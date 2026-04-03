Good afternoon. Today’s newsletter has a reading time of 12 minutes.

Happy Easter: We hope you all have a happy and blessed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. We’d like to share with you again this message written several years ago by our founder, Amb. Mike Huckabee…

Easter is the holiest of all holidays in the Christian calendar, but also the most joyful. The miracle of the Resurrection was not only the fulfillment of God’s promise that through His Son, our sins would be forgiven and we could have eternal life, but it also serves as a constant reminder that even in times when all seems dark and hopeless, God will never abandon us. I hear from so many Christians who are very worried about the state of the world, and understandably so. Anti-Christian forces are on the march and seem to be winning in many ways. They fear that we may never be able to come back from such an aggressive assault. But if you are feeling that way, then try to imagine how Christ’s followers felt on the day of His Crucifixion. Everything was dark, evil, and appeared hopeless. Those closest to Jesus were in fear for their own lives and felt that all they had devoted themselves to for three years died on that cross. They saw their Master and their hopes and faith buried in a borrowed tomb. That was Friday. But then came Sunday. It was the day that three women went to the tomb to honor a man who was dead. Instead, they were the first to know that what they had witnessed on Friday wasn’t the last chapter. We all have a lot of Fridays in our lives: bad doctor reports; financial problems; a sick child; broken relationships; dangerous political movements; and for the past year, a deadly virus that derailed our lives and split apart families. But let’s not get lost in our Fridays and think the bad times will never end. Always remember: Sunday is coming. And God is good. All the time.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

37 With a loud cry, Jesus breathed his last.

38 The curtain of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom. 39 And when the centurion, who stood there in front of Jesus, saw how he died,[a] he said, “Surely this man was the Son of God!” Mark 15:37-39

The Huckabee Post is looking for 140 133 readers to become paid subscribers before the end of the month. If you can afford to do so, please consider upgrading your subscription. Your financial support helps the entire Huckabee Post team. And if you already are a paid subscriber, thank you!

Upgrade to Paid

YOUR NEWS SUMMARY:

In major developments over the past 24 hours: There is a report, not yet officially confirmed at this writing, that a US F-15e Strike Eagle fighter jet was shot down over Iran, and there’s a search and rescue operation on for the crew. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility. If this is true, it would be the first instance of a US fighter jet being lost to Iranian fire since the attack started.

The US and Israel achieving air superiority over Iran has caused a shift to B-52 bomber flights. Here’s an article on what that means.

The B1 highway bridge that opened this year and connected Tehran to the city of Karaj, collapsed on camera following US air strikes. It was considered the tallest bridge in the Middle East, a title we assume it no longer holds.

In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly vowed revenge, citing several bridges as targets in American-allied nations across the Middle East, such as Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. They seem to be very slow about getting the message, so President Trump clarified it for them on Truth Social:

“The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again — Much more to follow! IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE, AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT OF WHAT STILL COULD BECOME A GREAT COUNTRY!”

He added that the US military “hasn’t even started destroying what’s left in Iran…Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants! New Regime leadership knows what has to be done, and has to be done, FAST!”

You might want to bookmark the Apranik X page, whose creator describes himself as a proud Iranian Zionist. It is providing information on what’s happening in Iran, including the murders of anti-government protesters, and what the Iranian people really think. This is a particularly interesting post.

He says it’s an Iranian TV host begging ordinary Iranians not to tell Israel the hiding places of regime officials or else “it’s over” and they’ll be eliminated. But of course, they are telling (this page already reported that Israel has unbelievable intelligence inside Iran.) He went on, “The Islamic Republic is terrified because they know the ultimate truth: millions of Iranians are acting as the eyes and ears of Israel on the ground. The Iranian people are actively cooperating to hunt down their oppressors. We are allies in this fight.”

Sadly, while Iranians are risking their lives for freedom, Australia just joined France in refusing to stand up to Iran even to protect their own oil supplies. Instead, they’re urging Australians to cut back on power and drive less while they pursue “negotiations” and “de-escalation.” Australian Sen. Penny Wong wrote on X, “Australia has joined its partners in condemning the Iranian regime’s weaponization of the Strait of Hormuz,” but “Australia is not taking offensive action against Iran and we are not deploying troops on the ground in Iran.” Perhaps writing a stern letter to the Times will do the trick.

It appears that Crocodile Dundee has been replaced with Koala Dundee.

