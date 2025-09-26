Blessings on you and your family!! The Prayer Tree is our inspiration email, including our Daily Bible Verse, Prayer Tree requests and Hymn of the Day. This email delivers Monday - Friday.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

13 I can do all this through him who gives me strength. Philippians 4:13 NIV

TODAY’S PRAYER REQUESTS AND PRAYER UPDATES

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Thank you and God bless.

I need prayers for my son Joshua who has abandoned his wife and son: He is sick I think and needs the lords help in healing. He seems to need his heart rewired to get rid of his sinful lapse in his thinking, 🙏🏻

Please pray for my son Nicholas. Praying for his salvation. Also my daughter Christina and her husband Andrew for her returning to serving God with her life and for her husband’s salvation. Thank you.

Mark autistic look at k. B. Handley . His son is autistic. Using a new method to help bring vocal ability to autism people. Please read. It is a great thing!

Please pray for Bernadette and Frank as Frank entered Hospice today. Our Heavenly Father hears our prayers. Blessings for all of you. Sallie

Please pray for Brian and Cherrie.They’ve been married for 25 years and for all that time it’s been one thing after another for them.Like the devil is putting stumbling blocks before them! Please pray that things ease up for them and that God doesn’t give them any more than they can handle.Thank you all and may God bless us all!

Pray for all the people suffering from physical, emotional and spiritual pain. May the Lord intervene and ease the suffering. May we experience a revival of faith in our nation, in our world.

I want pray that my wife and I can make ends meet. I’m worried about problems with our home

My dad Fred need salvation. Also, my son, Eddie needs strength to stay on a Godly path. He is surrounded by people that are not.

Please pray for my friend Jennie, who has inflammatory breast cancer.

Please Pray for my Grandson Austin. He suffers from CHS a little known condition caused from cannabis consumption. It is a horrible condition that most are unaware of it’s existence. May Jesus not only cure him of this disease but also expose the disease to the marijuana using population.

UPDATE! Thanks for the prayers for Mariette H a couple of days ago with her 2nd bouts of cancer, as it was not looking good. Called her yesterday and her lung cancer is gone while her breast cancer is dormant and keeping at bay with new meds. She sounded GREAT!

Lord, please help Shelley. Bring peace to legal battle with sister

Hymn of the Day: Wonderful Grace of Jesus

Author: Haldor Lillenas

Listen:

1 Wonderful grace of Jesus,

greater than all my sin;

how shall my tongue describe it,

where shall its praise begin?

Taking away my burden,

setting my spirit free,

for the wonderful grace of Jesus reaches me.

---

Refrain:

Wonderful the matchless grace of Jesus,

deeper than the mighty rolling sea,

higher than the mountain, sparkling like a fountain,

all sufficient grace for even me;

broader than the scope of my transgressions, sing it!

greater far than all my sin and shame.

O magnify the precious name of Jesus, praise his name!

---

2 Wonderful grace of Jesus,

reaching to all the lost,

by it I have been pardoned,

saved to the uttermost.

Chains have been torn asunder,

giving me liberty,

for the wonderful grace of Jesus reaches me. [Refrain]

---

3 Wonderful grace of Jesus,

reaching the most reviled,

by its transforming power

making me God’s dear child,

purchasing peace and heaven

for all eternity,

for the wonderful grace of Jesus reaches me. [Refrain]

Thank you for reading and singing along.