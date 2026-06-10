Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 12 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

The angel answered, “The Holy Spirit will come on you, and the power of the most high will overshadow you. So the holy one to be born will be called the Son of God. Luke 1:35

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

Vice President J.D. Vance announced Monday that he had referred Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to the DOJ’s fraud division for a potential criminal investigation over alleged fraud in federally funded social services programs.

Vance said that for years, people in the Governor’s office were blowing the whistle on possible fraud by Somali illegal immigrants, and they were being shut down and called racists and xenophobes for asking what was happening to the taxpayers’ money. He added, “Whether it rises to the level of a criminal violation, we’re gonna investigate it; and of course, if it does rise to that level, we’re going to prosecute it. We have to.”

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Here’s another member of “our immigrant community” whom the Democrats are fighting so hard to protect: Jorge Alberto Campos, a 42-year-old illegal alien, was sentenced to 100 years in prison for repeatedly raping his girlfriend’s 11-year-old daughter over three years. He’d had prior run-ins with the law, but a federal immigration judge ruled that he was not a priority for deportation. He was put on pre-trial release and failed to show up for his verdict. Police found his ankle monitor in a dumpster, but thanks to a witness who spotted him, he was arrested while trying to flee to Mexico on a bus.

We look forward to the coming videos of Democrat politicians sharing a drink with him in prison. Of course, we hope they’re in prison, too.

The CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center appeared before Congress Tuesday, where he was grilled like a cheap steak by Republicans on the indictments of the SPLC for allegedly using donors’ money to prop up the very hate groups it claims to be fighting.

It’s almost impressive how he was able to deny all the charges with a straight face, while also sticking to the SPLC’s odious tactic of branding conservative groups like TPUSA as “hate groups” and dodging any responsibility for the consequences, like encouraging unstable leftist nutjobs to murder their leaders. It’s a real skill to be able to stand on a moral high horse while deep inside a moral pit.

Photo credit: Wall Street Journal

After criticizing Israel for retaliating against Iran for launching ballistic missiles at its citizens, President Trump ordered retaliatory strikes against Iran for using a drone to shoot down a US Apache helicopter. Fortunately, both pilots were rescued and are safe. But as Fox News reports, this strike threatens to derail the peace talks. Seriously, how well are peace talks going when the side that needs to sign the deal is continuing to launch missiles and drones DURING the “peace talks”?

And that includes Iran’s fresh strikes yesterday against Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan. Qatar joined in “strongly condemning” Iran for the unprovoked attacks on its neighbors.

Even after months of predicting an imminent peace deal, President Trump told reporters on Monday that “We’re in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal,” adding that it would come in “two or three days.” But two days later, even as the talks supposedly go on, Trump ordered strikes on Iran because they attacked our helicopter, they’re attacking Israel and other nations, and Trump is threatening to escalate US attacks. On Wednesday morning, he posted on Truth Social, “The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”

Has he now realized that Iran is like the scorpion that stung the frog that was trying to help it across the river? As the moral to the fable does, it can’t help it, “it’s in its nature.” This endless pursuit of a peace deal that Iran will either never sign or will sign and completely ignore seems more pointless by the day.

Tuesday, four states held primary elections, and here are the latest vote tallies in many of the races.

There were three races that are getting the most attention: two of them because of who won, and the third because of who lost by a mile.

The latter was the South Carolina GOP primary for Governor, where Trump-endorsed Lt. Gov. Pam Evette leads as of this writing, and will face a runoff with Attorney General Alan Wilson. The surprise in that race is that outgoing Rep. Nancy Mace is in a distant fifth place. Mace was the biggest name in the race, and she gave up her House seat to run for Governor. But she’s lately alienated a lot of Republicans with her obsession with the Epstein files instead of current issues MAGA voters care about.

In South Carolina, Sen. Lindsay Graham easily fended off a challenge from the anti-establishment right by defeating Mark Lynch by nearly 57% to 29%.