Photo credit: Associated Press

It’s said that even a broken clock is right twice a day. That’s a lot higher than the batting average of CNN and the New York Times, but we have to admit, they did get it right when they reported that President Trump was thinking of firing Attorney General Pam Bondi. Trump initially responded by putting out a statement praising Bondi. But come to think of it, he occasionally did that on “The Apprentice,” too, just before saying, “You’re fired.”

Trump even followed the firing by praising Bondi on Truth Social as “a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year. Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900. We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector.” That alone makes her something we don’t see often in DC.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will serve as acting Attorney General. Current rumors are that EPA head Lee Zeldin is Trump’s top choice for the job. Blanche also dismissed claims that Trump was angry about Bondi’s handling of the Epstein files, saying he’d never heard him say anything about that, and that he “absolutely, positively” wouldn’t believe for a second a claim by the Daily Mail that Trump thought Bondi had tipped off Eric Swalwell about the FBI’s plans to release his “Fang Fang” file.

Law professor Jonathan Turley has a good column on this, and how DC insiders and the media are in a frenzy over it, when it’s really nothing unusual: “Trump has always viewed terminations as a way to spur higher performance levels.” He might also just want a new Attorney General already in place in case the Democrats win the Senate and block his nominees.

(We also love Turley’s opening line: “There is an old joke that scientists switched from lab rats to lawyers because you do not get as attached to lawyers.”)

As for our take, we have a hard time getting worked up about the shuffling in and out of various appointees of any Administration – especially Trump’s, since we know that they are all expected to enact Trump’s agenda or they’re gone. The idea of any federal bureaucrat actually being fired is shocking to longtime DC swamp dwellers – Obama and Biden “stood by” everyone in their Administrations, no matter how badly they screwed up and deserved to be fired – to the point that we now have federal lawsuits against Trump challenging his power to fire anyone.

But to those of us who have spent our lives in the private sector, getting fired is just a fact of life. Move on and deal with it. Those of us who came out of radio are accustomed to doing a show, then being informed immediately afterward that it was our last. Unlike other media commentators, we don’t care that much who enacts Trump’s agenda as long as it gets enacted. And we’re not going into a tizzy over any federal bureaucrat being fired. Maybe they’d be better at their jobs if a lot more of them learned what that’s like.

RELATED: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth directed Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George to step down and retire immediately. Streiff at Redstate reports that there’s no reported history of bad blood between the two, but George is a Biden holdover, and it’s rumored that the Army has been slower than other branches to implement Hegseth’s reforms. Also, all the Iran casualties so far could be laid down to the Army not being property prepared for drone and missile attacks.

February’s anemic jobs numbers had Democrats attacking the Trump economy, but this may prove “problematic” for them: The government reported Friday that in March, the economy added a staggering 178,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 4.3%. Economists had predicted only 59,000 jobs and unemployment holding at 4.4%.

It’s difficult to make blanket assumptions about these numbers because of various unusual factors, such as a healthcare industry strike that pulled down February’s job numbers and Trump slashing federal payrolls, which lowers employment numbers but is a good thing for the deficit in the long run.

ActBlue being investigated for money laundering, “misleading” Congress: It all started with a story by independent journalist James O’Keefe about mostly fixed-income seniors who’d been listed in official records as repeat donors to various Democrat campaigns being funded through the online platform ActBlue.

O’Keefe, as is his style, tracked down addresses and went with video cameras to the modest homes of some of these elderly people to ask them if they really had given all that money, in dribs and drabs, hundreds or even thousands of small donations, to Democrats. Perhaps they had actually only given one $35 or $50 donation to one Democrat at one time, but their “donations” as listed had run into the tens of thousands of dollars.

Bizarrely, sometimes the records would show hundreds of such “donations” over the course of one day. (Who does that?) These unsuspecting people were quite surprised to see their names on the list and had no idea they were major “donors” to the Democrats.

Longtime readers of this newsletter will recall our reporting at the time. We wondered if anything would ever come of it, and for some time, it seemed as though nothing would. (O’Keefe himself recently complained about the lack of legal action on the scandals he’s uncovered.) But two years later, it finally has. And it can’t be dismissed as “old news.” When the story first broke, it seemed to anyone who cared to look that this was money laundering on a massive scale, and now that conclusion is virtually inescapable.

It won’t surprise you, either, that this scheme allegedly involves huge outlays of foreign money. Federal law bars foreign nationals from contributing to U.S. elections.

