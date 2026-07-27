Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 7 minutes.

Daily Bible Verse

Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.

Colossians 3:15

In Washington

We normally don’t report much on the White House Correspondents Dinner. The only things that made Saturday’s WHCD newsworthy to us are that President Trump actually agreed to appear and it was the redo after the umpteenth crazy leftist assassination attempt.

But we do have to admit that this was one of the few times when a Trump speech fell flat and disappointed us. Granted, it was never going to be an easy crowd: most of the people in the room hated Trump and the feeling is mutual, although we’d argue that Trump’s feelings are more justified. The type of blunt whacks at his critics that draw big laughs at Trump rallies were destined to die when delivered to the faces of their targets, and they did.

Still, despite some good lines that drew laughs here and there, we were disappointed that Trump didn’t even attempt the standard “roast” technique where the zingers are carefully crafted to be both funny and cutting. For much of the speech, he just blasted his critics the way he usually does, and in too many cases violated the cardinal rule of comedy: mocking people’s physical characteristics like their weight or looks instead of jabbing them on their policies.

For instance, instead of calling Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker a “fat pig,” he could have said something like, “J.B. Pritzker couldn’t be here tonight. He’s too busy translating all the ‘Welcome to Illinois’ fliers into Arabic. Gov. Pritzker hates immigration laws and wants everyone in the world to come to Illinois. He wants people from Haiti, Somalia, Rwanda, Gaza… But they all said, “No thanks, Chicago’s too dangerous.”

But to be fair, one of Trump’s remarks that sent the media into an outrage tizzy was when he compared CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins’ looks to trans activist Dylan Mulvaney. That was slammed by the media as boorish and “transphobic.” But as Matt Margolis at PJ Media pointed out in a subscriber-only column, it’s the critics who are “transphobic.” After insisting that “trans women are real women” and there’s no difference, now it’s suddenly an insult to say Collins looks like a “trans woman”?

Our hearts went out to the headliner who had to follow Trump, for once not a leftist sycophant comic like Steven Colbert but mentalist Oz Pearlman. He had to struggle to win over the crowd after Trump’s carpet bombing of them. But then, when a crowd is mostly liberal journalists, any mind reader won’t have much to work with.

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Keep Us Independent

Liberal media outlets attempted to dismiss in advance the election interference documents that President Trump declassified and released. Fortunately, we do still have a few real journalists who’ve actually been reading through them and finding some eye-opening material. Like former CBS News investigative reporter (emphasis on the “former CBS News”) Catherine Herridge, who accused the legacy media of “willful blindness.” She said it took her only a couple of hours of reading through the documents to stumble upon possible evidence that China was blackmailing the Bidens, possibly by targeting Joe Biden’s family.

This is a developing story. If anything comes of it, you can be assured we’ll cover it in depth. In the meantime, here’s an interview with Herridge where she lays out her suspicions based on what she’s seen so far.

Campaign Ad of the Day! This Bill Clinton ad from 1996 shows how tough he claimed to be on border security, touting his record deportations, jailing of illegals and doubling the number of border agents. As we’ve argued before, it shows that Trump’s so-called “fascist” agenda is actually identical to a mainstream Democrat’s in the 1990s. It also shows how far off the leftward cliff the Democratic Party has lunged in just the past few years.

“Why won’t he just give up on election integrity?!” President Trump refuses to let the Senate wiggle away from passing the SAVE America Act, requiring voter ID and proof of citizenship to register. The House recently passed yet another version of it that could be part of a filibuster-proof budget resolution bill, but some Senate Republicans still refuse to support it.

Now, Trump has taken a new stance: He’s calling on Senate Republicans to cancel the August Senate recess. Trump said on Truth Social that Senate Majority Leader John Thune should not allow the United States Senate to leave town until it passes the SAVE Act or, better yet, eliminates the filibuster and passes the entire GOP agenda, which he says is exactly what the Democrats will do with their agenda if they win back even the smallest majority.

Trump warned Senate Republicans, “The Dumocrats will do it on day one, and can’t believe how lucky they got with this Senate leadership. Remember, stupidity always brings LOSING & DEATH!”

And if the possibility of losing and death don’t motivate Republicans who are siding with Democrats in defying the will of the people on election integrity, then maybe the threat of losing their vacations will.

RELATED: Stephen Kruiser at PJ Media reports on how two Senators are trying to block the August Senate recess until there’s a roll-call vote on the SAVE Act, something Thune has been trying to avoid. Kruiser also makes his case that Republican “leader” Thune is actually the most effective Democrat in the Senate, and he “could lead the Republicans into permanent minority party status.”

Across America

According to California politicians, the only way to stop the state’s wildfires is to dismantle the world’s capitalist economy to prevent “climate change.” But there is one other possibility. They could prevent massive wildfires like the Park fire that destroyed 430,000 acres and 700 structures by keeping people with records of violent crimes and child sex offenses in prison instead of letting them out so they can commit arson. It’s a crazy idea, but it just might work!

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Carly Simon revealed Monday that she has been absent from the public eye in recent years because she’s been learning to live with Parkinson’s disease. There are more details at the link. We offer her our prayers for her health and our thanks for many years of wonderful music.

Around the World

After nearly two weeks of relentless daily strikes on Iran’s military resources, the US has paused the assaults for the past three days. Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed several Iranian drones targeting its oil facilities. The Iran-backed Houthi terrorists took credit for the attack.

When Iran can experience this level of devastation of its military and still has drones and missiles to keep firing at its neighbors, or terrorist allies that it’s supplied with such weaponry, we can’t help pondering just how much of its oil billions it’s sunk into buying offensive weapons over the years even as Trump’s critics continue to insist the regime isn’t a threat and can be reasoned with.

CENTCOM reported that since May, US forces have helped move nearly 500 million barrels of oil out of the region and to market. Oil prices, which had spiked to $100 a barrel in fears of a long, reignited US-Iran war, plunged back to the $84 range. US natural gas futures also fell to an 11-week low price, thanks to record US production and ample storage outweighing global supply fears. Or to put that in layman’s terms, “Drill, baby, drill” works.

President Trump has said he would never signal what he’s going to do, but on Monday, he posted some dramatically patriotic AI memes on Truth Social showing the US taking over Iran’s Kharg Island and seizing Iranian oil tankers and nuclear sites.

For those confused about Trump’s tactics, or who think he doesn’t know what he’s doing and is just being erratic, Richard Pollack suggests on Substack that they do what we often suggest: Go read “The Art of the Deal,” Trump’s 1987 bestselling book where he explained it all.

How’s that “Diversity is our strength” mantra working out for Europe? Well, Monday morning in Paris, three people, including a pregnant woman, were injured when a man went on a stabbing spree at a Metro train station. Despite one witness saying that the assailant said he was motivated by Allah, police aren’t treating it as a terrorist attack. A source close to the investigation told Le Parisien newspaper, “The guy said Allah sent me to kill women. But no, he’s crazy.” Helpful Hint: Denying reality doesn’t make it go away.

Meanwhile, in Berlin, a German-born Lebanese Islamic man used a van to mow down 29 people at a Gay Pride celebration, killing one, before police shot the driver dead. He was known to police, having been held in juvenile detention (but not long enough) after being imprisoned in Lebanon for attempting to join the terrorist group ISIS.

His father insisted that his family are moderate Muslims who oppose ISIS, and that his son was “generous, emotional, loving,” and had the “heart of a child,” and that the only explanation for his attack was that he must have been “subjected to brainwashing.” We can see how that could happen, since a lot of people in Europe seem to have been subjected to brainwashing.

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