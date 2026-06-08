Pictured: Kash Patel

The morning newsletter is still cooking, please stay tuned. In the meantime…

Patel fires agents behind notorious anti-Catholic memo; look who’s representing them: One big clue that the intelligence agencies had gone off the rails was that infamous January 2023 memo, produced out of the Richmond, Virginia, FBI Field Office, about the threat posed by Catholic groups and the need for agents to “develop sources” and surveil those racist “violent extremists.”

FBI Director Kash Patel has now fired a group of analysts --- including four intel analysts and one supervisory analyst --- tied to the creation of that memo, as announced by their attorney and reported by WSLS.

From the attorney, David Laufman: “This action is manifestly unjust, completely unsupported by the facts, and subverts standard FBI standards and procedure. These individuals deserved far better for the exceptional and faithful public service they rendered to protect our country.”

If the name David Laufman sounds familiar to you, it might be because this is the same lawyer who became quite vocal at the time of the Mar-a-Lago raid, declaring that if President Trump really had declassified those documents, there would be clear evidence of such actions. There’s “a formality that surrounds that,” he said, and “it’s a decision that is socialized with the U.S. intelligence community.” (Editorial aside: “socialized”?? Trump does not answer to them.)

Laufman is the one who memorably said that the President (while vaguely acknowledging the Commander-in-Chief has “a kind of inherent constitutional authority to declassify documents”) can’t do it with “a magic wand and a thought bubble.”

Oh, no? Actually, a sitting President CAN declassify materials just about as easily as that, simply with the action of physically moving them to his residence. In fact, it was understood among Trump staffers that any document Trump removed from the White House was considered declassified. But if you have a strong stomach and high tolerance for this level of gaslighting, here’s Laufman in an interview on (surprise!) National Public Radio, one week after the raid. He called this actual power of a sitting President “kind of a ludicrous, post-hoc rationalization for public consumption.” Funny how that seems more appropriate to describe Laufman’s own comments.

As noted then by NPR host Leila Fadel, Laufman also, as head of the DOJ’s counterintelligence division, “oversaw the inquiries into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails and the early investigations into Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 election,” which we now commonly know as the Russia Hoax. We dug a little deeper and found that he and FBI agent Peter Strzok were the ones who personally interviewed Hillary. His name turns up again in a story about the Christine Blasey Ford testimony.

No wonder his name rang a bell. So now you have an even clearer idea of what the Trump administration is dealing with in its quest to drain the swamp. Swamp-dwellers continue to sue to keep their jobs after doing something very bad, and this guy, a fellow swamp-dweller, is their attorney.

During that interview, Laufman said, “What FBI agents found at Mar-a-Lago completely validated the government’s application for the search warrant and likely was consistent with what sources cited in the search warrant affidavit --- which we haven’t yet seen --- had told the government.” Trump was keeping sensitive compartmentalized information at his home “like some kind of personal petting zoo,” he said. Also, “...he and his team apparently were misleading the FBI and the department about the continued presence of classified material there.”

That misrepresentation of fact might have played well four years ago, especially with the NPR crowd, but thanks to some brave whistleblowers who came forward later and some revealing internal memos, we know a great deal more now about the raid, particularly the strong internal disagreement at the FBI over conducting such a monstrously over-the-top raid at all, given the lack of evidence.

In view of that, here might be the biggest misrepresentation (um, lie) of all: “So I think there probably arose some kind of a hair-on-fire moment for the department when they realized that despite representations to the contrary, there was, in fact, and continued to be classified information out there in the wild at Mar-a-Lago that was not being protected.”

To that, we’d say that if there was a “hair-on-fire moment” at the FBI, it was among those who realized the department was going way out of bounds with that unjustified raid. We know this to be the case now.

In his interview, Laufman also deftly worked in a mention of the Espionage Act (ooh, sounds serious!) while remaining indefinite as to whether Trump should be charged with that. “Every case has its own factual ecosystem,” he said, remaining vague on this one and saying there’s “more investigation to do.” Many questions to be answered and no stone left unturned.

