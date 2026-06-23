Pictured: Lady Liberty and the Scales of Justice

The morning newsletter is still cooking, please stay tuned. In the meantime…

As we celebrate the 250th birthday of history’s greatest representative republic, let’s also take a moment to give thanks that we now have so many unelected judges to make all the decisions that the poor, distracted voters and their elected representatives used to have to deal with.

Monday brought even more examples of federal judges blocking the agenda of the elected President, based not on the Constitution but upon the fact that his policies give them the ick. For example, the ickly-named Judge Sparkle Sooknanan was once again back in the headlines. The foreign-born (Trinidad and Tobago) judge was appointed by Biden (or his Autopen) in 2024 and received a ringing vote of confidence with a Senate confirmation vote of 50-48.

We have previously heard from Judge Sparkle when she blocked Trump from deporting Guatemalan children back home to Guatemala at the express request of...Guatemala. It seems that sending children home is cruel and unusual punishment to her. She also blocked an FTC investigation of the leftist group Media Matters for allegedly coordinating with other leftist groups to try to bankrupt conservative media outlets by driving away their advertisers. Ironically, Judge Sparkle found that this violated Media Matters’ First Amendment rights, apparently because conspiring to deny people their right to free speech is free speech, or something.

In her latest wildly subjective ruling, Judge Sparkle blocked a Trump order creating the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) system. It’s designed to help states prevent voting by non-US citizens by creating a searchable database using federal and Social Security records. Claiming that some of the citizenship data was inaccurate and could result in US citizens being removed from voter rolls, and that Social Security records are private, Sooknanan ruled, “All in all, the federal government has knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens in a manner that threatens the sacred right to vote. This Court cannot stand idly by while that happens.”

We’ve never understood the claim by so many leftwing activists and judges that Social Security records are sacred and private. First of all, who is accessing those records here? Federal and state governments. Who created and has always had access to Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid records? Federal and state government. It’s not as if they’re being broadcast on CNN, or some place that people might actually see them. Besides, the promise that Social Security numbers would NEVER be used as a national ID number went by the wayside decades ago. How many times are you asked for yours in a typical week?

Second, aren’t the plaintiffs the same leftists who celebrated Trump’s private income tax records being leaked and printed in the New York Times?

And the federal records contain inaccuracies, isn’t it better for US citizens to discover that and correct them than to leave an untold number of non-citizens on state voter rolls, which are hardly more accurate than federal records?

Today, the biggest threats to the sacred right to vote are voter fraud and ineligible non-citizens canceling out the votes of US citizens. That’s what the SAVE database is designed to prevent. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller replied to the judge’s ruling on X (appropriately) with “Judge Sparkle decrees that America belongs to any random alien on planet Earth, just like our Founders intended.” And Libs of TikTok posted, “We have foreign judges telling us we can’t secure our elections. What are we even doing?” Excellent question.

Trump, not being a king or authoritarian or tyrant, will no doubt appeal to a higher court, where we hope they will use sparkling language when they write a ruling overturning her.

Also on Monday, US District Judge Patrick Schiltz quashed the DOJ’s grand jury subpoenas to Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and several other far-left Minnesota officials. This was in connection with the investigation of rampant government benefits fraud in that state that these officials are accused of allowing to go on while retaliating against whistleblowers who tried to point it out.

The judge called it a “blatantly unlawful and unethical use of the grand-jury process” to initiate “a criminal investigation in order to harass political opponents or to coerce them into taking official action.” (Like what? Doing their jobs of preventing mass theft of public funds?) Schlitz claimed the subpoenas were coercive and retaliatory, writing:

“President Trump has repeatedly insulted Minnesota generally and its Somali population in particular; targeted Democratic-led cities for expanded deportation efforts; asserted that Democratic officials who oppose the deployment of National Guard troops for immigration enforcement should be jailed; issued multiple executive orders threatening to cut off federal funding to ‘sanctuary’ jurisdictions; and sued Minnesota and some of its political subdivisions seeking to invalidate state and local provisions limiting assistance to federal immigration officials.”

Granted we’re not legal experts, but our response to all of that would be: “So what?”

What does any of that have to do with whether the DOJ subpoenas were justified? The fact that Trump rightly criticized these corrupt, law-flaunting insurrectionists has no bearing on whether the Justice Department should be allowed to question them in an investigation of multi-billion-dollar fraud against the taxpayers on their watch. Those are two separate issues. They’re not being “targeted” because Trump doesn’t like them; they’re being subpoenaed to testify by federal prosecutors because they were supposed to be overseeing the proper distribution of federal funds, not putting on blinders while knee-deep in corruption and theft. What does the judge think Trump should have done; taken etiquette lessons at the Quality Learning Center?

Why should officials in “sanctuary jurisdictions” merit immunity from subpoenas, especially considering that the very concept of sanctuary jurisdictions is a clear violation of the supremacy clause of the Constitution that bars states and cities from contradicting or ignoring federal law? And of course, Trump targeted Democrat-run cities for expanded deportation efforts: that’s where most of the illegal alien criminals are! It’s like the famous quote from notorious bank robber Willie Sutton: “I rob banks because that’s where the money is.”

Following the logic of this judge’s ruling, state and city officials have no responsibility to comply with federal law, and the DOJ should never be allowed to subpoena any allegedly corrupt public officials as long as they’re in the President’s opposition party and he said something critical of them. Trump certainly didn’t get a “Get Out Of Jail Free” card from the Biden DOJ, just because he was their political opponent and they constantly called him “Hitler.” Again, we aren’t learned judges, but we think that’s objectively worse than calling corrupt and incompetent public officials corrupt and incompetent.

We assume this, too, will be appealed, and we hope, thrown out by a higher court that actually consults the Constitution instead of writing rulings that sound like a cross between a New York Times op-ed and a hormonal teenage Antifa member’s diary entries.

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