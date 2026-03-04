Forwarded this email? Subscribe here | Huckabee Post

DAILY BIBLE VERSE:

13 Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before,

14 I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. Philippians 3:13-14 KJV

ABOUT OUR PRAYER TREE:

To submit a prayer request, use the leave comment button below or reply to this email. If you are asking for a prayer for yourself or someone else, please use a first name to make it easier for our prayer warriors. Please submit personal prayer requests only. We will add new prayer requests to our tree, until the weekend. Next week, we will plant a new tree and start again.

NOTE: Many prayers are requested each week. This list can become overwhelming. Choose the prayer requests you wish to pray for. Remember tens of thousands of people read this email daily. You are part of a prayer army so to speak, do not be discouraged by what you can or can’t do. You are doing this together.

PLEASE PRAY FOR:

Urgent pray for Randy C. who awhile back was falsely arrested for a DUI even though he tested perfectly clean. He’s a street evangelist and lost money throughout the process for his bond, cost of storage to recover his vehicle, hotel stays throughout the process, etc. Sadly he also lost 3 regular donators to his ministry due to the internet showing his arrest even though the charges were proven false. The arrest needs to be eradicated and his name cleared. Randy is truly a walking bible. He dearly loves Jesus, shares Jesus everywhere with everyone, and he NEVER EVER drinks. He only wants renumeration of the funds he lost but needs an excellent lawyer to represent him which he cannot afford. Pray for God to guide him towards the recovery help he needs and deserves. Thank you, Sarah.

Please pray for my sister-in-law, Martha M. “On March 2, I will be having a spinal surgery. It will remove some arthritis buildup and other tissue that is pressing on a nerve and causing severe pain on my lower back and calf muscle. Surgery is called a laminectomy. I’d appreciate your prayers that the surgery will be effective and that I will trust God completely no matter how well it works. The surgeon says this is a low-risk procedure a that is usually very effective. Thank you for your prayers. Martha” (Sarah)

I have cancer. I pray all the time to feel the presence of Jesus. I feel like he has left me. I love him, I know He loves me, but he has somehow been too busy to help me'. I pray for peace for our country.

For my family, my child having been subjected to abuse which I couldn’t stop happening as many failed me and my child. When the entire world is on fire nothing more important than God and our family. Please pray for that the wrongdoers are all caught and we can have a better, safer life.

Please continue praying for healing for both Larry and Tim. Pray for their pain to ease and for strength. They love the Lord.

For reasons that will take too long to explain I am having to find a place to live and I either do no qualify for the Sr Communities (Make too much money) but on the other hand I can't afford a simple one bedroom apartment here in the Inland Empire. I am running out of time as I have to get out of the home I am living in very soon.

Please say a prayer for my sister, Judy. She has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. We lost our father to pancreatic cancer, and we also lost her son, Bill, to pancreatic cancer. Please pray for comfort and God's mercy for my beloved sister and family. Thank you for your prayers and may God Bless us all.

Please say a prayer for my friend Jo. They laid people off at her job, and she was one of them. She’s having complications getting her unemployment. She really just wants a job. She’s very good at sales and she’s looking for a job in sales. Just pray that God will show her favor on her job search and give her a new job soon. Thank you for the prayers. God bless everyone.

Please pray for my brother’s family. My brother (Bill) is saved but his wife and children (Barbee, Zack and wife, and Lauren) are not saved and are not even seeking. I have been praying for years.

NEW PRAYER REQUESTS:

Please pray for my son Logan. Intervention for serious drug addiction this Sunday. He’s 29. He is a believer and needs the hand of God all over him.

Please pray for my aunt Nancy. She is still recovering from hip surgery. She also has heart, arthritis and diabetes issues. Also for my cousins, for general health and spiritual wellbeing. Thank you and God bless all of you.

Pray for the conviction and salvation of Derick and Melissa

Please pray for my husband, Randall, he is experiencing memory problems, and for me patience .

Pray for my granddaughter. Severe depression. 25 yo

My breast need to go surgery until Dr stops my cyclosporin n cellcept medication n targeted med. I can't do surgery now as it's easy for me to get infected after bone marrow transplant in Jan 2025. Please pray God healing n I can recover wholeness and can get a perm job to pay my huge debts n please pray for my dads health as he had 10 times diarrhea a day on 3/1. Thanks

Asking for prayers for my family 🙏❤️ to draw closer to Jesus and put our complete trust in Jesus Christ He promised to be with us through it all.Praise His Holy Name Jesus Christ my LORD and SAVIOR is worthy of all our Praise I will trust Jesus Christ to be with us every day 🙏❤️. Prayers for the Lord to open the eyes of the world to seek Him and accept Jesus Christ as their LORD and SAVIOR 🙏❤️ Jesus Christ is Coming BACK for His children ❤️🙏.

Please pray for David who is having nerve issues causing him to retire. Pray for Hillary to be healed of her COPD symptoms. Pray for Bob, Stacie, Sue, And Becky to be healed from cancer. Pray for Mark and Sherry to have the Lord take away their pain. In Jesus' name...

I need prayer for healing in my body prayer team. It’s like my body is inflamed and just cannot function well now. I think it’s due to bad body aches z, I been to Physical therapy.” Rob S

Prayers for brother undergoing heart tests that he get positive results is caregiver to 96 year old and only caregiver who can take care of due to my health issues unable to care for in Jesus name amen. No other family available

Thank you for all who have prayed for Jon. He recently was diagnosed with a lung nodule & will be seeking medical help. Thank The All Mighty Loving God for complete healing in Jesus Holy Name.

Pray for Jo to be found completely free of aFib and any other heart issue as she gets evaluated by the cardiologist this Friday. Pray the same for her friend, Pastor Bob.

HYMNAL: There’s a Fountain

Author: D. G. Spearman

Listen:

1 There’s a fountain of blood that is flowing,

Which was opened in Christ on the tree;

In that fountain there’s healing for the nations,

There is cleansing and healing for thee.

‘Tis a fountain of love flowing freely,

‘Tis a fountain of grace from on high;

Life eternal is found in its waters;

O, wash, and thou never shalt die.

---

2 There’s a fountain of water that’s springing,

From the depths of eternal, true love,

And the heavens are happily singing,

Of this fountain which flows from above.

‘Tis a fountain of love flowing freely,

‘Tis a fountain of grace from on high;

Life eternal is found in its waters;

O, wash, and thou never shalt die.

---

3 There’s a fountain of mercy yet flowing,

Unto ev’ry dark spot in the earth;

By and by it will cleanse all creation,

Dispelling forever sin’s dearth.

‘Tis a fountain of love flowing freely,

‘Tis a fountain of grace from on high;

Life eternal is found in its waters;

O, wash, and thou never shalt die.

---

4 There’s a fountain of truth flowing freely,

With the crystal elixir of life,

Coming out from the mountain of glory,

And it healeth our spirits of strife.

‘Tis a fountain of love flowing freely,

‘Tis a fountain of grace from on high;

Life eternal is found in its waters;

O, wash, and thou never shalt die.

---

5 Come, ye thirsty ones, unto this fountain,

While the waters are troubled, step in;

Come, and find in the Word perfect healing,

For all of Thy sickness and sin.

‘Tis a fountain of love flowing freely,

‘Tis a fountain of grace from on high;

Life eternal is found in its waters;

O, wash, and thou never shalt die.

Thank you for reading and singing along.