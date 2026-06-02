Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 11 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” 2 Corinthians 5:17

California Rep. Ro Khanna must be trying for the Non-Celebrity TDS World Record. He recently demanded that every 2028 Democrat president nominee “pledge to take a wrecking ball to the Trump Ballroom on DAY ONE.” Yes, it’s a beautiful structure that even Obama said we need, and Trump got it built without taxpayer money, but it must be torn down because TRUUUUUUMP built it!

And just when you’re thinking, “Man, TDS is a brain-wasting disease! That’s the craziest thing I ever heard,” Khanna finds a way to up the ante. He’s now demanding that any Democrat who voted for the Laken Riley Act be disqualified from office.

To refresh your memory, the Laken Riley Act imposes mandatory detention on illegal aliens with criminal records. It’s named after a young woman who was brutally murdered by an illegal alien who would have been in jail instead of walking free to prey on Americans if this law had existed then.

Khanna declared, “It was a terrible vote…I’m tired of a Democratic Party that throws immigrants under the bus.” Being thrown under a bus would be preferable to what happened to Ms. Riley. Twitchy.com has the story and a strong response to Khanna from an Angel Dad who lost his daughter to a violent illegal alien criminal like the ones Khanna falsely described as an “immigrant.”

We repeat again: This is what the Democrats told you they stood for during the State of the Union when they refused to stand up and say their priority was Americans, not illegal aliens. Here’s a better litmus test: Every Democrat who failed to stand up should be disqualified from office, and that includes Ro Khanna.

PS – You truly can judge some people’s character by the company they keep.

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We’ve come a long way, thank God, from the Biden days, when the government threw open the Southern border, allowing Texas to be invaded by millions of illegal aliens, including criminals and drug gangs, then sued the state to prevent it from enforcing the laws that the federal government was supposed to enforce, but didn’t.

In response, Texas passed a bill making illegal entry of Texas a state-level law. Naturally, leftists challenged it and lower court judges blocked it, but the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals just ruled that Texas can protect its borders and carry out deportations independent of the federal government. It may not be as urgent at the moment, but you never know what might get into the White House in the future.

Trump-like conservative Abelardo de la Espriella won the first-round vote for President of Colombia on a promise to crack down on the cartels and jail criminals. Note how his leftist opponent immediately claimed with no evidence that the election was rigged. This reminds us of something a wise Republican told us many years ago: “No Democrat ever lost a ‘fair” election.”

As Matt Forney notes on X, this marks “another Latin American country where the left has mysteriously collapsed after USAID was annihilated.” Gee, and we thought all that money was going to feed trans orphans in Bogata.

President Trump has proposed rules to make sure that mail-in ballots are being cast by actual voters. The Democrats are suing to stop it. This could disenfranchise a huge segment of their coalition: Imaginary Americans.

Least Surprising News of the Day: Sunday, Zohran Mamdani became the first New York City Mayor in decades not to attend the annual Israel Day parade. Why, was Hamas having a bake sale that day?

Over the weekend, residents of New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts were startled by a huge boom. NASA has the explanation, and no, it wasn’t Rosie O’Donnell’s head exploding from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Photo credit: Fox News

President Trump seems to be getting fed up with whiny Democrats and their pet federal judges micro-managing his presidency. Last week, an Obama-appointed federal judge ruled that Trump’s name couldn’t be added to the Kennedy Center without Congressional approval and that the building couldn’t be shut down during remodeling and reconstruction (which seems to us like a recipe for a thousand injury lawsuits, but whatever.)

In response, Trump issued a blistering Truth Social post saying he was trying to fix a badly-neglected and dilapidated building and turn it into a safe, beautiful, state-of-the-art facility, something he knows how to do. But since the Democrats are so obsessed with blocking everything he does, he’s washing his hands of it and instructing the Commerce Department to turn the Center over to Congress and let them decide what to do about it.

The good news is, now that it’s not named after Trump, Bruce Springsteen can come play there and maybe the ceiling will fall on him.

Fun Column! Kurt Schlichter looks into the future, all the way to November, to conduct an autopsy on how the Democrats managed to blow their “blue wave.”

Devastating Health News...For Democrats: President Trump’s physician released a report on his recent medical tests. Tragically for Democrats and the media (but we repeat ourselves), it found that he is in excellent physical and cognitive health and fully fit to perform as President.

TDS Tuesday – A Democrat blasted Trump for cleaning up a national park in DC with money that was supposed to be used to...uh...clean up national parks… Darn, should’ve thought this one through...

Getting rid of Stephen Colbert may be the most lucrative programming decision CBS has made in years. The network confirmed rumors that the show was losing $40 million a year (so why did they keep it on so long? Never mind, we all know…) By selling his airtime to Byron Allen for his non-political comedy shows, CBS went from a $40 million loss to a $15 million profit, an upswing of $55 million a year just for ditching Colbert.

Let’s hope this convinces ABC to cancel Jimmy Kimmel and sell his airtime to a dog food company. Most viewers won’t even notice the difference.

“Election denier” Tina Peters grudgingly released from prison after “too-long” sentence: Democrats are fuming that former Mesa County, Colorado, elections clerk Tina Peters was released from prison yesterday. No doubt they had wanted at least four consecutive life sentences for her, and for everyone else who had doubted for one moment Biden’s victory over Trump in 2020.

If that comment seems like an exaggeration --- and we’ll admit, it involved a bit of mind-reading on our part --- you don’t know Democrats. Edgier comedy writers would have said flat-out they were demanding the Death Penalty. (Generally, leftists aren’t in favor of the Death Penalty, but they might eagerly haul the electric chair out of mothballs for 2020 election doubters.)

