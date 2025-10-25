Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. We told you yesterday we had a packed newsletter ready for today. It includes updates on the tariff fight with Canada, the White house renovation, the new DHS report on the politicization of aid giving in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Bee Time, Weekend Music and more.

Daily Bible Verse

8 Though you have not seen him, you love him; and even though you do not see him now, you believe in him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy, 9 for you are receiving the end result of your faith, the salvation of your souls.

1 Peter 1:8-9 NIV

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

The DOJ announced Thursday that Guatemala had extradited a Guatemalan national involved in illegal immigration and trafficking to face US federal charges for causing the crash of a truck packed with 160 illegal aliens who were being smuggled into the US in December, 2021. The crash killed over 50 illegal immigrants, including unaccompanied children, and injured 100 more. Five other men, including one going under multiple names, are also under arrest. We wonder if leftist protesters will demand their release, since their victims were other illegal aliens and not just expendable US citizens. More details at the link.

INTERNATIONAL

Thursday, President Trump angrily shut down trade talks with Canada, accusing their government of trying to interfere in the coming Supreme Court ruling on his power to levy tariffs by running a fake TV ad. The ad features the late President Ronald Reagan badmouthing tariffs, but the Reagan Foundation says it’s selectively edited to misrepresent Reagan’s actual beliefs and they’re considering legal action. More on the brouhaha at the link.

Meanwhile, having negotiated better tariff and trade deals and forced other nations to increase their defense spending, President Trump has a new deal-making goal: Making nations that owe the US a lot of money finally start paying up. This may be his toughest fight yet!

Rather than go into the details of this shocking and disturbing case of injustice from Sweden, we’ll link to the Daily Caller account with a warning: This could be coming soon to a New York City borough near you.

Many critics are asking how the security head of the Louvre Museum in Paris let some blatantly sloppy thieves steal $100 million worth of irreplaceable crown jewels and still not have any suspects a week later. But the solution may be something that even those who don’t speak French can understand. It’s just three simple letters: D-E-I.

U.S. NEWS

This week, the DHS released a 22-page report accusing FEMA of politicizing disaster aid by not speaking to victims of Hurricane Milton if they had Trump campaign signs at their houses. The Trump Administration sent a referral to the DOJ, recommending criminal charges against Biden-era FEMA officials for politicizing emergency funding.

But The Hill newspaper reports that FEMA’s defenders say the incidents were isolated and quickly dealt with, and that the investigators “found just 15 incidents in which personnel referenced President Trump in their work canvassing properties to let owners know they could apply for assistance.”

Our thoughts: If disaster relief was politicized for 15 victims who lost everything in a hurricane, that’s 15 too many and someone should be held accountable. Beyond that, who’s to say that only the ones who had written notes were affected? If the partisanship was widespread, how many homes with Trump signs were passed over without leaving any written evidence?

We may never know, and maybe nobody will be held accountable. But even if the 22-page report isn’t enough to justify federal charges, it should at least be enough to justify an even bigger investigation.

WHITE HOUSE RENOVATION

The Clintons just can’t stop reminding us of how much, unlike Trump, they respected the White House. Only this time, it’s Chelsea Clinton doing the pious virtue-signaling. Okay, who’s going to tell her?

Interesting: Even far-left writer Shaun King says the White House needs a ballroom/event space instead of “wasting millions” on renting tents, chairs and heaters; and calls out Democrats for their nonsense of pretending to be outraged about it.

In response to all the Democrats melting down over the construction of the new East Wing ballroom, the Trump White House released a timeline, showing all the other renovations made over the years to the presidential residence – and just for fun, they threw in all the ways that various Democrats had desecrated it.

Democrats are why we can’t have nice things: Watch House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries rail furiously, vowing investigations and “accountability” for people who made donations to help build the new ballroom in the White House. How dare they give generously to help their country?! Of course, investigating them would require him becoming the majority leader, which every American voter with a brain must make sure NEVER happens.

RELATED: The DOJ is nipping the latest trend of Democrats threatening to arrest ICE agents in the bud by ordering them to preserve any communications involving plans to impede federal law enforcement operations for future federal investigations and prosecutions. And yes, that includes you, Nancy Pelosi. She must’ve looked shocked, but then, she always looks like that.

It would be nice to think that the return of Trump meant the triumph of common sense over woke insanity, but that’s far from the case. It’s why Republicans can’t be complacent and sit out ANY elections (or we’ll end up like the UK.) Here are just two examples in one field where wokeness refuses to die, and that’s biological men in women’s sports.

President Trump issued an executive order banning this unfair assault on women’s sports, women’s rights and women in general, but several blue states are refusing to follow it. In a jaw-dropping decision, the Minnesota Supreme Court unanimously ruled that it was discrimination for a biological male to be banned from competing in a women’s powerlifting competition. FYI: Five of the seven judges were appointed by Gov. Tim Walz.

However, the court did send the case back to a lower court to determine whether USA Powerlifting has a “legitimate business interest” in barring “trans” male athletes from women’s weightlifting competitions. You’d have to be a Minnesota judge appointed by Tim Walz not to be able to answer that question.

(Note: This is the same wacko court that ruled in 2024 that Minnesotans have a “duty to retreat” when under attack before they use a weapon in self-defense. You need to make sure that the assailant is really serious about killing you before fighting back.)

And of course, California is also insurrection-y when it comes to obeying Trump’s federal order to protect women’s sports and female athletes. The far-left Assembly has twice blocked laws barring males from girls’ sports, with Assembly member Rick Chavez Zbur playing the well-worn “Nazi” card by calling one of the bills “really reminiscent to me of what happened in Nazi Germany in the 1930s. We are moving towards autocracy in this country. In Nazi Germany, transgender people were persecuted, barred from public life.”

