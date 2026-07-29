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Daily Bible Verse

13 Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before,

14 I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. Philippians 3:13-14

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ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

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PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Pls pray that Andy will be delivered from alcoholism and be reunited with his family. Thank each one that prays. God bless

I feel something in my left elbow suddenly. Pls pray no problem n no cancer thanks. I will see hematologist on 8/10 n ask dr to write me referral letter to see another specialist . Pls pray no infection n no tumor n no cancer thanks.

Pray for Bobby Bobby. He just had heart surgery. Prayers for healing.

Hello Warriors, My brother Tom is scheduled for court in August. His current lawyer is less than enthusiastic and he needs someone who will fight for him. Small town, after midnight, no body cam. My brother is the person my aging mother depends on for rides to her many doctor appointments, He sure could use some prayers.

Prayer Requests for 84-Year-Old Elder Lee and Her Husband, and for Aiden

🙏 1. For Elder Lee and Her Husband

For her husband’s safety and peace

Please pray that his dementia symptoms will not worsen but will stabilize and improve. May the Lord calm his heart and remove anxiety and fear as he stays in an unfamiliar environment in the United States. Please protect him whenever he goes out and keep him safe from getting lost. May God grant him deep, peaceful sleep and the grace to recognize and remember his beloved family.

For Elder Lee’s health and renewed strength

Please pray that the Lord will remember Elder Lee’s lifelong faithfulness and service to Him. May God give her strength like an eagle and renewed physical and emotional health as she cares for her husband. May the Lord comfort her weary heart and restore her body and soul.

For love and unity within the family

May her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren be united in love as they care for her husband together. May Elder Lee experience true rest, renewed strength, and many beautiful and joyful memories with her family. May this family continue to walk in faith and finish well, bringing glory to God even through difficult seasons.

For her beloved daughter’s heart

Please have compassion on her daughter’s hurting heart as she loves and cares for her parents and seeks to serve the Lord. May she experience God’s grace, mercy, steadfast love, faithfulness, and perfect peace each day.

🙏 2. For Aiden

For the restoration of his relationship with D.N.

Please pray that the Lord will graciously restore Aiden’s relationship with D.N. and lead them toward a healthy, beautiful relationship marked by mutual love, respect, understanding, and peace.

For his college transfer and future career

May the Lord guide Aiden in every step of his college transfer process and future career decisions. May he discover the Divine Purpose God has prepared for his life and courageously follow the path and calling that God has placed before him.

For his faith, health, and daily life

May Aiden experience the love and grace of the Lord more deeply each day and grow in both physical and spiritual health. May he have wisdom and strength to turn away from unhealthy distractions and worldly temptations and choose a life that honors and pleases God.

For a good Christian community and godly relationships

May Aiden find and become well established in a good Christian college ministry and faith community. May the Lord bless him with faithful Christian mentors, upperclassmen, friends, and professors who will encourage his faith and walk alongside him. May he worship, fellowship, and grow together with a loving community of believers.

🙏 Almighty God, please work mightily in the lives of Elder Lee, her husband, their family, and Aiden.

Lead each of them in Your perfect and best way, and let Your grace, love, faithfulness, and peace be with them every day.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless.

Pray for Kris to be healed from the trauma of sexual abuse and rejection. Pray she would return to the Lord and communicate with her family.

Pray for Marie who is hospitalized after surgery, as it had to be by incision not orthoscopicly done, and in substantial pain. That she will recover fully without infection and that kidney function will improve. Pray also for Tim who has cancer, that he will be sustained through faith in his Lord Jesus.

Prayers for my brother Ronny, and myself for decisions to be made in our family in Jesus name amen

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

I am praying for Andy and for him to be delivered from his alcoholism. I have had it in my family and it can totally destroy lives.

Praying for Andy and success in his recovery and finding lasting sobriety. I know so many friends that are alcoholics that haven't reached their bottoms yet and are a threat to themselves, their family and friends and society. For the most part I do not associate with them anymore. I personally am nearly 18 years sober. It's a different world from the one I fell into in college and afterwards for 28 years. If Andy doesn't stop drinking his world will get worse, much worse and remember God does not like a man consumed by drinking.

Please pray for two family members, Sheldon and Zachary, who both desperately need jobs as soon as possible. Thank you.

Please pray for my niece, Christine, who was just diagnosed with stage 2A breast cancer. Please pray that her treatment will be completely successful with elimination of tumors and no recurrence of any cancer anywhere. Thank you!

Please pray for Gary 84yo recovery from stroke, right side paralyzed. Leg beginning to move, please pray for right arm to move and all healing. Speech, understanding, memory are all great, speech has become almost normal. Arm not moving yet. And for his sons' (Michael & Paul) salvation. thank you!

I prayed for each, and everyone of these prayer requests. My heart goes out to each of them, and I pray for healing, financial mercies and salvation for all those mentioned.

I’m requesting prayer for my son Daniel to trust in the Lord to figure out why he’s getting frequent fatigue and aches on the left side of his head that no doctors have been able to diagnose for over a year now. I raised him with Faith, but he doesn’t acknowledge any God although he was raised in Christian school, Sunday school and a Christian home. Thank you and also please pray for Pastor Fred with esophageal cancer, which has spread to his liver and after he received immunotherapy, he acquired meningitis and encephalitis in his brain. He’s in good spirits, but frustrated nonetheless. Also requesting prayers for Israel and Michael, both in hospitals in PA, and Miriam in Rehab after a fall one week ago. Thank you and God bless all of you, Patricia

Please pray for E to be healed and saved by grace and mercy for His glory and sisters too. Praying for you too!

HYMNAL: The Church's One Foundation

Author: S. J. Stone

1. The Church’s one foundation

Is Jesus Christ her Lord;

She is his new creation,

By water and the word;

From Heav’n he came and sought her

To be his holy bride;

With his own blood he bought her,

And for her life he died.

2. Elect from ev’ry nation,

Yet one o’er all the Earth,

Her charter of salvation

One Lord, one faith, one birth;

One holy name she blesses,

Partakes one holy food,

And to one hope she presses,

With ev’ry grace endued.

3. ‘Mid toil and tribulation

And tumult of her war,

She waits the consummation

Of peace forever more;

Till with the vision glorious

Her longing eyes are blest,

And the great Church victorious

Shall be the Church at rest.

4. O happy ones and holy!

Lord, give us grace that we

Like them, the meek and lowly,

On high may dwell with thee;

There, past the border mountains,

Where in sweet vales, the bride

With thee, by living fountains,

Forever shall abide!

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