Good morning. In today’s edition we discuss new Pipe Bomb investigation news, Scott Adams news, Dick Cheney and more.

INVESTIGATIONS

Photo credit: CBS News

“...ONE OF US!” Investigators nearing conclusive ID on January 5 pipe bomb planter

Not long ago, we reported that the person seen on recently-released video wandering around and around a DC neighborhood and planting pipe bombs near the DNC and RNC headquarters the night before Trump’s January 6 rally was not necessarily male, and that investigators seemed to have taken care not to specify a gender. The suspect was always referred to as “an individual,” never “a man.” We also noted that some had detected a feminine sway in this person’s walk, and could see it ourselves at one point in the video.

As it turns out, a lot can be told from a person’s walk, relating not just to gender but even to specific identity. For example, from the video they were initially able to estimate this suspect’s height as 5-foot-7, which is kind of a sweet spot: above-average height for a woman but below-average height for a man. And now, in an exclusive story at The Blaze, investigative reporters Steve Baker and Joe Hanneman --- who have been “pulling threads for exactly four years,” according to Baker, trying to identify this person --- are telling us analysts have just applied a sophisticated technology called forensic gait analysis, “the scientific study of patterns in an individual’s style of movement in walking or running.” Baker believes that two weeks ago, he finally pulled “the correct thread” with this.

As they reported Wednesday: “The American Bar Association’s Criminal Justice Magazine noted in 2023 that gait analysis, which has been used to help secure criminal convictions throughout the Anglosphere [English-speaking world] for decades, ‘can be compelling, corroborating evidence,’ especially since ‘criminals cannot hide their gait.’”

Well, we wouldn’t go so far as to say they CANNOT, as actors do it all the time. But surely not many who aren’t actors would THINK to do it. And apparently, this form of evidence is so conclusive that it can be used in court.

What the forensic gait analysts told Baker rocked him to his core. As he told Glenn Beck, “When I pulled this thread, I was so shocked by what I saw, I immediately took it to a source in one of the most important, high-level investigative federal agencies in the country...I said, ‘You have to see this.’

“After they looked at it for about two hours,” Baker continued, “the response that I got back was ‘Holy F.’ And then the follow-up response was, ‘She’s one of us!’” (NOTE: We THINK he said “she’s” and not “he’s.” The audio was difficult to make out on that one word, possibly altered at Baker’s request.)

Gait analysis apparently gave them a specific identity with “a high, high degree of certitude, coming from some of the top people in our intelligence community.” “I will tell you that from gait analysis --- that’s the analysis of the hooded bomber...compared to the gait analysis of this individual in private life and at work --- that the actual software hit at a 94 percent accuracy.” And the actual human experts who looked at it said, “My God, that’s it! We got it.”

We’re sad to report that the agency to which Baker and Hanneman took this video for analysis was NOT the FBI --- even with the FBI offering a $500,000 reward --- because they don’t trust that agency not to cover up evidence. In fact, they suspect the FBI had been “actively engaged in the cover-up,” because otherwise, with their vast resources and subpoena power, how could they not have found what two little independent reporters just did? Hey, if this pans out, Baker and Hanneman should still get that $500,000.

Baker told Beck that the intel community is working on “battening down the hatches” and holding national security-related briefings in advance of this name being released.

When this person’s identity comes out, Glenn Beck said in a preface to his Wednesday morning phone interview with Baker, it might be seen as the most “monstrous” scandal in the last hundred years. The suspect “is at the highest levels of government,” he said.

Beck anticipated that the news might break as early as “tomorrow,” which would mean Thursday, which would mean TODAY, so maybe by the time you read this, we’ll know.

It’s really a must-see interview, just 14 minutes long. In fact, some of Baker’s peripheral discussion of January 6 is as intriguing as the bombshell story. For example, he spoke to Beck about the role the Capitol Police appear to have played in “the way January 6 developed.” He made it clear, though, that he wasn’t talking generally about the front-line officers, some of whom became his trusted sources and want to see the real story told.

Baker alleged that during the first ten minutes of the crowd gathering outside the Capitol, close-range tear gas volleys fired by Capitol Hill training officers “were deliberate shots.” One of his sources, “an Army Special Ops guy,” now retired (a very familiar name, he added), claims he’s heard trainees being told in class, “Oh, by the way, if you want to START a riot, shoot ‘em in the head’ [with these supposedly ‘less-than-lethal munitions’].” That’s just what they’re seen on video doing at the Capitol, and Baker has long been working on identifying the particular officers involved.

Maybe those names will be dropped soon, too.

U.S. NEWS

Tuesday in Louisville, Kentucky, a UPS plane carrying over 200,000 pounds of fuel crashed in an industrial area, sending up a huge fireball. There’s an ongoing investigation and more details will come soon. In the meantime, here’s what’s known, along with video of the crash captured by a nearby CCTV camera.

UPDATE: “Dilbert” creator and podcaster Scott Adams announced that after he made an emergency appeal to President Trump online, he will be receiving the recently-approved drug Pluvicto for his metastasized prostate cancer. Adams had said his insurer, Kaiser of Northern California, had “dropped the ball” in scheduling it. But he said that “all wheels are moving in the positive direction” now. He discovered Kaiser had approved it, but it hadn’t been communicated to him that it couldn’t be scheduled in one day because it’s a radioactive drug that has to be “administered in a special nuclear medicine environment” and specially formulated for each patient.

We hope you’ll join us in saying a prayer for Scott that this will be a miracle drug for him, and help extend his life and relieve his intense pain. Also, to those who attacked him, claiming this was a rich person pulling strings to get a drug denied to others: please note that he had to have it approved by the insurance company, which approved it but failed to communicate with him clearly and left him hanging and distraught. How is that different from what many people from all walks of life experience?

Remembering Dick Cheney: The death of former Vice President Dick Cheney has sparked a wide range of commentary, from those lauding him for his lifetime of public service to those who vilified him for his roles in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars or for his late-period turn against the Trump-led GOP and his vote for Kamala Harris. It’s inevitable that anyone who had a life that involved so many important jobs and momentous decisions would leave a complicated and controversial legacy. Cheney even seemed at times to embrace the “evil” caricature of him.

That makes this article particularly interesting. It’s by former George W. Bush speechwriter Matt Latimer, who worked with Cheney and shares an insider’s perspective on Cheney’s real personality and motivations that few other commentators have.

In an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters, Erika Kirk finally broke her silence on the controversy over Jimmy Kimmel’s false claim that a MAGA person murdered her husband, Charlie. Her response is as strong and inspiring as you might expect. When asked what she would say to Kimmel, she said she would say the same thing she told Sinclair Broadcasting Group, which removed Kimmel from their stations (too) briefly, when they asked if she wanted Kimmel to apologize or to be invited onto his show.

Erika said, “Through our team, I responded, ‘Tell them thank you, we received their note. This is not our issue, not our mess…If you want to say I’m sorry to someone who’s grieving, go right ahead. But if that’s not in your heart, don’t do it. I don’t want it. I don’t need it.’”

What is MTG doing? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is often depicted by the media as a far-right conservative – so what was she doing on “The View” this week, joining in with the far-left hosts in trashing Trump, fellow Republicans and men? Tim O’Brien at PJ Media has some theories.

