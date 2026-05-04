Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 6 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful. Colossians 3:15

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YOUR MORNING NEWS SUMMARY

Sunday night, political strategist Ted Goodman announced on X that former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. He didn’t say what the problem was, but he wrote that “Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani.”

Needless to say, we echo that request. That link also includes statements from President Trump and former Mayor Eric Adams, demonstrating for other Democrats that, as he puts it, some things rise above politics.

President Trump announced “Project Freedom” will begin today, a plan for US military ships to escort bottled-up cargo ships of other nations safely through the Strait of Hormuz. He said many of these vessels are running low on food for their crews. He warned that any interference with this humanitarian mission will be dealt with forcefully.

Naturally, Iran responded belligerently, warning that “any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire.” A senior Iranian official posted, “Iran fired a warning shot against (a) U.S. warship to prevent its entry into Strait of Hormuz, unclear whether there was any damage.” But state media also claimed that Iran struck a US vessel with two missiles, a claim that CENTCOM dismissed as propaganda. A spokesman said, “They made this up. It’s not true.”

Spirit Airlines’ attempt to come back from bankruptcy has failed. President Trump signaled that he was favorable to a $500 million bailout to save the airline, but Congressional Republicans balked at that. So on Saturday, Spirit suddenly announced that it was canceling all flights and winding down operations “effective immediately.” 277 flights were canceled, passengers were left with nobody to talk to, and those with upcoming Spirit tickets were warned not to go to the airport. 17,000 Spirit employees will lose their jobs.

All flights booked directly with credit or debit cards are being refunded. It’s not clear how those who used vouchers, travel credits or loyalty points to book flights will be dealt with. But those who are stuck and need to fly may be eligible for one-way tickets on other airlines priced around $200, with all major US airlines capping rebooking fees. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned, “I would recommend that if you have a ticket with Spirit that you actually try to book with these airlines as soon as possible. These offers are not going to be open forever.”

Spirit struggled to come back after the COVID shutdown, and high fuel prices made it harder. All of this might have been prevented had Spirit been allowed to merge with JetBlue two years ago, but then-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren fought the deal and convinced a judge to block it, claiming it would create a monopoly – a bizarre claim, considering Spirit and JetBlue together represented only a small fraction of the airline business.

Note from HP writer Pat Reeder: I refuse to let Liz Warren wiggle away from her responsibility for all this destruction to Spirit fliers, employees and stockholders (full disclosure: I was stuck with Spirit stock in my small retirement account that I couldn’t sell and lost thousands of dollars because of her arrogance and ignorance. I would have made a tiny profit on it if the merger had gone through.)

Two years ago, Warren bragged that killing that merger was a “Biden win for fliers.” She’s now trying to blame the “Reagan-appointed” judge, even though he went along with the pressure from her and the Biden DOT to kill the JetBlue merger, issuing a ruling informed more by his personal opinions and bloated ego than the law or the free market.

After Spirit was forced into bankruptcy the first time, Fauxcahontas went blithely on her way, leaving the smoldering wreckage behind her as she went right back to lecturing Trump and the rest of us about how the economy works. Well, she’s not being allowed to skate away from the second airline crash she’s caused. I will remind people of all the pain caused by her interference in the free market until my dying day. And I’m glad to see so many articles helping to tell the world about the dangers of letting socialist egomaniac no-nothings like Warren and Buttigieg meddle in market forces they don’t understand.

Now, please indulge me while I link to five such articles:

Article1, Article 2, Article3, Article 4, Article 5

At least nine people were arrested at a medical center in Brooklyn over the weekend when anti-ICE protesters found out that ICE had brought in a detainee. A threatening mob of several hundred people gathered outside, throwing garbage and blocking access to the ambulance bay. ICE used pepper spray and NYPD officers had to hold the mob back. Later, Democrat Council member Sandy Nurse accused the NYPD of violating New York’s (unconstitutional) sanctuary city law by helping the ICE agents, which the cops denied.

All this furor was over protecting the ICE detainee, whom ICE later identified as a Nigerian national who had refused to exit his vehicle and attempted to strike ICE agents with it. Then he attempted to punch and elbow ICE officers. After he was subdued, he requested medical attention; so they took him to the clinic, where he threw himself on the floor and started screaming until the medical staff cleared him to leave. His record includes arrests for criminal drug possession and assault.

Sounds like a real winner. We have no idea why leftists are so keen to keep violent thugs from other nations in their cities, but in case you think we slanted his story, we’re linking to an account of it from NBC 4 in New York, hardly a conservative outlet. You’ll see that it doesn’t require partisan embellishing.

RELATED: The Trump Administration is fighting efforts in California and New York to force ICE agents to unmask and identify themselves, which (see above) would endanger their lives and families because of all the violent leftist nuts who want to dox and attack them. That made it extra hilarious when, over the weekend, there was a data breach on an anti-ICE website called GTFO ICE that revealed the names, emails, phone numbers and zip codes of thousands of members – and they are freaking out over it. They don’t want THEIR identities exposed! That could put them in danger!

Extra Hilarious Irony Points: Researcher DataRepublican reports that GTFO ICE was created by Miles Taylor, an anti-Trump former DHS Chief of Staff (he wrote the infamous “Anonymous” New York Times article, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration”) and who oversaw “election security” – and he “can’t secure a sign-up form.”

Fraud Update! USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins revealed on X that authorities found 14,000 people on food stamps who were driving luxury cars, including Bentleys, Maseratis, Ferraris and Lamborghinis, and that was in just one state. The budget for that program ballooned by 40% under Biden.

She didn’t reveal the state, but we’re sure you have your suspicions. Here are some related comments via Instapundit, plus a brilliant quote from Thomas Sowell: “Few skills are so well rewarded as the ability to convince parasites that they are victims.”

A Good Start: FBI Director Kash Patel announced that in his first 14 months, in an effort to restore trust (and we’d say, “drain the Swamp”), over 1,000 agents and staffers have been reassigned from DC to FBI field offices, where they’ll be closer to active investigations.

Now, let’s move the rest of the federal bureaucrats to places where they actually have to live among the people they create rules and regulations for. That would not only give us better government, but also smaller government when many of them quit.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.