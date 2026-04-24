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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
20mEdited

There was an article in the Christian magazine Tomorrow's World about how people in five European countries including Britain favor a dictator over the parliamentary system. I don't agree with them but I can understand how they feel. When our elections are either warped or ignored and when Parliament and Congress do nothing once they get into power I mean is it surprising people would start to feel this way?

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