And now the gorilla in the room, or he often seems like one, anyway: Maine Democrats ignored more red flags than a Chinese May Day parade by picking Graham Platner as their Senate nominee with 72.3% of the vote to Gov. Janet Mills’ 19.4% (make your own “he beat the woman” comment.)

If there’s any good news in that, at least it shows that nearly a fifth of Democrat voters realize what a ticking time bomb Platner is and don’t want him in the Senate, as any thinking person wouldn’t (Mills had suspended her campaign and wasn’t even trying anymore.) Let’s hope that’s a good sign that in the general election, incumbent Republican Susan Collins will once again outperform the polls, as she always has before, and save the state of Maine from embarrassing itself and inflicting Graham Platner on the rest of the nation.

Even as liberal media outlets were tripling down on their efforts to cover for Platner’s clearly disqualifying beliefs and behavior (and we don’t just mean for the Senate; we wouldn’t trust him to drive a girls’ soccer team van), the bombshell revelations about him just kept exploding, even on Election Day.

In a story that should have run sooner, the Washington Post ran a blistering op-ed by the Platner campaign’s own former political director, Genevieve McDonald. It’s headlined, “I know firsthand why Graham Platner shouldn’t be a U.S. senator.”

McDonald’s job was to sell his “narrative of redemption” to voters, but the more she was around him and the more she saw of the shocking oppo research files on him, the more alarmed she became. She finally decided that she could “no longer validate” Platner and quit. She claims that the campaign tried to pay her $15,000 to sign a nondisclosure agreement to not talk about what she knows about him, but she refused.

McDonald writes,

“We have learned to excuse what we should condemn. I want better for my daughters, and for the people of Maine...If Platner wins the nomination but later withdraws, Maine Democrats can hold a convention and choose a different nominee. The answer to a broken political culture is not to accept it. Demand better from those entrusted with power or seeking it. Enough is enough.”

Meanwhile, Platner’s former girlfriend Lyndsey Fifield spoke to the Free Press to blast the New York Times for distorting what she said about him to try to cover for his alleged abuse of women. She says the Times butchered the article, betrayed her trust and exposed her to vicious attacks and threats from Democrats (attacking and threatening people who tell politically inconvenient truths seems to be their favorite M.O. these days.) The Free Press story is subscriber-only, but Matt Vespa at Townhall.com has the gist.

Fifeld said the Times downplayed what she told them about Platner, allowing people to imply that he wasn’t really threatening to her, when she’s only 120 pounds. She says he scared her so much that even after they broke up, “I literally MOVED to get away from him. He didn’t want me but didn’t want anyone else to have me either.” She says that the way the press distorted her story and people are defending him and refusing to believe her makes her feel as if we’re back in the 1960s or ‘70s and nothing has changed from “when women come forward and people just put them into a gristmill and pick apart their lives.”

Sadly, she made the mistake of believing that Democrats actually care about women’s rights, which is so pre-2020. Now, she’s paying the price for committing the ultimate sin in their eyes: Getting between a Democrat – literally ANY Democrat -- and power.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee issued a memo warning Republicans to take the threat of Platner flipping the seat seriously because the Democrats are so obsessed with regaining power, they will unite behind him and fund him and excuse his deep and dangerous flaws to get him elected. So the GOP had better be ready to devote a lot of money and effort to beating him.

The Democratic voters of Maine – or 72.3% of them anyway – have made their deal with the devil. Let’s hope the rest, plus all the Republicans and Independents, still have the good sense to be like his former political director and refuse to sign away their souls by supporting him.

President Trump is long past his “fed up” point with Senate Republicans for not yet passing the SAVE Act (and it seems to us that this would be a great time to pass an election integrity law, as the endless ballot “counting” in California drags on and on.)

In his latest salvo, Trump blasted Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, calling her “nasty” and biased against Republicans. MacDonough was appointed by the long-gone Democrat Senate leader Harry Reid. Trump also slammed GOP Senate Majority Leader John Thune for not firing her and allowing this unelected Democrat appointee to quash every GOP agenda item that Americans voted for on technical grounds.

