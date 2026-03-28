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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

Trump is playing this exactly right—tight leash, heavy pressure, and zero hesitation to strike if Iran steps out of line. While the usual crowd wrings its hands, the reality is simple: Tehran has been poking the bear for decades, and now the bear is awake. Holding strikes for negotiations isn’t weakness—it’s control. And backing it with the credible threat of force, including more troops, sends a message the ayatollahs understand. The world isn’t safer when America dithers; it’s safer when enemies know consequences are coming. If Iran keeps pushing, this won’t end at power plants—it will end with regime panic.

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SL Talsness's avatar
SL Talsness
2h

FYI, Tippu Tip, or Tippu Tib, real name Ḥamad ibn Muḥammad ibn Jumʿah ibn Rajab ibn Muḥammad ibn Saʿīd al Murjabī, was an Afro-Omani ivory and slave owner and trader, explorer, governor and plantation owner. From Wikipedia.

Oh, yeah, they forgot to mention the largest slave trader in Africa was a black muslim.

Look it up!!

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