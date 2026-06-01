Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 11 minutes.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Many are the woes of the wicked, but the Lord’s unfailing love surrounds the one who trusts in him. Psalm 32:10

Peace talks appear to be stalled, as the US continued strikes against Iran, and Iran launched multiple retaliatory missiles and drones at Kuwait. Kuwait intercepted them and condemned Iran for “heinous and repeated attacks” and vowed to take “whatever measures are necessary” to defend itself.

President Trump said Friday that he would make a decision on signing the latest proposed peace deal with Iran after a Situation Room meeting this weekend, but as of late Sunday night, he had yet to announce a final determination.

Trump said Saturday that Iran had made a significant concession by agreeing to refrain from developing or otherwise obtaining nuclear weapons, but if they don’t sign a deal, the military option remains. Trump said Iran had agreed not to try to build a nuclear weapon, but he wanted to make sure they didn’t buy one, either. He added, “I’m in no hurry... if you’re going to be in a hurry, you’re not going to make a good deal.”

(Editorial Aside: We don’t know why so much time and effort has been wasted on trying to get Iran to agree to a deal. As long as Iran is run by homicidal, 7th century psychopaths who believe that lying to the infidel is a sacrament, anything they sign will be as worthless as Ilhan Omar’s financial disclosure statement. They will treat any peace agreement the same way they treated the Obama nuclear deal, which means “Sign it, then immediately start cheating.” Our unsolicited advice would be to obliterate their military and nuclear program, then let them sign anything they want on a promise that we will be watching them like hawks and the second they start rebuilding the centrifuges, we’ll blow them to bits again. And in the meantime, help arm the population so we can someday deal with an Iran that isn’t run by homicidal, 7th century psychopaths.)

Here’s an interesting monkey wrench that’s been thrown into the works: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian submitted a letter of resignation to the office of the “Supreme Leader.” He said he and his government had been cut out of major decision making. That allowed hardliners from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to take control, which explains Iran’s aggressive threats and demands during peace negotiations. Pezeshkian said under the circumstances, he can’t govern effectively or fulfill his legal responsibilities, so he asked to step down immediately. It’s not clear at this writing whether the “Supreme Leader” will accept his resignation.

Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon have started using strike drones with thermal sensors that enable them to locate and attack Israeli troops at night. Their ability to strike in the dark has caused Israel to scramble for new defensive measures. This isn’t new technology, but it’s a game-changer for Hezbollah, who never had it before. It means someone is selling this lethal weaponry to these terrorists, but it’s unclear whether they’re getting it from a nation like Russia or China or from the black market.

After a story that disturbing, we could all use a laugh. So here’s a Fox News headline that tells you so much about the current UK government’s skill at dealing with Islamic terrorists:

“UK Foreign Minister urges Israel, Hezbollah respect ceasefire, says terror group must ‘end attacks’”

Yes, the terrorists must end their attacks! Why didn’t we think of asking them nicely to do that?!

After days of protests at an ICE facility in Newark, New Jersey, escalated into full-blown rioting and assaults on federal officers, Gov. Mikie Sherrill (who had started the week supporting the protesters) finally sent in state riot police to quell the violent mob and the mayor imposed a curfew. Sherrill said that masked individuals were “throwing projectiles, utilizing the barriers as weapons, and lighting tires on fire in the street,” which “put both peaceful protesters and law enforcement in danger.” She also urged the protesters to stay calm and focus on advocating for “better conditions for the detainees, for their families, and ultimately, for the closure of Delaney Hall.” And she claimed that she sent in state police to prevent giving ICE a “pretext” to expand federal operations in New Jersey (and not because it’s literally her JOB.)

Sherill also said that ICE had resumed allowing family visits to detainees. Ironically, the DHS said that the only reason they stopped allowing visitors was that the facility was surrounded by violent rioters.

Naturally, the return of law and order inflamed Democrat darling and communist agitator/podcaster Hasan Piker, who attacked centrist Democrats (wait, a Governor who wants to release illegal alien murderers, rapists and pedophiles is a Centrist now?!) by accusing them of saying they’re denying ICE a pretext for expanding enforcement by doing it themselves.