As you can see at the link, Trump got quite wound up on this issue. Thune’s response was to resist firing MacDonough, claiming it would create other problems and make it tougher to get the votes to pass Republican legislation.

Considering the SAVE Act has up to 80% public support in polls and yet Senate Republicans still can’t manage to pass it, we can’t help wondering just how much tougher getting the votes for Republican legislation could possibly be.

Wait, are they implying there were...shenanigans in the L.A. Mayoral voting?! Like registering large numbers of homeless people and harvesting their ballots? Why, that can’t possibly be! This is the most secure election system in America; that’s why it takes so long to count the ballots, because it’s just so gosh darn secure.

The Chopper Shootdown - What’s next? By Kenneth Allard

For most Americans, today’s news that a US attack helicopter – an AH-64 Apache - had been downed near the Straits of Hormuz was hardly earth-shaking. Only hard-core aficionados may have even noticed that an Iranian drone was credited with the kill – or that both American crewmen were safely rescued by another drone, this one an unmanned US naval vessel on its initial operational deployment. Neat stuff but don’t get too carried away with advanced technology reappearing in one of the world’s most ancient combat zones.

While we often forget that the Persians are generally credited with inventing chess, it wasn’t surprising when “Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a pointed warning to US forces on Tuesday….Araghchi said that ‘foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire,’ before adding: ‘We prefer language of diplomacy but speak other languages too.’

The defiant Iranian response involved two ambiguous issues for the Trump White House – in addition to the loss of a sophisticated, highly expensive aircraft. First, that it was shot down by the same Iranian military establishment that had previously been considered “obliterated.” And second, that the shootdown flatly contradicted Mr. Trump’s earlier statement that the much-anticipated peace deal was only hours away.

Nevertheless, President Trump insisted on his Truth Social account that, “There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.” As Tuesday turned into Wednesday, the BBC reported that US strikes had begun against Iran in retaliation for the helicopter shootdown.

It is difficult to judge just how far the American-Iranian deadlock extends, much less how to resolve it. Writing in The New Arab, Giorgio Cafiera of Gulf State Analytics summarizes the dilemma:

‘With the stalling of United States-Iran talks, Washington and Tehran are in a tense ‘No War, No Peace’ limbo. Both sides are betting that they can outlast the other, but economic sanctions, the dual blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the threat of military escalation keep the global stakes high…With this extremely fragile Pakistani-brokered ceasefire still in place, the prospects for triumphant diplomacy will hinge on security guarantees, phased sanctions relief, and careful mediation to prevent minor incidents from spiraling back into full-scale war.”

Naturally, such “minor incidents” can include accidents, natural disasters, aircraft collisions or serendipitous events without any conceivable connections to reality. I well remember one of these incidents during the generational confrontation between the US Army and the Group of Soviet Forces, Germany. As a junior officer taking my first rotation as weekend duty officer, I remember the sheer terror of handling an incident from one of our border resident offices. Somehow the brakes on a combat-loaded US jeep had failed, causing it to crash headlong into an ancient fence-line marking the boundary between West and East Germany. Fortunately, neither side saw the slightest necessity for involving higher echelons, much less in the middle of the midwinter Saturday night. As I recall, both sides agreed to cordon-off the area until the next day when a civilian wrecker was supplied by the local automobile club (which generously accepted full credit for helping to maintain international peace and security.)

Throughout the rest of my time in service, I heard countless variations of that story, probably because the inter-German border was long, difficult, exceedingly well-armed and silently encouraged calm solutions as an alternative to tragedy. It strikes me that Mr. Cafiera is exactly correct when he points out that the Straits of Hormuz present a constantly expanding inventory of opportunities for misunderstanding, over-reaction and (of course) unintended consequences. Given the profound cultural gaps reinforcing every side of those thorny issues, there is every reason to search for those possibilities for cooperation that are often present in difficult situations – although sometimes disguised as problems, difficulties or even crises.

COL (Ret.) Ken Allard is a former West Point professor, Dean of the National War College and NBC News military analyst.

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