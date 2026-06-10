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Judy
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why is Trump still trying peace talks with Iran. They lie through their teeth. They will never do anything peacefully. Not in their nature. And, why has none of the people on the list of investigating not been brought to trial. And nothing done about the prople in Congress that tout bad things and words about this country. All words and NO action.

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