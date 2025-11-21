Forwarded this email? Subscribe here

Good morning. In this edition we discuss pickleball politics, an alarming new poll for Republicans, media narratives and more.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 1 Corinthians 13:6

U.S. NEWS

Now you have done it! In California, you can sleep in parks, shoot up and drop your needles there, and even defecate on the sidewalks. But playing pickleball? That’s where they draw the line!!

U.S. POLITICS

For what it is worth: We have long warned people not to put too much stock in polls, particularly polls taken well in advance of an election…and in the case of the latest news, it’s almost a year in advance, so these polls are less than worthless. That disclaimer aside, it is making news that the RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Democrats with a 4.8-point lead on the generic Congressional poll, with one Marist outlier giving them a 14-point lead. And the #1 concern for these voters by far is “lowering prices,” with 57% ranking it as their top issue, far ahead of crime, immigration or ending wars.

(It should be noted that the Marist poll was taken during the final days of the Schumer shutdown that Schumer and other Dems were blaming on Republicans.)

One of many reasons why it’s too early for Republicans to panic is that the “One Big Beautiful Bill” hasn’t even gone into effect yet, and Trump’s policies, while they’ve helped in many areas, have yet to have their full impact. Tariffs have caused some price increases and economic uncertainty, but that’s leveling off and the better trade deals and massive US investment that they’ve helped to score have yet to be felt by consumers. Also, deportation of illegal aliens is skewing job numbers, and the Democrats caused a lot of damage with their government shutdown that they blamed on Republicans.

The GOP has a year to improve the economy and make its case to voters, and they have plenty of funds to do it. But they need to start working on it now, both by planning a major get-out-the-vote mobilization to counter the fired-up far-left base that’s putting socialists in charge of our major cities, and by countering the false leftist narratives before they take root as “conventional wisdom.”

Cliff Maloney of Citizens Alliance reminds us of what will happen if the Democrats retake the House in 2026, and you can kiss all efforts to “make America great again” goodbye. The Democrats are AWFUL at running governments, but he warns that they’ve built a well-oiled machine for turning out and harvesting votes, and the only way to beat it is for every Republican to turn out and vote.

One of the biggest false Democrat/media narratives that we’re seeing repeated by large numbers of poll respondents is that prices on most things are still going up, and it’s Trump’s fault. Prices on some things are going up, some due to the turmoil of the tariffs and panic over them that are now easing and some due to things beyond the control of a President, like beef prices being affected by a screw worm epidemic in Mexico. But on the whole, prices on many items have stabilized or come down from the rampant inflation of the Biden years. People have short memories; how quickly they forget $5 gas and $8 eggs. The drop in the price of gas alone is helping to reduce prices for everything that requires fuel to make or transport.

One of the standard ways of measuring inflation is the Farm Bureau’s annual estimate of the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10. This year, it’s $55.18, or $5.52 a person, about five percent less than in 2024, and well below the record price of $64.05 in 2022 (and which party was in power then?) This article has more details on which ingredients are up in price, which are down, and why.

It’s honestly scary to see how well mass media propaganda works on some people who just lived through the Biden dark ages, but have already been convinced to give the keys to the family car back to the same drunken teenagers who crashed it last year. It’s almost easier to understand Gen Y voters voting for socialists; they’re too young to know how terrible socialism is. But anyone who was of voting age under Biden and thinks those people deserve another crack at the economy must be suffering from short term memory loss.

As a simple device to help people remember which party’s policies make things more affordable, here’s a map of states ranked by cost of living. Note that the 10 most affordable states are all red states, and aside from the swing state of New Hampshire, the 10 most expensive states are all blue states.

Before Americans vote to put the Democrats back in power on a national level, they should look at the affordability levels and population shifts among the red and blue states and ask themselves, “If they’re in charge of the entire nation, where will all the productive people move to?”

MUST-READ: Kurt Schlichter has some words of wisdom about riding out the ups and downs of political fortune…

INVESTIGATIONS

Breaking: Biden DOJ subpoena for Jim Jordan’s phone records is most sweeping yet: Add Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan’s name to the lengthening list of legislators whose phone records were subpoenaed as part of the Arctic Frost investigation, which targeted President Trump for election-related charges stemming from his rally on January 6, 2021.

In breaking news Thursday night, Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, had more than two years of his phone records demanded by court order in 2022.

As FOX News Digital reports, “The subpoena...shows a federal prosecutor who later worked on special counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 investigation [editorial aside: surprise!] ordered Verizon to hand over the phone data, also known as toll records, reaching back to Jan. 1, 2020. So, did they just pull that date out of the air? We’re wondering what calls from that long ago could possibly have had to do with a riot that happened over a year later.

Intriguingly, too, this subpoena pre-dates by SEVEN MONTHS Jack Smith’s “special counsel” appointment --- an appointment that was made without Senate confirmation, it should once again be noted. At that time, Rep. Jordan was the ranking Republican member of the Democrat-controlled Judiciary Committee.

The subpoena of Jordan’s records appears to be “the most expansive yet,” they report, of all the ones we know of so far that targeted senators and House members during Arctic Frost. It covered a period of 28 months (!). As you know, these subpoenas didn’t include verbal contents of the calls (though who’s to say what intel snoops might actually have listened to?) but did include records of the times and locations of calls, the durations of the calls, and the names and addresses of the people being contacted. They also included text messages and voicemails.

As astutely noted by Liberty One News, “Using toll records this way blurs the line between legitimate probe and political surveillance when the subject is an oversight official...When the agency that’s supposed to be insulated from politics appears to target elected officials who oversee it, trust evaporates fast.” They’re right: thanks to governmental actions like this, that trust has dried to dust.

