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Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
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In today's Edition, the comment about Trump backing away from the 20% toll idea is unfortunately more evidence that Trump is not thinking clearly or getting good advice before he opens his mouth. I'm not saying the idea was bad. What's bad is not thinking through your strategy, like playing a chess game one move at a time. I'm sure some will call this a "red herring" or "test the water" move, but it follows a long line of statements Trump has made that he did not follow through with, so "if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck".... I think you know the rest.

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