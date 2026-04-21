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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

With a loud cry, Jesus breathed his last. The curtain of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom. And when the centurion, who stood there in front of Jesus, saw how he died, he said, “Surely this man was the Son of God!” Mark 15:37-39

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

The Atlantic magazine is the latest media outlet to face a $250 million defamation lawsuit by a Trump Administration official, but this time, it’s not Trump himself. On Friday, the Atlantic ran a piece accusing FBI Director Kash Patel of long unexplained absences from work, bouts of excessive drinking and other erratic, unprofessional behavior. It was sent to the FBI for comment just before publication. Benjamin Williamson, Assistant Director of the FBI Office of Public Affairs, slapped back, “Top to bottom, this is one of the most absurd things I’ve ever read. Completely false at nearly 100% clip. And with a two-hour deadline.”

Another FBI official said Patel has taken only 17 days off since assuming the job, half as much as his predecessors, and called the story a fabrication. She said this story had been shopped to other DC journalists who could find no witnesses or evidence to back it up and refused to run it. Clint Brown, who guided Patel during his confirmation and spent every day with him for over three months, described him as incredibly diligent and said, “I’ve never seen him over drink. Not once.”

Patel himself tweeted back to the author, “See you and your entire entourage of false reporting in court... But do keep at it with the fake news, actual malice standard is now what some would call a legal lay-up.”

On Monday, Patel filed a $250 million lawsuit charging that the Atlantic “published the Article with actual malice, despite being expressly warned, hours before publication, that the central allegations were categorically false,” also “despite having abundant publicly available information contradicting those allegations,” and “despite obvious and fatal defects in their own sourcing.”

FYI: The Atlantic was the source of the hoax story about Trump calling fallen World War I heroes “suckers and losers,” and the author of the Patel story also wrote the hit piece accusing now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of drugging and raping women at parties.

But the Atlantic is owned by affluent, white female liberal Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple billionaire Steve Jobs, so we assume she’s willing to pay any price in court to keep printing stuff like this. We just don’t know why anyone would want to read it.

With the ceasefire set to expire tomorrow, President Trump accused Iran of committing multiple ceasefire violations and warned that he’s “highly unlikely” to extend it unless Iran gets back to negotiations and makes a deal. He also said he will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz to Iranian ships until a deal is signed. He said, “There’s going to be a meeting. They want a meeting, and they should want a meeting. And it can work out well.” He also dismissed critics who say he’s under pressure to end the mission and said he won’t be rushed into making a bad deal. Trump said, “Time is not my adversary.” Unless you count Time magazine, of course.

However, the Iranians seem to be digging in their heels. Their parliamentary speaker said, “We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threat, and over the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield.”So far, all we’ve seen from them is Jokers.

The problem may lie in a report that Iran’s military, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has walled off the political leaders and mullahs and assumed control, and they’re more likely to escalate confrontation. One Iran expert told Fox News that “It’s a mistake to assume this is some sort of coup. This has been the process in Iran for years now, as the regime has chosen conflict over cooperation and emboldened its security forces at every juncture.”

Meanwhile, Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy cheered a report that a steady flow of “shadow fleet” vessels (ships used to evade international sanctions) were evading the blockade. Murphy tweeted, “Awesome” on X in response.

Meanwhile, Rachel Maddow on MS NOW said, “We need to go to the mullahs in Iran to find out whether or not the president is just huffing or whether or not some of these words are supposed to have something to do with something that’s happened in the real world.” So she would trust the word of Iran’s mullahs to “fact-check” Trump? That tells us a lot about the quality of “fact-checking” at MS NOW. It also tells us that Rachel Maddow doesn’t know what happens to lesbians who go to Iran.

So if you’re wondering which side of this conflict the Democrats are cheering for – our own President or the people who’ve slaughtered tens of thousands of peaceful protesters, who oppress and execute gays and women, and who are trying to build nuclear weapons to destroy Israel, their neighbors, Europe and America – well, now you know.

We hinted last week that the next Trump Administration official to leave would be Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-Deremer, and on Monday, she resigned. She and her husband had faced multiple accusations that are detailed at the link, and three staffers have filed a civil rights lawsuit claiming a hostile work environment.