The New York Times, in full Democrat damage-control mode, ran a story about this, no doubt to try to get ahead of some REALLY bad reports that they knew would inevitably be coming out. Instead of saying ActBlue had lied to Congress, which they surely would have said if President Trump or his supporters had jiggered the facts even a little, they gently said it had “misled” Congress.

As RedState writes, “Internal legal memos [from Democrat law firm Covington & Burling] reviewed by The New York Times show ActBlue’s 2023 letter to Congress described ‘multilayered’ protections to block foreign donations, but some of those steps were not consistently followed.”

From the NYT story: “‘This presents a substantial risk for ActBlue,’ Covington & Burling wrote, warning that discrepancies between internal practices and public statements could draw scrutiny from prosecutors.”

House oversight committees have been looking into ActBlue. As RedState reports, “House investigators found internal records showing ActBlue loosened fraud controls during the 2024 election cycle. The platform made its fraud standards ‘more lenient’ twice in 2024 as suspicious activity continued, changes that were not minor.

“Employees were told to ‘look for reasons to accept contributions,’ not reject them, and internal tracking showed additional fraudulent donations getting through each month.”

According to the House report, “ActBlue acknowledges that serious gaps in its fraud prevention systems remain.” Congressional investigators are over their target now and are seeking internal communications, compliance records and sworn testimony. They want to know how donations were handled and whether or not their so-called safeguards met federal requirements. About time.

In a move that shocked Washington insiders, ActBlue has actually cut ties with Covington & Burling, which is THE big Democrat law firm in DC. This was after telling Congress that their safeguards were working, even though, as RedState reports, “internal documents and investigative findings showed they had gaps during the same period.” C&B reportedly warned them that they might face a criminal investigation for that.

“And now,” as Ben Smith as RedState writes, “federal investigators and Congress are examining whether one of the most powerful fundraising machines in left-wing American politics let prohibited money through while telling lawmakers everything was under control.”

Follow-the-money investigative reporter Peter Schweizer posted on X: “NY Times: ‘In early 2025, a law firm working for ActBlue, the Democratic fund-raising behemoth, delivered the organization a startling warning. The firm concluded that ActBlue’s chief executive had given a potentially misleading response to congressional Republican investigators in a 2023 letter explaining how the organization vetted donations to ensure they were not illegally coming from foreign citizens.”

Instapundit links to a lineup of X posts expressing a variety of opinions on this story and government grift in general, including that of former FEC Chairman Sean Cooksey, who says the ActBlue allegations are “a big deal.”

As Twitchy relates, ActBlue dates from 2004, “basically because Democrats hated George W. Bush.” Later, they helped President Obama get elected and “raised a ton of money” for Kamala Harris after President Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

But now that it’s been reported ActBlue is being investigated for money laundering, the organization is lashing back: “Don’t be distracted by those who want to rewrite our history or undermine our mission,” they say in a press release, adding that “the truth” is very different from the news reports. “If we cannot look to our legacy newsrooms to provide honest reporting,” they write, “which we know is a troubling trend, we must share the truth ourselves.”

Question: since when could legacy newsrooms be depended on to provide honest reporting? If anything, The New York Times was helping ActBlue with this story, as it used the weasel word “misled” in its headline when the more accurate word would have been “lied.” As in, “LIED to Congress.”

Twitchy likens ActBlue’s response to rearranging deck chairs on a ship that is going down.

You’ll also want to read some of the comments from their readers on what we know ActBlue has done and their circle-the-wagons response to the media’s way of reporting it. One reader, Kevin Briggs, quipped, “Are we sure this isn’t the same [communications] team as Gavin Newsom?”

And as Parker Thayer comments, “ActBlue’s comms team is now accusing both the New York Times AND their OWN LAWYERS of lying in the SAME press release. We’re in uncharted territory, folks, a truly general comms team meltdown.”

You’ll see elsewhere in this newsletter about Trump’s firing of Attorney General Pam Bondi and his temporary substitution of former-deputy-now-Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. Blanche has just made news concerning the ActBlue story as well, in saying the DOJ was, in fact, investigating that organization for lying to Congress about their failure to vet foreign donations.

As he told FOX News’ Jesse Watters, “That’s a priority of this administration and the DOJ. It’s something that a lot of people have been worried about for a VERY long time. You can rest assured that it includes the Department of Justice and it includes me.”

So PLEASE hold off on all those letters saying nobody will ever go to jail on this. With all respect, that really gets old, and besides, with more aggressive leadership at the Justice Department, we actually might see some well-deserved indictments on this.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.