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rodney burke's avatar
rodney burke
24m

Maybe it's time to take out that Irianian cretin and his henchmen and let Iran reset. I am suire tere are planners who can make it happen. We've played nice too long. Time for brutal reality. The general populace deserves better.

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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
30m

God bless our president but he's yanking his chain if he thinks that Iran will relent on their desire of getting a nuclear weapon. Regime change is the only thing to change this but of course that would mean boots on the ground.

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