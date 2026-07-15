Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 6 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32

Help us stay up and running into 2027 as an independent news outlet. We need 1,000 new paid subscribers by the end of this year. Join our paid subscription readers today - $5 monthly or $36 annually.

Keep Us Independent

Photo credit: Akio/Getty Images

President Trump has already backed away from his suggestion of charging a 20% fee to protect ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, he said the cost will be offset by trade and investment deals with the United States from Gulf State nations.

President Trump said that rising prices were due to the increase in oil prices caused by the military action in Iraq and would fall as soon as it ended, and the latest Labor Department inflation numbers seem to support that. The consumer price index fell 0.4% in June compared to May, thanks to the ceasefire and drop in gas prices. The CPI had risen by 0.5% in May, driven by a 9.7% rise in gas prices. Oil prices have crept back up over $80 a barrel, but it’s hoped that they won’t skyrocket again because of Iran’s inability to shut down ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz with the US military protecting it.

President Trump has signed an executive order to reduce by 90% the size of the land areas taken by the federal government from Utah for the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears national monuments. This will shrink the area from 3 million acres to 300,000.

A spokeswoman for the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition protested, “This is a living cultural site that holds our histories, our ceremonies, our traditional foods and medicines and our ancestors’ footprints.” But Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said the Antiquities Act is “very clear that these monument designations are supposed to be the smallest area possible to protect the antiquities, and these multimillion-acre monuments that are bigger than the state of Delaware certainly do not fit that designation.”

(We’d point out that you could probably find the footprints of indigenous people all over Delaware, but the whole state hasn’t been seized and declared a national monument.)

The areas in Utah were established national monuments by President Clinton, but the area was vastly expanded under Obama in 2016, in what critics argued was a huge land grab to appease environmentalists by making coal and uranium mining off-limits.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster appointed the late Sen. Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to finish out the rest of his term, which ends January 3, 2027. President Trump said he had recommended her to McMaster, saying, “This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!”

Darline was only 13 when their father died of a heart attack not long after their mother had died of cancer, and the then-22-year-old Lindsey vowed to take care of her. She works as an administrator helping disabled people find employment and has little political experience.

Graham Nordone called it an honor to serve and said. “Lindsey has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him. My brother was the most amazing person, outstanding leader, and just a genuinely good man. He was kind and considerate and loved by his family dearly.”

Great Read! Kurt Schlichter on how well the Democrats could do if they had ANYONE to run for office who just had the brains or courage to not be crazy. That’s quite a hypothetical.

CNBC experienced a massive backlash of mockery online after issuing a list of the “worst places to live” in the US, and every one of the top 10 was a red state: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Missouri, Utah, Georgia, Louisiana, Indiana, Texas, and Tennessee. Some of those are renowned for being places that blue state refugees are pouring into. Blue states with the highest taxes that people are fleeing from (California, New York, Illinois) didn’t make CNBC’s top ten.

Even more hilarious was the list’s criteria. For instance, Tennessee was downgraded for having a law requiring transgender people to use the bathroom that corresponds to their gender at birth. We’re sure that many people planning a move to Tennessee will cancel their plans after hearing that. It’s also a downgrade if the state blocks kids from getting sex change operations.

If these are your criteria for picking a place to live, we’re sure the red states are heartbroken that you won’t be moving there.

Speaking of Blue states: California’s publicly funded in-home caregiving program is under scrutiny after a RealClearPolitics investigation by Susan Crabtree detailed allegations from caregivers who say they were enrolled in unions or were required to continue paying dues without their consent. The workers claim they face confusing procedures, unauthorized deductions, and difficulty ending their union membership, while labor organizations dispute the allegations.

We have written many times that universities are wiggling around President Trump’s executive order and new state laws banning DEI practices (i.e., illegal racial and religious discrimination) by simply changing the terms while keeping the toxic personnel and policies in place. Before any liberal media outlets accuse us of claiming that “WITHOUT EVIDENCE,” here’s the evidence.

It’s a report by the research group CriticalRace.org, listing the creative ways various universities are using to rebrand their DEI discrimination policies with new terms, to help them evade the laws and recent court rulings. You know, if America’s institutions of higher education spent half as much time providing education as they do defending terrible leftist political policies, maybe people would still think a degree is worth what they’re charging for it.

For those unclear what an “ultra-processed food” might be, check out this YouTube analysis claiming that a Burger King Whopper contains about 85 ingredients.

Ironically, when we called up this story, the ads included a link to Burger King discount coupons. Score!

Americans may finally agree on something: almost nobody likes changing the clocks twice a year. A new AP-NORC poll finds that just 12% support the current system, while 47% oppose it. If forced to choose one permanent time, 56% prefer daylight saving time—with more light in the evening—while about 4 in 10 favor standard time.

China’s economy is sending two very different signals. New government data show economic growth in China slowed to 4.3% in the second quarter—the weakest pace in more than three years—as weak consumer spending, a struggling real estate market, and sluggish investment continue to weigh down the domestic economy. At the same time, exports are surging, fueled by booming global demand for artificial intelligence hardware, electric vehicles, and other high-tech products. The contrast underscores both China’s strengths and its vulnerabilities. As China becomes increasingly dependent on overseas markets—particularly for AI-related exports—it also becomes more exposed to trade disputes and geopolitical tensions that could threaten its economy.

Americans are streaming more than ever, but their tastes are becoming increasingly diverse. Luminate’s 2026 Midyear Report finds global music streaming reached a record 2.8 trillion streams in the first half of the year, while Latin and country music continue to gain ground on the long-dominant R&B and hip-hop genres.

We are sad to report that Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter Brian Potter died on June 30 at 87 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. He and his partner Dennis Lambert created a number of classic songs, including Glen Campbell’s “Rhinestone Cowboy;” Coven’s “One Tin Soldier;” the Four Tops’ “Ain’t No Woman Like The One I Got;” Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds’ “Don’t Pull Your Love Out;” and Players’ #1 hit, “Baby Come Back,” among many others. Our condolences and prayers to his family, and thanks to him for all the great music. You can read more about his life and career at this link.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.