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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

The contrast is brutal. Trump builds. Democrats tear down. Trump cleans parks. Democrats defend graffiti and filth. Trump wants voter rolls checked. Democrats sue. Trump fixes the Kennedy Center. An Obama judge interferes. Trump builds a ballroom without taxpayer money. Ro Khanna wants it demolished because Trump’s name touched it. Tina Peters gets nearly nine years for election-system skepticism while criminals and illegal aliens get Democrat sympathy tours. This is not public policy. It is TDS as governance. The ruling-class machine would rather Americans live with decay than let Trump deliver beauty, order, safety, transparency, and results. That is their sickness.

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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
1h

The lunatic left will be happy to rule over the ashes of America in their third world state of mind.

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