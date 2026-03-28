Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 6 minutes.

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

President Trump extended his hold on strikes against Iranian power-generating facilities for another 10 days, until April 6, to provide more time for negotiations. But the Pentagon is also considering sending up to 10,000 more ground troops to the Middle East.

The Israeli military said it had completed a wide scale wave of strikes overnight “in the heart of Iran,” targeting “infrastructure belonging to the Iranian terror regime,” including weapons production sites, launch sites and terrorist operatives who were preparing to launch attacks. They later added that they’d hit the “Iranian Regime’s primary facility for the production of missiles and sea mines in Yazd, Iran.”

The State Department issued a worldwide security alert, warning Americans traveling abroad to be cautious of threats from groups linked to Iran. They raised Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain from Level 2 to Level 3 advisories, meaning Americans should reconsider going there; and in the most obvious statement of the year, branded Iran as a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” destination. Darn, there go our vacation plans!

Meanwhile, Iranian Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi warned Americans and Israelis that “even parks, recreational areas and tourist destinations anywhere in the world will no longer be safe for you.” But that was yesterday, so we can’t confirm whether he’s still alive.

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Thursday, President Trump held his first Cabinet meeting since the attack on Iran started, and the first to include new DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. You can watch the video of the meeting here.

Roll Call has a good summary of the major moments without the blatant bias that marred most of the write-ups we read.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had some choice words about the action against Iran, both during the meeting and afterward. He said that Iran has been waging war on us for 47 years, and other Presidents talked about the danger, “but they refused to act. And this president’s not someone that’s going to refuse to act. He’s not going to leave a danger like this in place. He’s going to address it, and that is what he is doing.”

He went on to say that Iran is run by “religious fanatics” who attack embassies and hotels, and “Imagine what these people would do if they had a nuclear weapon.” He said Trump is doing a favor for the world by taking them out. Later, on his way to a G7 meeting, he made a similar point and said the world has a great interest” in stopping Iran, “so they should step up and deal with it.”

Some liberal outlets seemed fixated on Trump’s trademark rambling asides during the Cabinet meeting, like jokingly talking about switching to Sharpie pens to sign EOs, as if that were a sign of dementia (After four years of not noticing anything odd about Biden, please don’t try to convince us that you can diagnose dementia.) For us, it was more proof that (A.) he’s really funny and likes riffing; and (B.) he actually cares about not wasting the taxpayers’ money, even on something as small as pens. We’d like to see more of that in DC, please.

Treasury Secretary Mark Bessent announced that in honor of America’s 250th birthday, President Trump’s signature will appear on future paper currency, marking the first time that’s happened for a sitting President.

We’re hoping this will make Democrats so averse to American money that they’ll stop taxing it away from us.

The UN overwhelmingly passed a nonbinding resolution demanding that nations linked to slavery pay trillions of dollars in reparations. It passed 124 to 3, with only the US, Israel and Argentina voting no, and 52 other nations, including the entire European Union, taking the brave stand we’ve come to expect and abstaining.

A UK spokesman said that the transatlantic slave trade was abhorrent, but they disagree with “fundamental propositions of the text” and will not pay reparations.

The bill also leaves unclear a number of things, like should the vast amounts of blood and treasure expended by nations like the US and the UK to end slavery be adjusted for inflation and deducted from their reparations bill? Also, do African nations where tribes sold slaves to traders, or where slavery is still going on, have to pay themselves reparations?

The resolution also calls for “the return of cultural items, including artworks, monuments, and museum pieces” to their original nations. But as we saw with the destruction of ancient statues by the Taliban and the looting of Egyptian tombs, having those items spread out in museums around the world might be the only way to ensure those cultures are preserved.

The good news: That story notes that it’s highly unlikely this will ever be implemented.

After an experiment in “equity” (that is, making every school kid equally ignorant) failed miserably, San Francisco school officials voted 4-3 to bring back eighth-grade algebra. For California public school students, we should explain that 4 is more than 3. We assume that some of them were very reluctant to do this because if kids learn high school math, they won’t become Democrat voters.

Democrat Rhetoric: If ICE agents work TSA duties at airports, they’ll brutalize and KILL Americans!

Reality: Not only did they end the long lines for grateful travelers, but an ICE agent at JFK Airport saved the life of a one-year-old boy who was choking to death.

If any Democrats choke on their words, we say, “Let them.”

First Lady Melania Trump kicked off an AI summit at the White House by being escorted into the meeting by a walking, talking humanoid robot. It’s the first time one of those has appeared at the White House since Al Gore was Vice President.

This is a good small step toward reining in activist judges, but what are the odds it will get through a Congress where half the members think activist judges are their #1 way to wield power?

Must-See Video: Benny Johnson has a report on the latest European elections. It raises hopes that after years of leftist elites waving in Third World migrants and jailing anyone who objects, the voters might have finally had enough and are taking their nations and their cultures back.

In Case You Missed It: President Trump called in to “The Five” on Fox News on Thursday, and it was the best call-in segment since Howard Stern went woke.

Interesting piece by David Strom at Hotair.com about the left’s obsession with meaningless “credentials” from elite institutions as opposed to actual accomplishments.

Or as that great leader, the Wizard of Oz, put it to the Scarecrow, “Why, anybody can have a brain. That’s a very mediocre commodity. Every pusillanimous creature that crawls on the earth or slinks through slimy seas has a brain! Back where I come from, we have universities, seats of great learning, where men go to become great thinkers. And when they come out, they think deep thoughts — and with no more brains than you have. But they have one thing you haven’t got: a diploma!”

In case you don’t have enough to worry about, you can spend your weekend freaking out over “COCAINE SHARKS!” You’re welcome.

We’re counting down the minutes until online betting sites start taking wagers on who would win in a fight: a cocaine shark or a cocaine bear.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God. Matthew 5:7-8

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