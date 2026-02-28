Good morning. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 11 minutes.

In a taped speech released late Friday night, President Trump announced that the US and Israel had begun military strikes against Iran’s missile stockpiles and weapons factories. Israel is on high alert and defending against retaliatory rocket attacks. There are also reports that Iran’s radical leaders are being targeted. The Pentagon is calling the mission “Operation Epic Fury,” and Trump said it will go on for days, not hours.

Please join us in praying for the safety of everyone there, including our Ambassador and his wife; the Israeli people, our troops and allies; and for the Iranian people who have suffered under the bootheel of this barbaric and murderous regime for far too long.

Trump warned that there could be American casualties, but he said, “I do not make this statement lightly; the Iranian regime seeks to kill. The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost and we may have casualties, that often happens in war. But we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing it for the future, and it is a noble mission.”

In a preemptive strike at political opponents who will likely accuse him of launching an unprovoked attack, Trump detailed over four decades of Iranian attacks and funding of attacks through proxies such as Hezbollah and Hamas on Americans and our allies, from the USS Cole bombing to October 7th, which included American citizens among its victims. He said that for decades, Iran’s regime had soaked the Earth with blood and guts, and that’s about to end.

(In effect, Iran has been waging war on us and our allies for decades, while we have pretended that we’re not at war with Iran. Some Presidents even lifted embargoes and sent them pallets of cash in a vain attempt to make them love us. This was not an effective deterrent, as the money it generated went to buy more weapons, build nuclear reactors and fund terrorism.)

Trump also reminded Americans that Iran has had nine months since his strike against their nuclear facilities to negotiate an end to their pursuit of nuclear weapons. Instead, they’ve tried to rebuild and reinforce their nuclear facilities while blocking UN inspectors, and to acquire ballistic missiles that can deliver nuclear warheads to Israel and other Middle East nations, Europe and even the US.

Trump then gave Iran’s regime a 10-day deadline to negotiate an end to their nuclear weapons program, and they stalled and refused to negotiate in good faith until the deadline passed.

He also warned the Mullahs not to attack the pro-freedom protesters in Iran or there would be hell to pay. They ignored that warning and reportedly killed tens of thousands of people, the worst slaughter by a government of its own citizens in recent history. They bet that Trump was bluffing. They chose unwisely.

Trump also spoke directly to Iranians. To their military members and police, he said that if they lay down their weapons and surrender, they will “be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death.”

To Iran’s oppressed people, Trump said this: “The hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it. No President was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a President who is giving you what you want. America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force…

“Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass.”“

Many people today are too young even to remember a time when Iran wasn’t threatening its neighbors and the world, chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” every day, and crushing its own people while spending its oil riches on exporting terror and death. If Trump can finally end that and turn Iran into a free and peaceful member of the family of nations, it would mark a historic turning point for the entire world.

We hope you’ll join us in praying for this mission’s swift success and for the safety of our people, our allies and our troops. Below are links to more information.

Here’s the video of Trump’s speech.

Here is continually-updated coverage from Fox News.

Here are some good background details on what led up to this, which should come in handy for rebutting some of the idiotic comments from the left about how this is just Trump being a warmonger or (yet again, God help us) “trying to distract from the Epstein files.” Yes, we’ve actually seen that comment.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Iran’s “Supreme Leader,” the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has fled Tehran and been taken to a “secure location.”

Excellent analysis of how Iran’s response was militarily impotent but it created an instant coalition against Iran.

And here’s more on how other Middle Eastern nations went from neutral to anti-Iran within hours. Meanwhile, Iranian allies China and Russia publicly condemned the US attack…then sat on their hands and left Iran hanging out to dry. As the writer says, Iran needed military backing, and they sent a press release.

UPDATE: Ayatollah dead? Don't mess with Trump.

President Trump’s State of the Union speech, and the Democrats’ stunningly awful behavior during it, continue to reverberate. A Trafalgar poll found that Trump’s approval rating in a survey of likely voters leapt to 51%. While Trafalgar is often dismissed by the liberal media as a Republican-friendly polling outfit, John Nolte at Breitbart.com notes that in 2024, they consistently underestimated his support in all the swing states, sometimes by more than 3 points.

And the negative reaction to the Democrats, particularly their refusal to stand to confirm that their #1 allegiance is to US citizens and not illegal aliens, seems to be growing as that moment spreads on social media. It’s drawing commentary both furious and mocking. We’re seeing lots of videos of regular Americans saying they are done with the Democrats. They profess to be shocked, and that doesn’t surprise us.

We recently reported that the RNC was frustrated because when they created ads blasting the things that the Democrats were saying and doing, they weren’t effective because viewers thought they were so outrageous, they didn’t believe they were true. The Republicans struck gold when the Dems decided to spend one of the most-watched events of year demonstrating that yes, they really are that insane – whether refusing to stand for citizens over illegal aliens, or yelling at the President (Omar, Tlaib) or refusing to show up and attending “alternative” events filled with weirdos, like people in frog costumes and the bearded, screaming anti-ICE furry dressed as a giraffe with pink panties.

This is not your grandpa’s Democratic Party. This is what your grandpa would call a “nut house.” And now, the people have finally seen it with their own eyes, and they can’t unsee it.

The Dems are trying to spin away the truth (one claimed he refused to stand up because he wouldn’t play Trump’s “gotcha” game. News flash: You got yourself when you refused to stand up for your own constituents.)

But the Democrats are facing an even bigger threat than Trump: Becoming an Internet laughing stock. One of their chief weapons is going into self-righteous rages because they have no sense of humor. That intimidates some people into being afraid to joke about them (it’s never stopped us, but it nearly killed stand-up comedy and late-night shows.) Now, they are fair game for ridicule, and a lot of people are making up for lost time.

Black Americans in particular are launching some hilarious responses to the Dems’ condescending arguments that they’re too dumb to get an ID, or that Gavin Newsom is “just like them” because he got a low SAT score and can’t read. Check out some of these videos; we guarantee you’ll laugh.

RELATED: If you know someone who simply can’t believe that today’s Democratic Party could possibly be as bat-poop insane as it’s become, then share this PJ Media piece by Kevin Downey Jr. with them. It’s an amusing and eye-opening catalog of some recent news stories that make the party of the donkey sound more like the party of the loon. (Don’t miss the story about the teacher who “identifies” as a transgender wolf.)

Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.