Personally, we don’t care who arrests these violent, radical insurrectionists, or whether they go to state or federal prison, as long as they go for a long time. We also believe that the real reason Sherrill finally stopped the rioting was purely political. Letting violent communists attack federal immigration officers on live TV is bad optics in an election year. It’s also hypocritical when you’re a party that’s been ranting about January 6th being an “insurrection” for over five years now and making a big deal about blocking reparations for nonviolent protesters who were hounded into federal prison due to vicious lawfare.

The Los Angeles mayoral and California gubernatorial primary elections are tomorrow, with the top two finishers in each race going on to the general election in November if nobody gets over 50 percent. Will common sense outsider Spencer Pratt make it into the top two in L.A., or will Angelinos once again choose the form of their Destructor?

We pray for the best, but this is California, so we brace for the worst. In the meantime, we’ll share this exchange we heard at a Karen Bass rally:

Bass: “We have a choice! Are we going to choose a TV reality star?!”

Crowd: “Nooo!”

We imagined her going on:

“Or do we choose an incompetent communist who let the city be taken over by filthy, homeless drug addicts and who was hobnobbing in Africa while your houses were burning down?!”

Crowd: “...Wait, what was that first choice again?”

She is right about one thing: Living amid filth, crime, squalor, homelessness, human feces, illegal immigrant gangs and endless uncontrolled wildfires is indeed a choice. We’ll see on Tuesday whether it’s a choice Los Angeles voters make yet again.

The HITS just keep on coming: more outrageous lawfare from judges and anti-Trump “public interest” groups: Now that former Trump attorney Todd Blanche is acting U.S. Attorney General --- and likely also because Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard must leave to care for her ailing husband --- the very effective Blanche is seen by Democrats as having a humongous target on his back. They want him taken down.

Or, for those who would rather avoid references to guns and/or arrows, just make that a big sign. “SUE ME,” it says in bold red letters. Also, “DISBAR ME.” That’s right: it’s not enough these days to appeal to a higher court as prescribed by law; leftists appeal to their leftist friends at state bar associations to get Trump-associated legal professionals canceled and forever disbarred. Think Rudy Giuliani, whom we still hope will be vindicated during his lifetime.

Anyway, recall the recent dismissal of the criminal indictment of Democrat mascot Kilmar Abrego Garcia by U.S. District Court Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr., a Clinton appointee who ruled in a 32-page opinion that the prosecution of Abrego Garcia was “vindictive.” Never mind the evidence against him on allegations that he was a member of MS-13 and had been engaged in human trafficking, all of which seems beside the point to this judge. Law professor Jonathan Turley refers to his decision as “dubious.”

Turley, who in his earlier incarnation as a criminal defense attorney tried at least once to make a case for vindictive prosecution, says such claims are “notoriously difficult to prove.” Citing the 1982 case United States v. Goodwin, he says it must be shown that the charges “could not be justified as a proper exercise of prosecutorial discretion.”

That’s quite a stretch in this case, but Judge Crenshaw would have to be saying that the DOJ’s exercise of prosecutorial discretion in Abrego Garcia’s case was improper. This decision is what quickly led to the ethical complaint against Blanche by an eager “public interest” group.

But to quote Turley: “In both cases of selective and vindictive prosecutions, the Supreme Court has recognized that, as the Court explained in 1962, “the conscious exercise of some selectivity in enforcement is not in itself a constitutional violation.”

But he argues that there was “ample reason for Abrego Garcia to have been charged entirely [separately] from any retaliatory or vindictive purpose.” He was indicted for conspiring with six other individuals to “transport and move aliens,” including gang members and their associates, along with firearms and narcotics, illegally into this country, starting in 2016. The indictment alleged over 100 of these trips.

Evidence included a witness’ testimony that he had warned Abrego Garcia specifically against abusing women because it was “bad for business.” (Recall that he had previously been charged with spousal abuse.)

Turley notes that he had been one of the observers who thought Abrego Garcia did indeed need to be brought back from El Salvador, because of previous court orders. BUT...once he was back, “there were obvious reasons why...prosecutors decided to proceed with charges for his alleged criminal conduct in the United States.”

Turley thinks Crenshaw’s decision will likely be reversed on appeal, as it “simply works too hard to find a basis for dismissing the indictment…”

Of course, this is the opposite of how our judicial system is supposed to work. The idea is to follow the evidence you have and see where it leads, not to start with the result you want and work back from there to make sure you get it. Those who hate the current administration can’t seem to avoid doing the latter --- they’re so set on a particular outcome that they simply have to work backwards from it.

