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Karl Kaucher's avatar
Karl Kaucher
3h

I have two questions:

1. Why is John Thune still the Senate Majority Leader? It seems to me that he should be the first target of President Trump's efforts to pass the SAVE Act. He's not only a RINO, but he's proven himself to be an obstructionist.

2. I'd like to see a running count of Republican Senators who oppose the SAVE Act. Americans deserve to know who the enemy is - by name.

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L. D-Young's avatar
L. D-Young
3h

The fact that NJ admits they registered somewhere between a quarter to a third of a MILLION illegal voters is just the tippy top of the iceberg. In so many Democrat states with "motor voter", illegals are automatically registered when they get drivers licenses. Then Democrats cry "it's just a mistake in the software" or some dumb excuse to hide their treachery. It is absolutely a systemic plan to rig our elections, along with open borders, amnesty, free health care etc. And that our GOP Senators are being so obtuse and/or stupid is maddening. I will not forgive or forget this back stabbing from the Republicans.

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