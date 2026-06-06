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Katheryn Maddox Haddad's avatar
Katheryn Maddox Haddad
36m

The term "Separation of Church and State" just means the government cannot choose your religion for you and has the right to punish you if you do not obey.

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Marilyn Lundberg Melzian's avatar
Marilyn Lundberg Melzian
36m

This is my position.

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