As you know, last month, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis bowed to pressure to commute Peters’ almost-nine-year sentence (NINE YEARS!) for her role in breaching the county’s election system and equipment in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. She had wanted to check about suspected irregularities with that (yes, it was Dominion Voting Systems). Woe to anyone who dared to check THAT, in a year when the election was perfect in every way.

President Trump would have pardoned her in a heartbeat, but this conviction was in Colorado state court, so this required an act by the governor. Gov. Polis reduced her sentence to four-and-a-half years, making her eligible for parole as of June. Polis, a Democrat, caught some major flak from his own party for doing this. In fact, on May 20, the Colorado Democrat Party central committee formally censured him after almost 800 Democrats --- election officials, candidates and affiliated organizers --- signed a formal complaint against him.

Early Monday morning, the Colorado Department of Corrections announced that Peters had walked out of the state prison in Pueblo. Get a load of how Yahoo!News reported this in what was laughably supposed to be an objective news story: “Peters, a Republican, was convicted in 2024 of several felonies for allowing FELLOW ELECTION DENIERS [emphasis ours] access to local voting systems in search of voter fraud following President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election.”

As they reported, “The censure says that, by granting clemency to Peters, Polis engaged in ‘conduct detrimental to the interests of the Colorado Democratic Party,’ by undermining their efforts to combat ELECTION DENIALISM.” (Again, emphasis ours.)

That’s right: even today, in many news outlets, anyone who has dared to question the integrity of electronic voting systems is labeled an ELECTION DENIER. And ELECTION DENIALISM is still a thing. We had thought those days might be over, but, sadly, they are not. Oh, well, at least Tina Peters is out of prison, as she richly deserves to be.

(Incidentally, it used to be considered offensive to say “election denier” because it was a cheap reference to “Holocaust denier.” But being a Holocaust denier is apparently fine with today’s Democratic Party, while being a 2020 “election denier” is disqualifying.)

As seen in this 2024 report from PBS, the judge who sentenced Peters, District Judge Matthew Barrett, had no respect for her and came down hard on her in court, accusing her of never taking her job seriously. PBS took it further, accusing Peters of “a data breach scheme spawned from the rampant false claims about voting machine fraud in the 2020 presidential race.”

“I am convinced you would do it all over again if you could,” Judge Barrett said. “You’re as defiant as any defendant this court has ever seen. You are no hero. You abused your position and you are a charlatan.”

Even now, the governor still got a chance to slap down her views with a backhanded comment before springing her from the Big House: “She committed a crime,” he told a local TV news reporter. “What’s an issue here is how long the sentence is. I agree with the appeals court that in the sentencing hearing, the judge incorrectly looked at and considered HER BIZARRE VIEWPOINTS [emphasis ours], her speech, and held her speech against her.”

At the time Polis acted, the appropriateness of Peters’ sentence was already under appeal and winding its way through the system. The Colorado Court of Appeals had upheld her convictions in April but still threw out her very long sentence, sending the case back to to Mesa County District Court for her to be re-sentenced, ruling that her prison sentence had been based in part on “improper consideration of her right to free speech” during her trial.

So, the appeals court did at least acknowledge that even though Tina Peters is a certified madwoman for expressing any doubt about the 2020 election, she had the constitutional right to express her “bizarre viewpoints” without having them affect her prison sentence.

Not sure we’ve ever given a recommendation to a piece by PBS before, but this one from 2024, at the time of Peters’ sentencing, deserves one, simply because it quotes Judge Barrett at length, showing why the Colorado Court of Appeals ended up throwing out the sentence he imposed. Only a partisan hack could say, “I’ve let you go on enough about this...It’s just more lies. No objective person believes them. No, at the end of the day, you cared about the jets, the podcasts and people fawning over you.”

(The reference to jets concerned transportation to a “My Pillow Guy” Mike Lindell conference challenging the 2020 election. Imagine what this judge would have said if he’d had Mike Lindell in his courtroom. He might really have given Lindell the Death Penalty, or at least have wanted to.)

The Colorado County Clerks Association was similarly scathing at that time. CCCA Director Matt Crane said, “In a real and specific way, her actions have led directly to death threats and general threats to the lives and families of the people who work in our elections. She has willingly aided individuals in our county who believe that violence is a way to make a point. She has knowingly fueled a fire within others who use threats as a means to get their way.” If we’re going to blame death threats not on the people who make them but on other people’s speech that might have incited them, then how many Democrats will we have to arrest?

And here’s Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswald when Peters was sentenced: “Colorado’s elections are the nation’s gold standard. [Editorial aside: REALLY?? On transparency, you’re more like the tin or aluminum standard.] I am proud of how we have responded to the first insider elections breach in the nation…”

And Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser called Peters’ nine-year sentence “fair and just.”

Bob Hoge at RedState had a good commentary on Monday. As he observed, “Although the mainstream media constantly refers to [Peters] as an ‘election denier,’ and many Democrats portray her as the personification of evil, it was nice to see a Dem [Gov. Polis] actually speaking up for free speech and against prosecutorial overreach.”

In the end, “It’s been quite the ordeal,” Peters said upon her release, “but I really want to thank God for faithfulness and getting me through it.”

Peters, in one of her first acts upon being released, warned that there WILL be rampant cheating by Democrats in this fall’s midterm elections. (Don’t you know the Dems wish they could lock her back up?) As a guest on Steve Bannon’s “War Room,” she cautioned that not enough is being done right now to prevent this from happening.

But Harmeet Dhillon, head of the DOJ Civil Rights Division, appears to be on it. The DOJ is having to sue several states to get them to produce their voter rolls, prompting her to say, “The Justice Department will continue to fulfill its role dutifully, neutrally and transparently wherever Americans vote in federal elections. Many state election officials, however, are choosing to fight us in court rather than show their work. We will continue to verify that all States are carrying out election integrity legal duties.”

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