside their own lane. And, now, the media are all over it like ants at a picnic whipping up calls for the 25th Amendment and claiming Trump is somehow not acting like Trump. So here we are AGAIN....same stuff, different day. And I can't believe American Catholics, who were treated so badly by Obama's administration, would fall for such a blatant manipulation. Meanwhile, the Pope is appeasing the terrorists by attending a Mosque and praising Islamic efforts at "peace". (and that's a whole other story too).

Advantage: Trump, again.

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Gerald E Connally's avatar
Gerald E Connally
4h

Perhaps this is a bit harsh, but the "Church" has an axe to grind. The income related to mass illegal immigration and the NGOs they control are producing significant income and a source of Latin American Catholics to replace a failing institution that has an extraordinary overhead. To me this American Pope from Chicago comes across as a character in The Godfather.

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