And now, as we wait for the appeal in this case, the left wants to go ahead and punish Todd Blanche in New York, where, according to Turley, “a Trump association is treated as far more incriminating than an MS-13 association.” If that seems like an exaggeration, note how Abrego Garcia has been “adopted” as a mascot of sorts for Democrat members of Congress.

To be fair, Turley also has a problem with the prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey over his “86 47” seashell post. He does say that has no bearing on this situation, though. And we would add that none of us, including Turley, currently knows all the evidence the DOJ has against Comey. For all we know, they’ve got something that very strongly suggests Comey meant that as a threat.

Turley offers a ray of hope, saying that while there’s still no shortage of rage, both inside and outside the New York Bar Association, “there are indicators that lawfare no longer holds the same cachet it once did.” He sees a possibility that “the New York courts and bar will restore a degree of apolitical, objective integrity to their ranks.”

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!

Sorry, couldn’t help that.

If there does come to be less emphasis on lawfare, it might be because Democrat leaders are finally tiring of tilting at Orange Windmill and instead want to push harder for the leftist dream of socialism.

Of course, our rueful cynicism comes from an outsider’s point of view, for sure, when Turley is in more of a position than we are to see that kind of change from the inside, if and when it happens. He says that “the odds are still much greater that Blanche will stay in the bar than that Abrego Garcia will stay in the country.” Let’s hope he’s right.

In a previous column, Turley cited “say-anything,” rage-filled New York Rep. Dan Goldman as one prime example of the purveyors of more impeachments and investigations. Goldman is being attacked largely for being the rich, privileged guy in the race, when there is SO MUCH ELSE to attack him for. The good news: polls show him trailing his primary opponent. The bad news: His primary opponent is a Mamdani-backed socialist, Brad Lander.

As Turley writes in this highly-recommended column: “It is not that anger has lost its cachet, but the subject has changed as socialism sweeps over the Democratic Party, particularly in New York.”

So, which force will prevail in that state: impeachment, lies and anti-Trumpism (Goldman), or confiscation and socialism (Lander)? To repeat an expression we find ourselves using more and more, it’s like choosing between the gas chamber and the electric chair.

Speaking of the targeting of Tulsi Gabbard while she was DNI, Catherine Herridge reports in a post on X that it was “well known in national security circles” that a CIA investigative unit had sent emails to several members of her Director’s Initiatives Group (“DIG”) to demand that they submit to questioning. What??

Herridge says this is concerning because it didn’t seem to be part of any standard security clearance review. So, what was it?

Though staffers have no legal expectation of privacy, this surveillance does not appear to have been routine. As Herridge writes, “The alleged CIA monitoring of the Director’s Initiatives Group was described as ‘tracking every keystroke’ on their government computers and devices.”

She refers to the story we reported about whistleblower James Erdman, who alleged the CIA illegally spied on DIG, “along with their investigations and contacts with whistleblowers.”

Some of the issues DIG was investigating included the JFK, RFK and MLK assassinations, the origin of COVID-19, Crossfire Hurricane, surveillance by the Biden administration (ironically!), “anomalous health incidents” (such as Havana Syndrome) and “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

Listening in on and reading these communications apparently required a specific IT work order, so it seems like a big deal. According to Erdman, “Someone had to request a technical change to the infrastructure.”

As Herridge reports, “...my reporting reveals additional allegations that the CIA denied DNI Gabbard’s investigators access to key analysts and officials still working in the CIA building, as well as relevant, highly classified intelligence held in compartmented programs.” Also, requests to review relevant CIA communications were reportedly blocked.

Herridge’s full post is highly recommended. Take advantage of this opportunity to see more of the in-depth reporting from this fine journalist that’s not behind a paywall.

In more evidence of politicization within the Biden DOJ, documents released by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa show that information was withheld from the U.S. attorney’s office running a probe out of the Little Rock office of the Clinton Foundation. At the time, there were three separate investigations of the Foundation going on: in Little Rock, New York, and Washington DC. Ray Hulser, then head of the DOJ’s “Public Integrity” Sector --- sorry, we can’t write those words without putting quotation marks around them --- did not support investigating the Clinton Foundation and appears to have been responsible for withholding whatever information the Little Rock field office didn’t get.

Margot Cleveland had details a month ago, but they sure fit with the rest of what we’re just now learning. The Swamp still needs a lot more draining.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.