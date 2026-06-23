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Maryanne Kozak's avatar
Maryanne Kozak
4h

We need to disbar these activist judges! In fact, foreign born people should not be allowed to hold public office until they are here for at least 25 years and prove that they support our Constitution.

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Peter Philbrick Sr's avatar
Peter Philbrick Sr
3h

I am not a law expert, but I am a pissed-off voter. I see these activist judges overturn every rule President Trump tries to make. They are not voted in; they are elected, but cannot be removed?

What if we, the people, formed a group of voters and demanded that the judges be removed? Why can't a judge, proven to be treasonous, be removed? I don't ever condone violence, but maybe tar and feathers wasn't such a bad idea.

It's time something was done, I don't know what, but I would sure like to see those black-robed traitors removed in handcuffs.

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