In a different NPR report, Laufman is quoted countering Trump when, in the interest of transparency and to show what the FBI had been up to, the President wanted to release the FISA warrant application for surveillance on 2016 campaign associate Carter Page. Again, Laufman’s argument for hiding it no doubt played well at the time on NPR, but the whole “Russia” mess has since been shown to be a hoax, a concoction of Hillary’s campaign.

Related watching: For when you have time, don’t miss this video commentary by Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch, all good but especially so about 30 minutes in, when he talks about JW’s role in exposing the Russia Hoax (and, most importantly, Obama’s role).

And now we’ll emerge from this rabbit hole --- which is getting way too deep to cover it all here --- to simply say that this is David Laufman. Going back to the firing of the agents currently being represented by him, the WSLS report calls the publication of that anti-Catholic memo “a political flashpoint,” adding that “Republicans in Congress repeatedly [cited] it as part of their broader contention that the FBI during the Biden administration was targeting conservatives.”

News flash to the media: Republicans contended that the Biden FBI was targeting conservatives because that’s exactly what the Biden FBI was DOING. It wasn’t a mere “contention.” In fact, such targeting goes back further; recall the IRS under Lois Lerner, forcing groups identified as right-leaning to jump through impossible hoops to obtain non-profit status.

As told by David Manney at PJ Media, “Patel took over an FBI still carrying the smell of a memo that should’ve died before it ever left Virginia.”

The memo was made public by a whistleblower, former FBI Special Agent Kyle Seraphin. Then-FBI Director Chris Wray quickly recalled it and denied any targeting of conservatives. (Haha.) Then-Attorney General Merrick Garland called it “appalling.”

Inspector General Michael Horowitz conducted a Justice Department review and found no malicious intent or improper purpose behind the memo. We can’t imagine how it wouldn’t have been deemed improper, because on its face, by definition of the word “improper,” it’s improper. It just is.

Just wondering: How could a review of the memo say it’s not improper when it also concluded (as reported by Manney) that the same memo “failed analytic standards, lacked enough evidence, and created the appearance that the FBI had considered religious beliefs as a basis for investigative activity”?

In contrast to Horowitz’s official report, Manney was refreshingly blunt: “The memo was sloppy thin, and dangerous enough to scare people who think the First Amendment means what it says.”

RELATED MUST-READ: Remember last week’s news, reported here Friday, about John Bolton’s plea agreement? That commentary also included a discussion on how hard it has been to fire employees, even for outright misconduct, and drain the swamp. That same day, Kevin McCullough at Townhall posted a commentary of his own, titled “Turns Out You Can’t Do That,” that weaves these issues together similarly, also explaining concisely why Trump’s “classified documents” case was different from these others. (Even more concisely: Trump was the sitting President at the time.)

“The American people are exhausted by the double standards,” he writes.

McCullough points out something we know to be true and even mentioned ourselves at some point: “If a young enlisted sailor mishandled classified information, his life would be destroyed before lunchtime. Career gone. Pension threatened. Possibly prison.”

Indeed, we’ve reported on such cases over the years, most notably that of former U.S. Navy sailor Kristian Saucier, who was convicted of taking unauthorized photos of classified areas inside a nuclear submarine, the USS Alexandria. He pleaded guilty in October 2016 to unauthorized retention of national defense information and received a one-year prison sentence plus six months’ home confinement.

We would mention that Bolton, with his sharp and very expensive DC attorneys, got the kind of cushy plea deal that a sailor certainly would not get. Also, it’s impossible to resist noting that during his sentencing, Saucier unsuccessfully argued for probation instead of prison on the basis that Hillary Clinton hadn’t been indicted over her classified email. As if that would have worked.

Moral: A sailor will get the book thrown at him for retaining classified material, while elites like Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and John Bolton get big-money advances on their book deals.

At least this is a step in the right direction, as Trump tries to shatter the double standard so that rules apply to the elite as well. As McCullough writes, “John Bolton spent years lecturing the country about threats to democracy, institutional norms and responsible governance. Turns out responsible governance includes following the same rules everyone else has to follow. Who knew?”

Leave a comment