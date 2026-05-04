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Gloria Walsh's avatar
Gloria Walsh
4h

"...over the weekend, there was a data breach on an anti-ICE website called GTFO ICE that revealed the names, emails, phone numbers and zip codes of thousands of members – and they are freaking out over it." These people are beyond tiring! I say, expose them all! Let them deal with the consequences of having their personal information exposed and let other "nut" cases like them, receive the information! May what they have done haunt them well into their years! ENOUGH! If they are willing to expose and dox ICE agents, subjecting agents and/or family members to danger from the "nut" community at large, then they should be willing to receive the same "sentence." No more hiding behind your behavior! Suffer the same consequence of said behavior that you are subjecting others to.

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
5h

Strange how the DNC "care" about criminal Nigerians and not the Christians being slaughtered.

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