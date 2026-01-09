Photo credit: NY Times

On Thursday, yet another Trump-appointed U.S. attorney was taken down by a partisan judge, joining the ranks of Alina Habba and Lindsay Halligan. John Sarcone III, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of New York, has been disqualified by Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield, who said he had been illegally serving in the post.

As it happens, Sarcone had been pursuing subpoenas against New York Attorney General Letitia James, the one who ran for AG on a promise to prosecute Donald Trump and who brought a (bogus) civil fraud case against Trump in the Southern District of New York, conveniently timed to mess with the 2024 campaign.

“When the Executive branch of government skirts restraints put in place by Congress and then uses that power to subject political adversaries to political investigations...it acts without lawful authority,” Schofield wrote.

This is hilarious. What does anyone think Letitia James was doing with her prosecution of Trump? Might her purpose have been to subject a political adversary to investigation? This was a civil case, as opposed to criminal, but does anyone think that if James could’ve cobbled together a criminal case against Trump, she would NOT have?

Well, now that Sarcone has been disqualified, the subpoenas he issued against James have been blocked (at least for now). We’ll have more analysis soon on this developing story…

For now, legal expert Dr. John Eastman has a commentary on this very situation, the chipping away of executive power (at least when it’s Trump’s). Eastman’s piece is presented by investigative reporter Julie Kelly on her subscription-only “Declassified” platform, but for those not subscribed, we’ll try to summarize.

Let’s start with the fact that the Constitution assigns ALL the executive power to the President of the United States. In practice, decisions work their way down through the attorney general, the DOJ that she heads, and the 93 U.S. attorneys throughout the United States.

But of the roughly 50 U.S. attorney nominations President Trump has sent to the Senate for confirmation, fewer than half --- just 19 --- had been confirmed as of December 15. As we conclude Trump’s first year of his second term, 14 are still awaiting confirmation.

Eastman largely blames this holdup on the “blue slip” process that requires both of a home state’s senators to return a “blue slip” (think “blue check”) on the nominee before his or her nomination can pass to a floor vote. As Eastman says, “the refusal to return a blue slip has become an obstructionist tactic deployed by Democratic senators bent on blocking as much of Trump’s agenda as they can.”

Meanwhile, Trump has needed people in charge of those offices.

One way to get around this has been for the attorney general to appoint “interim” U.S. attorneys for up to 120 days to fill vacancies. But after the 120-day period expires, the appointee must leave the position unless the district court in that jurisdiction allows. SIX of the Trump-appointed interim U.S. attorneys have been rejected by their district courts, including Alina Habba and now John Sarconne. Recall that Lindsey Halligan, who also was disqualified, had obtained indictments against Letitia James and also against former FBI Director James Comey. The whole idea of challenging the appointments of these U.S. attorneys was to get their cases thrown out.

As Eastman elaborates, “Not surprisingly, five of these district courts are overwhelmingly stacked with Democrat-appointed judges, another outgrowth of the more aggressive ‘blue slip’ policy that had been deployed by Democratic senators in the last decade.”

Eastman cites some extreme examples of these “blue” courts, such as the Nevada District Court, with seven judges --- all seven of whom were appointed by either Obama or Biden. The Northern District of New York has five judges --- all five of which were appointed by either Obama or Biden. The New Jersey District Court has 17 judges --- all but two of which were appointed by either Obama or Biden, with the other two being appointed not by Trump but by George W. Bush. So it shouldn’t surprise that in these blue states, the district judges are running the show.

The DOJ has said it will be challenging the disqualifications of Trump-appointees on appeal, particularly as they have to do with that 120-day limit on “interim” appointees. If one interim reaches the end of that period and another interim is put in, does the clock start over with a new 120 days? If it doesn’t, “that leaves the President without someone who will exercise his executive authority in charge of the office, as long as the obstruction tactics in the Senate hold. That seems to be a big threat to the President’s authority to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, and therefore a big Article II executive authority problem.”

Think the Democrats care about that? Nah. If anything, that threat against the President’s authority is the purpose of the whole strategy.

Another problem: this “statutory scheme,” as Eastman puts it, of requiring approval by the district court of replacement interim officers after the 120-day limit is up. Basing his view on the admittedly sparse records from the 1787 federal convention, he thinks the drafters “probably intended inferior executive officers [including U.S. attorneys] to be appointed BY THE PRESIDENT ALONE [emphasis ours] or the heads of executive departments, and inferior judicial officers appointed by the courts of law.”

Dr. Eastman goes into much more detail, of course. One especially pertinent thing he mentions is that the Humphrey’s Executor case from a century ago, in which SCOTUS upheld congressional restrictions on the ability of the President to remove executive branch officials, will likely be overturned this year, restoring “a large measure of control of the executive branch to the head of that branch, the President --- the only member of the entire executive branch that we the people actually elect.”

“If the Slaughter case ends up slaughtering the bad constitutional law from Humphrey’s Executor,” Eastman writes, “it does not take much imagination to conclude that the question of judges appointing prosecutors who will appear before them...should also be in for a serious reconsideration.”

RELATED READING: At The Federalist, Michael A. Fragoso elaborates on an idea for Making American Courts Great Again. Have you ever heard of the DC Committee on Judicial Tenure and Disability (CJTD)?

It appears to form the backbone of a system that works to disempower the President. You’ll have to read Fragoso’s piece for details on the make-up of this panel. As the policy goes --- and where did this even come from? --- If the CJTD rates a judge at the end of his term “unqualified,” even the President can’t re-appoint him, and the Senate can’t confirm him. What?

For when you have time, this is a must-read. It sure shows what President Trump is up against with the Judiciary. Fragoso makes the case that President Trump absolutely should fire all the members of the CJTD. As the Supreme Court has ruled, the President “cannot delegate ultimate responsibility or the active obligation to supervise that goes with it.” The Constitution “makes a single President responsible for the actions of the Executive Branch.”

In other words, if actions of the Executive Branch are the President’s responsibility, then the President must have the authority to fire those who aren’t carrying it out.