While Democrats might try to paint this as a setback for MAGA, conservatives opposed Deremer’s nomination from the start due to her union allegiances and her support of the PRO Act that tried to eliminate right-to-work laws and force union membership. This is a case where the resignation likely came just before Trump had to exercise his well-honed talent for saying, “You’re fired.”

The State Department confirmed that an oppressive dictatorship has been given a short window of time to make a deal with the US for reforms, with secret negotiations going on now. And no, it’s not Iran. Thanks to Trump, Cuban refugees, Cuban Americans and Cuban citizens may finally be on the verge of having something to celebrate that they’ve waited and prayed for since the 1960s.

In a shocking demonstration of how deeply woke insanity has burrowed into our institutions, the Montana (!) Supreme Court ruled 5-2 that “transgender” persons can amend their birth certificates and change their driver’s licenses to match their chosen “gender identities.” The majority overruled biological reality, writing that “Transgender discrimination is, by its very nature, sex discrimination.”

The two dissenting justices noted that the Supreme Court has already ruled that “one’s gender identity choice does not constitute a protected class that establishes a basis for a sex discrimination claim,” and that the majority was ordering the state to issue “falsified legal documents.”

Even more shocking is news of how deeply anti-Semitism has infiltrated even in the heartland of America. Reason reports that at their state convention Sunday, Michigan Democrats voted to oust Jewish University of Michigan Board of Regents member Jordan Acker, who backed efforts to hold pro-Palestinian protesters accountable for attacking police and intimidating Jewish students and who refused to back divesting from Israel. The Dems nominee to replace him: attorney Amir Makled, who wrote social media posts praising the terrorist group Hezbollah.

And just to be clear about what the Party is now: They renominated Acker’s ticket mate, who also backed disciplining the protesters but who isn’t Jewish. Reason also reports that over the weekend, Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed told CNN that he believes the Israeli government is just as evil as Hamas.

This seems like an appropriate place to note that Sunday, April 19, was the anniversary of the beginning of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in 1943, one of the first and largest acts of armed resistance against persecution of the Jews by the Nazis, whom everyone in America used to know were the bad guys.

Religious Freedom News: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Catholic parish’s challenge to Colorado barring its schools from a state program that pays for families to send their children to the preschool of their choice, public or private. Funny how Democrats claim to be pro-choice, but only if you make the choices they want you to make.

Saturday, a weeklong event called “America Reads the Bible” kicked off in Washington, DC. As part of the nation’s 250th birthday, hundreds of national leaders and ministers will read the entire Bible aloud over this week, in the largest Bible reading in American history. President Trump will take a turn reading today (we assume this is one time when he will not go off-script and ad-lib.)

Breitbart has more information, and video of the opening ceremony.

While we were on break Sunday, we didn’t want to let it pass that April 19th was the anniversary of the “Shot Heard ‘Round The World” in 1775. It was the first exchange of gunfire between British and American soldiers at Lexington and Concord that marked the beginning of the American Revolution.

Any article titled “Is this the stupidest thing ever written about MAGA?” is bound to get our attention because there’s just so much competition for that honor. Matt Margolis of PJ Media thinks that maybe claiming that MAGA people are adopting the “Trump’s shooting in Butler was staged” delusion is proof that the MAGA coalition is breaking down. No, the sanity of whoever came up with that fantasy is breaking down.

Fun Read: Derek Hunter at Townhall.com on how liberals in politics, showbiz and the media always seem to know about the sleazy behavior in their ranks, never do anything to expose or stop it, then pretend to be shocked when it finally comes out.

Finally, the Kansas legislature overrode Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill honoring Charlie Kirk that strengthened free speech protections on campus. That’s good news, but let’s not lose sight of this fact: The Governor of Kansas vetoed a bill honoring Charlie Kirk and protecting free speech. Kelly claimed it was unnecessary because the state and federal Constitutions already provide enough protections of free speech on campus. Tell that to Charlie Kirk. Oh wait: she can’t because he was murdered for practicing free speech on campus.

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