They go on: “This particular subpoena for Jordan’s phone records stands out not because it revealed content but because it targeted a sitting oversight leader during a politically charged inquiry.”

According to FOX News, “the subpoena sought records for three other phone numbers, which were redacted. It included a one-year gag order signed by a D.C. magistrate judge.” WHAT??

On April 28, 2022, this judge, David A. Baker, who should be humiliated for going along with this, wrote in justification of the nondisclosure (gag) order that “...the Court finds reasonable grounds to believe that such disclosure will result in flight from prosecution, destruction of or tampering with evidence, intimidation of potential witnesses…”

Flight from prosecution? Tampering with evidence? Intimidation of witnesses? He’s actually suggesting that the likes of Jim Jordan and other leading GOP legislators are going to obstruct justice and otherwise evade the rules? Who does he think they are, Hillary Clinton?

Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says the number of Republican senators whom we know were surveilled in this way is now up to ten. They include such powerhouses as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (don’t mess with Texas), Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson.

Smith has said the subpoenas he was involved with sending were “entirely proper” and narrowly tailored. Well, now we need to define both “proper” and “narrowly,” as his definitions might be quite different from ours. Also, we know that some of these subpoenas went out months before he was appointed “Special Counsel.” What about those?

Also, it’s interesting that the DOJ prosecutor who issued the subpoena to Verizon for Jordan’s records, Timothy Duree, later became a member of Smith’s team. There’s so much more to this story that needs to be told.

Verizon is really caught between a rock and a hard place now. We know this because they’ve made it clear in a statement that they’re coordinating with both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees, “working tirelessly” to gather information on the subpoenas of those legislators’ records. “As part of our investigation,” spokesman Rich Young said, “we uncovered new information regarding Chairman Jordan and shared it with him as soon as possible. We are committed to restoring trust through transparency and will continue to work with Congress and the administration as they examine these issues and consider reforms to expand notification protections.”

In other words, no more Grand Inquisitors placing gag orders on subpoenas for personal phone records of duly-elected government officials? Let’s start there.

As Sean Hannity reported Thursday night, the information on Jim Jordan that was subpoenaed by Biden’s DOJ under the umbrella of Arctic Frost included the above-detailed call records, the means and source of payments to Verizon for phone service (!), all phone or instrument numbers, and the names and addresses of those on the calls.

Jordan appeared Thursday night on FOX News with Sean Hannity, who said he’d thought “it was only a matter of time till your name’s coming up.” That was prophetic indeed. In fact, Hannity’s own contact information was swept up in the Jordan surveillance.

“I want a lawsuit,” Hannity said.

And this might be the Quote Of The Day, from Jordan: “The only thing we get wrong when we start these investigations is, it’s always worse than we thought.”

Of course, we’ve known for some time that President Trump himself was also spied on. (Remember how vilified and ridiculed he was at the time for claiming he’d been targeted?) Jordan believes there were numerous other members of Congress, as well as private citizens swept up as Hannity was, who also were surveilled. “...This is the epitome of the weaponization of government against their political, against the other party.” Meaning the GOP.

Hannity said he’d had thousands of his personal text messages made public. “They didn’t get ‘em from me,” he added. “I don’t save text messages, I don’t have an iCloud, but they end up putting it up there…” He says those messages have been used in criminal cases that he wasn’t even a party to.

“Do I deserve some degree of privacy? Do you deserve that? I think you do.”

Of course, by virtue of the 4th Amendment to the Constitution, YOU DO.

Jordan mentioned something that’s been missed: that Pelosi’s “Select” kangaroo court DID have access to some actual contents of texts.

He wants to know if then-FBI Director Chris Wray signed off on this. Likewise for Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland and/or his deputy Lisa Monaco. (If we were the betting kind, we would sure bet on that.)

“You’ve got one branch of government run by Democrats going after the legislative branch...the top Republicans.,” Jordan said. That’s how crazy this all is.”

He noted that they’re “looking at all kinds of legislation” to keep this kind of abuse from happening again, and they’re also preparing to bring in Jack Smith to be deposed. It didn’t come up in the interview, so we still don’t know if Smith, who resigned from the DOJ in January just days before Trump’s inauguration, is even currently in this country, or if he’s in The Netherlands in his current/former job at The Hague. He has said he wants to testify; we shall see. As we’ve mentioned, he’s currently represented --- pro bono if we understand correctly --- by the “white-shoe” Democrat law firm of Covington & Burling in DC.

RELATED: One thing Jordan mentioned in his interview with Hannity was “this Windom guy,” the one who signed off on a subpoena “to get Scott Perry.” On Wednesday, Jordan sent a criminal referral on Windom, Jack Smith’s senior assistant special counsel, to the Justice Department.

“This is not retribution in any way,” Jordan explained. “It’s holding people accountable who did crazy, ridiculous things…”

In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Jordan wrote, “Windom corruptly obstructed the [Judiciary] committee’s duly authorized inquiry by withholding information from the committee during his deposition using improperly invoked privileges, ill defined and inapplicable justifications, and repeated invocation of the same blanket set of objections.”

This was apparently after Windom had been given “express authorization” by the DOJ to go ahead and answer questions. The letter plus the evidence for obstruction goes on for 138 pages; if you’d like something much more concise, try here.

“Congress cannot perform its oversight function,” Jordan wrote, “if witnesses who appear before its committees corruptly refuse to provide information that the law requires them to furnish.”

Here’s further reading at the New York Post, which also has links to related stories, such as the Windom criminal referral.

Finally, if you’re interested in the general subject of these subpoenas with “blanket gag orders,” like those issued to Verizon for the records of elected officials, here’s an analysis that came out in August.

