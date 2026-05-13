The Huckabee Post

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EK MtnTime's avatar
EK MtnTime
11h

There’s never a shortage of loony-left material to write about! Keep up the good work!

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Mrs. M.
9h

I can totally visualize an “empty building tax”😜 Is anybody else here old enough to remember the Beatles song “Taxman”? …if you try to walk, I’ll tax your feet…🎶🎸

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