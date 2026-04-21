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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

Trump did what every serious leader is supposed to do—he gave diplomacy a chance. He put terms on the table, opened the door, and made it clear there was a way out. Iran slammed it shut. Enough. At some point, patience isn’t strength—it’s a countdown. Every violation, every delay, every empty chair is a middle finger to the process. Trump understands something his critics never will: peace comes from leverage, not wishful thinking. You don’t get results by begging bad actors to behave. You get results when they realize the alternative is far worse—and this administration is left with little choice but to make that reality unmistakably clear.

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
1hEdited

First Murphy is as delusional as this Iranian paid "report" - zero ships are getting through but

Second what does one expect from the party that have become Islamofascist dwalis? Sick and sad.But we know what we are up against : Trump is fighting WWII and the Civil War at the same time. 😡😡😡

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