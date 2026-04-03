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Carmencita Melendez-Francisco's avatar
Carmencita Melendez-Francisco
3d

I’m praying that the search and rescue operation for the crew members will be successful. Please dear God protect the pilot and team if there are any 🙏🙏🙏

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
3dEdited

Point of possible interest : King Charles the 3rd or as Mike called him the king of the forest who is supposed to be the head of the Church of England has said he will not give an Easter speech this year but he did do a Ramadan speech . Sad

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