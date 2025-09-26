The Huckabee Post

Heather
8d

I would like to ask for Prayer for myself ( Heather). I lost my job of 20 years last week and need to find something sooner then later. Also, my father passed away last month and just feeling really down.

Thank you

Candace
8d

Please pray for my family. My brother’s now ex girlfriend stole all of his money, his keys, and the title to his vehicle. Please pray that she returns these things immediately in the mighty name of Jesus. Cover my sons with a hedge of protection and give them a do right mind and a do right spirit. Pray that my niece falls in love with herself and remembers that God loves and cares for her. Amen! Thanks in advance!

