Today’s morning newsletter has a reading time of 12 minutes. We will send part 2 of our newsletter this afternoon.

DAILY BIBLE VERSE

Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know. Jeremiah 33:3

As we said when “Wicked 2” breakfast cereal hit the half-off clearance racks, “Well, THAT didn’t take long!” Democrats were still nursing their hangovers from celebrating stealing the House representation from 40% of Virginia voters on Tuesday night when on Wednesday afternoon, Tazewell Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurtley declared the entire process unconstitutional. He issued an order blocking certification of the gerrymandering referendum and denied a request to stay the order pending appeal.

Of course, Democrats immediately filed to appeal it to the state Supreme Court, but it might be difficult for even the most biased Justices to justify overturning Hurtley’s ruling. Unlike activist liberal judges who make up rulings based on their feelings, Hurtley issued a detailed ruling citing multiple violations of state law in the creation and passage of the 10-1 Democrat redistricting map. Why, it’s almost as if the Democrats simply assumed that laws don’t apply to them. Wonder where they got that idea?

Hurtley noted that the referendum was written during a special session that could legally consider only budget matters, a constitutional amendment on redistricting requires a two-thirds vote that never occurred, it wasn’t published 90 days before the election as required by law, the language of the bill was misleading, and the new map wildly violates the requirement that House districts be contiguous and compact and not snake all over the state. And there’s more, but you get the idea.

Hilariously, state Attorney General Jay Jones (you might remember him from his fantasizing about murdering his opponent’s children) immediately appealed the ruling, ranting, “Virginia voters have spoken, and an activist judge should not have veto power over the People’s vote.” Pardon us while we laugh hysterically for five minutes...

Whew! Okay, we’re back. Funny, Trump has been saying that same thing for two years, and the appeals courts have mostly agreed that he acted within his powers and the judges ruling against him really were partisan activists ignoring the law. The difficulty for Jones is that the slop he’s appealing was written by partisan activists who ignored the law from top to bottom, and this judge actually did his job and killed it.

We’ll see if the state Supreme Court has that much integrity. Even if not, this might not be the end of it, since there are at least four legal challenges pending to this blatant and unconstitutional power grab.

One thing that’s being overlooked in all the news about Virginia’s gerrymandering bill is the ominous voting trends for Democrats. They think they’re going to enjoy a blue tsunami in November, and they won in Virginia, but their wins so far have been mostly in deep blue states, cities and districts that are filled with hopped-up leftist activists. A closer look at the vote in Virginia supports what we said yesterday: that despite attempts to make House seats 10-1 Democrat, this election shows Virginia becoming less blue. Maybe the people are waking up to how badly they were conned by Gov. Abigail “Moderate Centrist” Spanberger, who previously denounced gerrymandering and said she had no plans to do it,

and her tax-hiking, gun-grabbing, seat-stealing, woke-pushing Democrat legislature.

Consider some of these figures: Spanberger won just last year by 15 points, but this bill won by only 3 points, a 12-point swing away from the Democrats. Here’s a map showing the vote by county, with the NO votes in purple. It shows that only a handful of far-left, wealthy urban counties voted YES.

Benny Johnson shared this map, with right-pointing red arrows showing the districts that shifted right since the 2024 election, and left-pointing blue arrows showing the districts that shifted left. It looks like Custer’s Last Stand, if the Indians were shooting red arrows.

(Thanks to Braden Langley for this video that compiled much of this information.)

And this still doesn’t address claims of mail-in voter fraud. President Trump posted on Truth Social that the “No” votes were ahead all night until the familiar scenario of a last-minute dump of mail-in ballots put the Democrats ahead. He called it a “rigged election.”

We don’t know if that’s true, and it is common for heavily-populated blue northern Virginia to finish counting votes last, which could account for the late surge. But if you want to go down that rabbit hole, here’s an X account that takes a very close look at the vote counts and brings up enough questions at least to warrant an audit or investigation.

The California gubernatorial debate was held this week, and Bob Hoge at Redstate stole our motto and watched it “so you didn’t have to.” Our deepest thanks to him. He wrote up an excellent summary, complete with the best quotes and video clips.

His assessment wasn’t surprising. Republican Steve Hilton came off as the only serious candidate with an actual plan to save California from the huge mess the Democrats have created (not that that means Californians will vote for him – they rejected recalling Gavin Newsom even as their houses were burning down around them and they were being arrested for not wearing masks on the beach.) Fellow Republican Chad Bianco was also surprisingly strong and believes that two Republicans might actually top the vote if Californians come to their senses.

The Democrats ranged from boring, cliche-spouting leftists (Xavier Becerra, Matt Mahan) to obvious ticking time bomb Democrats, like crazy-left billionaire Tom Steyer and the off-putting and surly Katie Porter, who lectured Bianco that he was racist and anti-immigrant for wanting commercial truck drivers to be able to read English traffic signs so they don’t kill any more people.

We’ve asked this before, but it bears repeating: Out of 39.5 million people in California, seriously, Democrats, are these the best you can find?

RELATED: Someone tell Tom Steyer that in California, “Fight fire with fire” is not a good campaign phrase. Too many Democrats there already seem to be fighting fire with more fire. Try fighting it with water instead.

Bar associations may find Eastman disbarment was a bridge too far: Sometimes it seems as if no one will ever be held accountable for the clearly criminal behavior we’ve seen in government over the past decade or so. Certainly our readers make that frustration clear in their comments. Still, although the big fish haven’t been hooked (so far) and are still swimming (for now), there are some examples of justice in the courts, with more to come.

