Robin Rebhan
2h

RE; "DOJ subpoena for Jim Jordan’s phone records".

Seeing how Joe Biden wasn't even mentally able to use the Auto-Pen. It will be interesting to see exactly all who were behind this and their motives. And what were the long range plans for using this info gathered?

And we know that the democrats are very good at falsifying information gathered. I think "terrifying" is the word regarding this.

2h

One thought on the advice for Republicans to "get out the vote." That's great, but not the way some DC operatives have been doing it. Since at least as far back as August '24, I have been receiving solicitation emails posing as questionnaires. If you fill out the survey, you can't submit without making a "donation." Since July this year I have been deleting most of those, but my archives contain nearly a thousand such emails sent in a year's time. Oh, and it's like Hotel California: "you can check out any time you like, you just can't ever leave." I have tried repeatedly to unsubscribe, with no changes being made. Now it's just the delete key.

If you want to know what I'm thinking, ask me and I'll tell you; just don't make me pay for it.

