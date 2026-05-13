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DAILY BIBLE VERSE

13 Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before,

14 I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.

Philippians 3:13-14

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please continue to for my cat Violet to come out under the bathtub. We want her to be part of our family

This is a prayer of thanksgiving to the good Lord and thank you all who prayed for Brian and Cherrie. They have gotten some financial relief. Brian finally got paid for work he did in January. They were able to catch up on overdue bills. Thank you all and may God bless us all.

Prayers for Paige as she is struggling with a broken relationship with a young man, Aaron who is bipolar. Prayers for Aaron as well that he gets the help he needs. Paige is also struggling with her faith in God. The age old story why is allowing people to suffer.

John has been moved to hospice. Going to visit him today (Sat) Prayer is appreciated as I’m not sure he is a Christ follower.

Requesting prayers and praise that, according to God’s will, all hindrances to R coming home are divinely removed so that being blessed we can be a blessing to so many others. Continued prayers for every one’s requests.

Asking for prayer for one of my grandsons who is dealing with a growth on his pieal gland that is growing in size and creating serious symptoms. He needs God’s healing touch.

Prayers for my Son Sean. He recently lost his job and is seeking a new one. He is young and determined but it’s a tough world out there… thank you

Prayers for Sarah, raising a disabled son, alone and in need of transportation and home repair, for Tina and her daughters to come back to Jesus, for Heather and the salvation of her daughter, for Judy, for her hip pain, and for her son to return to the love of Jesus. For Vicky, to get a tenant to pay the bills.

Thank you Lord for healing my wife Hillary's tremors. Please pray that the Lord heals her lungs. Pray for Bob, Stacie, Becky, Sue, and Billy that the Lord heal their cancer. Pray for Sherrie and Mark that the Lord take away their pain. In Jesus' name...

Please pray for Angela. She is in the hospital fighting off two infections and significant kidney issues.

Pray for Dumpling.

A have a prayer request for my sons' reconciliation. Michael, my oldest son, moved away 17 years ago, he has visited several times, & we always enjoy getting together as a family, including my youngest son, James, & his daughter. Michael, holds against James that he has not visited him in those years. James always greets & socializes with him when he visits. Now, Michael is coming for my 80th birthday in Sept., & doesn't want James to be around when he visits. They haven't spoken in 4 years. This breaks my heart. I've been praying for God to soften their hearts & fill their hearts with brotherly love, & forgiveness. Please, pray this will get resolved before September. I'm grateful for your prayers. Praying for all requesting prayers. To God be ALL the Glory. Ofelia

Please pray for Mitchell who has decided to stop talking to his family. No explanation. Pray that he reaches out and finds Christ again. Pray for him to be enlightened by God's grace. Ty

Please pray for Michael that he reconnects with God He is very far off the narrow path and needs to come home to Jesus

Prayers for 96 year old mother has alteizmers fell and broke her left hip at a trauma center and will do surgery tomorrow. Prayers for a successful surgery and will recover. Very dangerous and may have trouble with surgery. Better quality of life if successful. Thank you

I want to pray for health for my wife and I. We both have issues and are facing financial issues as well. The money doesn’t go as far as it used to a few years ago

Please pray for my grandson K.H. He is about to be evicted from his apartment. He will be homeless. Family all lives far away. His dad and I are willing to help him. He has a court date tomorrow 5/12. Please God help him, give him wisdom and show us the right way help him. We don’t want this to happen again. Thank You Lord for hearing our pleas for our beloved son and grandson. Thank you all here. God bless.

HYMNAL: Great Is Thy Faithfulness

Author: Thomas O. Chisholm

Listen:

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1 Great is thy faithfulness, O God my Father,

there is no shadow of turning with thee.

Thou changest not, thy compassions, they fail not;

as thou hast been, thou forever wilt be.

Refrain:

Great is thy faithfulness!

Great is thy faithfulness!

Morning by morning new mercies I see;

all I have needed thy hand hath provided.

Great is thy faithfulness, Lord, unto me!

2 Summer and winter and springtime and harvest,

sun, moon, and stars in their courses above

join with all nature in manifold witness

to thy great faithfulness, mercy, and love. [Refrain]

3 Pardon for sin and a peace that endureth,

thine own dear presence to cheer and to guide,

strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow,

blessings all mine, with ten thousand beside! [Refrain]

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Thank you for reading and singing along