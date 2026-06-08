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Margaret Zurn's avatar
Margaret Zurn
7h

I do wish there was a way to get all these verified things to the ladies on the View. Don’t know why they are not sued over their comments! Even the one who supposedly leans Republican is afraid to speak up to the other Trump haters.

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Deborah Taylor's avatar
Deborah Taylor
8h

GO GET 'EM KASH! #MAKEMILITARYTRIBUNALSGREATAGAIN

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