Nobody is saying they’re barred from public life. We’re saying they should be barred from smashing girls’ skulls and stealing their trophies on the field and exposing their private parts in girls’ locker rooms. Then again, that was also barred in Nazi Germany, so draw the obvious conclusions.

The good news in that story is that notorious cheater – sorry, “trans athlete” – AB Hernandez finally saw one of his scams ended when the high school girls volleyball team he played on for Jurupa Valley High School lost to Valencia High School in the playoffs – playoffs his team might never have made if 10 other teams hadn’t forfeited rather than risk their team members’ safety by playing against him. Oh well, he’ll always have the girls’ track titles that he stole to remember high school by.

U.S. POLITICS

We normally don’t cover the ravings of Rosie O’Donnell, which by this point are starting to resemble weird CB radio transmissions from an insane hermit up in the hills, but this was just too hilarious. From her Trump hiding place in Ireland, she thinks she still has enough influence to shut down America for the week after Thanksgiving to…protest Trump being President, or something? We’re not sure. But she’s telling people not to buy anything or go to work or to restaurants (she put restaurants on her poster twice; it must be something she thinks about a lot.)

The idea of millions of Americans forgoing Black Friday deals and their paychecks and risking their jobs because Rosie O’Donnell said so prompted some great responses online.

By the way, for our younger readers (those under 30): Rosie O’Donnell is a former talk show host and comedian, believe it or not, even though she hasn’t expressed any emotion in public other than bitter rage since Trump first ran for President. She once had a popular talk show that got her dubbed the “Queen of Nice” (a hilariously misleading title Ellen DeGeneres inherited), but it went off the air 23 years ago. She was also part of the supporting cast of two good movies, “A League of Their Own” and “Sleepless in Seattle,” both in the early ‘90s. She went on to “The View,” which apparently poisoned her mind, and it’s been mostly LGBTQ and TDS ever since.

Video of the Day! We assume this is all AI-generated. Andrew Cuomo released a jaw-dropping ad against Zohran Mamdani that must be seen to be believed. By the way, is it just us, or does that drunk driver look a lot like Hillary Clinton?

WEEKEND READING

It’s the weekend, and Townhall.com has a rare weekend reading treat for you: Two – count ‘em – two columns by Kurt Schlichter! The first is a look at the 2026 Congressional races, with both a pep talk and a kick in the pants for Republican voters…

And the other is a hilariously brutal slam of the anonymous Pentagon officers spreading gossip about War Secretary Pete Hegseth for ordering them to stop being fat losers. You can tell from this one why Kurt was such an effective military officer himself. You’d want to follow him into battle because he could slay the enemy with his words alone.

“HUCKABEE” FIX

The big news this week was the FBI’s bust of a major sports gambling ring that included rigged poker tournaments. Card manipulation inspired us to pick a clip from “Huckabee” on TBN that reminds us of how it was a throwback to the great TV variety shows, featuring all sorts of acts, including some of the world’s greatest magicians. Watch master illusionist Shimshi and you’ll never fall victim to a card scam – because you’ll never trust anyone who handles cards again!

WEEKEND MUSIC

By Huckabee Post writer/recording artist Laura Ainsworth

I hope you won’t find this immodest, but this week, I’m sharing three of my own recordings that you can find at https://lauraainsworth.com/.

It’s because we’ve been talking all week about my husband Pat and me planning a Christmas trip to Savannah, which is home to my favorite songwriter, Johnny Mercer. I’m really looking forward to seeing his statue and visiting his gravesite. So, I thought this would be a great opportunity to share two favorite Mercer songs and a tribute to him.

1. My first album, “Keep It To Yourself,” features a gorgeous song with a cool backstory, “Midnight Sun.” Johnny was reportedly driving home from Palm Springs through the desert one night when he heard this ethereal instrumental by Lionel Hampton on the radio. He pulled over at the next phone booth to call the station and ask the DJ what it was and if he would play it again. Inspired by the music and the moonlight, he had the lyrics written in his head by the time he arrived home.

Critics seldom mentioned this cut in reviews, but I think it’s one of my best recordings, with fantastic playing by my brilliant pianist/producer, Brian Piper, and bassist John Adams. Turn the lights down low for this one…

2. Next, from the same album, this may be my favorite song of all time: “Skylark” (it’s even about a bird!) The melody is by Hoagy Carmichael, with a beautiful, yearning lyric by Mercer. I wanted to put the focus on the emotion and the meaning of the words, so I recorded it the old-fashioned way: live in the studio with a single accompanist, with no Autotune, processing or edits. Female jazz guitarist Chris DeRose-Chiffalo (who played with my late dad as well as such icons as Willie Nelson and Michael Feinstein) and I worked out the arrangement just before the session, then went in and cut it together. I think this was take two. If you were sitting in front of me when I sang, this is what it would sound like.

3. Finally, a special tribute to Johnny Mercer that only I have recorded, on my second album, “Necessary Evil.” New York songwriter Lee Charles Kelley loved my first album and recognized a fellow Mercer fanatic. He sent me a demo of “Last Train to Mercerville,” and I knew I had to record it. It’s written just like a classic Songbook tune, with an intro, a catchy melody and a brilliant lyric, weaving references to over two dozen Mercer songs into the lyrics.

We brought in a 13-piece big band horn section, again recorded the old-fashioned way (all playing in a big studio together.) The musicians do that so seldom these days that they were taking photos to share on Facebook. Many were older guys who had worked with my father and told me great stories about him. It was a very memorable session.

Pat made this video that includes photos of the original sheet music to help you spot the song titles. By the end, Brian’s genius arrangement has me singing the title of one Mercer song to a snippet of melody from another. See how many you recognize!