First we go to North Charleston, South Carolina, where consultant Aaron Charles-Lee Hicks was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for two bribery schemes involving city council members, after taking part in efforts to buy influence over zoning decisions. This might seem like small potatoes compared to the huge grand conspiracy scheme in DC, major graft that certainly needs to be prosecuted, but, as the theory goes, more localized convictions like this do send a message that our culture of corruption is changing. May it be so.

Townhall has details of the case.

In other encouraging news, the various state bar associations are finally under some well-deserved scrutiny, as the fiction that they police their own can simply no longer be maintained. It’s hard to imagine that they can continue standing up to the exposure.

To cite a particularly egregious example, the disbarment in California of Trump attorney John Eastman would seem to have been a bridge too far. (Side note: Of course, the same could be said about the disbarment in New York and DC of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.) As law professor Jonathan Turley wrote, this action by the California State Bar “leaves troubling questions of consistency and clarity in the standards used to judge lawyers presenting novel or controversial legal arguments. It also is likely to have a chilling effect on the exercise of free speech by lawyers.” (Ya think?)

Even so, he made this comment after the California Supreme Court upheld Eastman’s disbarment. Eastman will no longer be allowed to practice law in California. Chalk it up as one more loss for California.

Turley is one attorney who didn’t even agree with Eastman’s legal theory that Congress could block the certification of Joe Biden as President in 2020. (Seems to us non-lawyers that they could and might, indeed, be duty-bound to do that if they found evidence of fraud.) “However,” Turley said, “Eastman’s disbarment should be a concern for everyone who values the rule of law and free speech.”

Of course, at that time, Turley was among those who had settled on the idea there wasn’t enough evidence of fraud to overturn the 2020 election. Since that time, however, we’ve seen quite a bit of evidence to suggest (not prove, at least yet) the “win” might have been strategically engineered. That’s not to say it was, but that it certainly could have been.

Anyway, Eastman should have had the opportunity to argue his case in court. And he wasn’t the only attorney who might have joined the team to make that case. That is, if they weren’t afraid of being disbarred, simply for representing their client!

Turley noted that election disputes are “often difficult to resolve in court because time is quite limited.” (Whew, what an understatement; we sure found that out in the aftermath of the 2020 election.) He also pointed out that this wasn’t the first time the election certification of a President had been challenged, as congressional Democrats had done it, and “Eastman believed that their playbook was legal, or at least defensible.” This was yet another case if it being okay if Democrats do it but verboten for the GOP to even THINK about it.

Side note: Of course, Turley has never demonstrated much of an open mind about possible election hanky-panky. Consider this from his most recent column, “As the date for the 2020 certification approached, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and others made sensational claims about voting machines and other conspiracies that they later admitted were not supported by evidence.” The jury is still out on those “sensational claims”; Turley might very well end up having to eat those words, eventually.

“The courts uniformly rejected those challenges,” he wrote. Turley didn’t mention that the courts didn’t look at the evidence at all, only at technicalities such as whether the plaintiffs had legal standing to sue at all. And their decisions on that certainly could and should have been challenged.

But even given his opinion on Eastman’s advice, Turley still said that “Eastman is being punished for a different reason: He helped to develop Trump’s legal argument for blocking the election certification.” Turley admitted that there were few cases to cite as precedent, and acknowledged that he and the Trump legal team were advancing novel theories. But that is not unusual in controversial cases.

And the precedent set by this can cause long-term damage to the legal system. In Turley’s words, “California State Bar officials failed to address the implications that disbarring Eastman would have on other cases in which new legal theories are tested.” Our own theory is that these attorneys have trouble with novel theories only when they are used to defend President Trump. Then they are cause for expulsion.

Turley noted that on the other side, even Democrat strategist/attorney Marc Elias, initiator of the phony Steele ‘dossier’ and pusher of Hillary’s Alfa Bank hoax, has been sanctioned in court but never disbarred.

Turley compared the treatment of Elias to that of Eastman: “In Maryland, Elias’s team filed in support of an abusive gerrymandering of the election districts that a court found not only violated Maryland law, but also the state constitution’s equal protection, free speech and free elections clauses. The court found that the map “subverts the will of those governed.” (Side note: this seems timely again in light of the redistricting that’s being orchestrated in Virginia.)

“In 2024, the chief judge of the Western District of Wisconsin not only rejected but ridiculed the Elias Law Group for one of its challenges. Judge James Peterson, an Obama appointee, said that the argument ‘simply does not make any sense.’” But nobody got disbarred over that.

Nevertheless, the California Bar and the California Supreme Court say they’re just applying “minimal standards” in disbarring Eastman. According to Turley, “The California State Bar has created new problems, rather than clarifying standards.” But destroying the standards is a goal of the left. By now, Turley must understand that in a blue state or district, when it comes to Trump, there ARE no consistent standards. It’s just a matter of whatever will take him down.

(This is also part of a longstanding, concerted effort on the left to target any attorney who dares to represent Trump or anyone associated with him, the goal being to deprive their political opponent of the basic Constitutional right to legal representation. Hard to think of something more un-American than that, unless you count all the other things they’re doing.)

As Turley said, “There cannot be a different standard for different candidates, or different clients.” Finally, light is being shone on the bar associations for giving that a pass.

Speaking of claims of election fraud, Lara Logan has an interesting discussion with guest Ralph Pezzullo and Gary Berntsen about subtle ways the stealing can be accomplished virtually undetectably, mostly by “shaving off” votes here and there in comfortably red districts to impact the larger picture and ensure the Democrat wins. Of course, nobody would ever be so sleazy as to actually DO this, right? Because we all learned in kindergarten that it doesn’t matter whether we win or lose; it’s how we play the game. And we’re all basically honest. Right?

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.