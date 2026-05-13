Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 5 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

The Lord is my strength and my shield; My heart trusts in Him, and He helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise Him. Psalm 28:7

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

President Trump arrived in China for a summit meeting with President Xi. Here’s a link to continually-updated bulletins on that story…

In addition to discussing China’s involvement with Iran, it will also be a high-level business summit. Air Force One was filled with billionaires, including Elon Musk and the CEOs of 20 major companies such as Apple, Blackrock and Nvidia. Trump will pressure Xi to “open up” China to US companies.

Trump also said that his negotiators are maintaining a firm stand that Iran has to give up its nuclear program. Iran signaled that it won’t back down and has a “right” to continue enriching uranium. Iran also claimed that a huge oil slick near Kharg Island was not caused by their facilities but likely by a foreign tanker dumping contaminated ballast water.

The Pentagon comptroller told the House that the cost of the Iran military action so far is $29 billion. We anticipate that Democrats will decry that as an outrageous waste of tax money that could have gone to fraudulent Somali daycares.

If TDS-deranged Democrats don’t manage to inspire their loony followers to assassinate President Trump, they’ve made it clear that they’ll never stop trying to destroy him, bankrupt him and jail him for daring to expose their corruption and stand between them and power.

This is the latest shocking revelation that is no surprise at all to us: Just The News reports that the Biden DOJ secretly laid plans to try to indict Trump AGAIN for challenging the 2020 election after he leaves office in 2028.

FBI memos and emails from the Arctic Frost operation showed that after “special counsel” Jack Smith went to court to request charges be dropped because Trump was once again the sitting President, the FBI chose not to relinquish the evidence Smith had gathered, as is standard procedure. Meanwhile, Smith asked for the charges to be dropped “without prejudice,” and notorious anti-Trump Judge Tanya Chutkan agreed. That means the charges can be refiled in the future.

Just The News has far more at the link, and we assume we’ll be writing more about this in the future.

It’s ironic that Democrats falsely accuse Trump of being a “white supremacist.” What he really is to them is the great white whale Moby Dick, and they’re all crazy Captain Ahab’s who just can’t stop trying to harpoon him until they sink themselves.

While the Biden DOJ kept inventing crimes to prosecute Republicans, they were equally diligent at burying evidence against Democrats. Just The News (again) obtained files showing that the FBI had significant evidence that Hunter Biden committed crimes in his interactions with prostitutes. But when Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson asked the FBI for those documents in 2022, they were blocked from receiving them. Grassley replied that this supports concerns they raised in 2020 in a report on the Biden family about the “double standard of justice.”

President Biden (or his autopen) gave Dr. Anthony Fauci a blanket pardon, and the statute of limitations on allegedly lying to Congress about gain-of-function research on viruses expired on Monday. But Sen. Rand Paul is at least still trying to force the truth out to the public. Today, Paul is hosting a Senate hearing where a whistleblower from the CIA is testifying on the “COVID cover-up.”

Paul posted on X that Fauci walked away “from one of the biggest cover-ups in American history without ever facing a jury. I have spent years building this case. I referred him to the DOJ. I forced the hearings. I grilled him under oath. The American people were lied to about the origins of COVID, gain-of-function research, and the Wuhan cover-up.” In a later post, he said that with this hearing, “Maybe the American people will finally get the answers they’ve been looking for.”

Here’s a link to watch that testimony.

Speaking of COVID-era cover-ups (and we don’t mean face masks), records released this week by Sen. Ron Johnson show that even while the Biden Administration was telling parents that the COVID vaccine was safe for children, FDA doctors were reviewing files on 96 dead children and found that seven of them were possibly or probably killed by the shots. Five of them involved myocarditis. Click the link for a lot more details.

As Ben Smith at Redstate puts it, “They wrote it up. They classified it as new safety information under federal law. And they never told the public.”

Of course, some of us tried to tell the public. It got us censored and demonetized.

It’s starting to seem as if much of the national debt was attributable to fraud in Minnesota. In the latest report, a Minneapolis grocer is accused of a food stamp fraud scheme in which he used EBT cards registered to other people to buy stock at Sam’s Club and Costco and resell it in his store. It allegedly cost taxpayers over $1 million. The Minneapolis grocer’s name is Abdidwahid Mohamed. Sounds like one of those Norwegian bachelor farmers.

Establishment Democrats must be starting to panic over the electoral prospects of some of the far-left nutjobs who are winning their primaries. For instance, their Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, who is endearing himself to Texans with statements like “God is non-binary.” They’re so worried that this creepy, far-left, far-out white dude is alienating black voters that Barack Obama was brought in to endorse him.

We know that learning from history isn’t the Democrats’ strong suit, but in the 2008 Presidential race, John McCain beat Obama in Texas by 55-45%, while in 2012, Mitt Romney beat him by 57%. With Obama’s endorsement, Talarico might be able to win as much as 45% of the votes. We’d be good with that.

The great blue state exodus continues apace, as companies that have been in the same location for decades pack up and flee “progressive” policies and all the crime and high taxes that come with them.

Some of the latest to get out: Auto parts maker Delta Camshaft is leaving Tacoma, Washington, for another state, citing rampant crime and skyrocketing costs, including the new “millionaire’s tax.” The owner said moving will cost $100,000, but will quickly pay for itself. He noted that so many businesses are fleeing Washington that downtown Tacoma has a ton of empty buildings. We expect the addlepated socialist mayor of Seattle to propose an empty buildings tax.

And Morton Salt just finalized its relocation from Chicago to Overland Park, Kansas, citing the high taxes and costs in Illinois. Morton was founded in 1848 and had been in Chicago for 178 years. Gov. J.B. Pritzker must be very upset after all he did to keep them in business with all the potato chips he ate.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.