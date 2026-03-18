Have you noticed that activist judges, in their zeal to oppose anything Trump tries to do, don’t even seem to care how often they’re reversed? Judges traditionally have cared about this and kind of watched themselves on it, but this crop of judges is different: they just keep right on pulling rulings out of the most seriously TDS-infected parts of their brains. Well, the Trump Justice Department has noticed this, too, and now, after a string of such reversals, Massachusetts U.S. District Court Judge Brian Murphy has been called out by deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for being the activist he is.

This Biden-appointed judge made news this week for his temporary blocking of the new vaccine recommendations issued by RFK Jr.’s Health and Human Services Department (HHS). Of course, that will go to appeal --- just as his other rulings have, with a track record of shamefully poor outcomes. That’s if he had any shame.

Deputy AG Blanche wrote on X, “How many times can Judge Murphy get reversed in one year?” (Our thought: maybe he wants to get into THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS.) “The same day he is stayed for repeatedly refusing to follow the law, he issues another activist decision. We will keep appealing these lawless decisions, and we will keep winning. The question is, how much embarrassment can this Judge take?” We assume all liberal activists are immune to embarrassment.

The “same day” to which Blanche referred was this Monday. Early that day, the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals paused the decision Murphy had made to block the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) policy of deporting illegal aliens to third-party countries (as when Venezuelan gang members were flown to El Salvador, which, come to think of it, DC U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg has also interfered with). As FOX News reports, “Murphy’s decision had prevented DHS from deporting what court papers said could be thousands of illegal immigrants and followed the judge issuing similar, related decisions last year that were both rejected by the Supreme Court.”

But Monday’s reversal did not inhibit Judge Murphy from issuing another inappropriately far-reaching decision, later the same day. In a case brought by medical organizations challenging the new vaccine protocols issued in January of this year by HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr., Murphy found for those organizations, saying that RFK Jr. likely broke the law (!) and issuing a sweeping preliminary injunction against implementing any change in the vaccine schedule.

As you can see, Murphy acted twice on the same day to interfere with two of Trump’s top agenda items: illegal immigration and overzealous government vaccine mandates. That must have been a very satisfying day for him.

And here’s a surprise: we hadn’t been aware that Judge Murphy, in addition to being a noted federal jurist, is also a leading vaccine expert. Apparently, he is, though, because along with staying the new reduced-immunization schedule for children, he also invalidated a newly-appointed vaccine advisory committee --- along with all of the committee’s decisions while the case goes through the appeals process. Aren’t we fortunate to have someone on the bench with his level of knowledge about vaccines?

Not only is Judge Murphy a leading vaccine expert, but he can also quote Carl Sagan, who was a scientist. (It’s too bad Sagan himself couldn’t weigh in on the pros and cons of this updated vaccine schedule, but he’s been dead since 1996. Also, he was an astronomer.) Murphy said in his order that science is “the best we have” and spoke with confidence on the efficacy of vaccines.

By now we’ve seen far too many cases in which judges sided with “The Science” when there were particular scientific “experts” whose views happened to support their personal political issues but who often turned out to be spectacularly wrong. (See “COVID, “global warming,” etc.) Indiana Sen. Jim Banks has noticed this with cases that had to do with gender, noting, “Progressive district court judges claim RFK’s vaccine policies aren’t based on science yet had no problem with Biden’s radical gender policies. Seems like they’re the ones not following the science.”

Judge Murphy’s colleagues have been noticing and commenting on his behavior for some time. In the ultimate example of that, the Supreme Court reversed him 6-3 last summer, lifting his injunction against deporting immigrants to those third-party countries. Then, when he essentially decided their ruling didn’t apply to his order (!), liberal Justice Elena Kagan actually joined in to admonish this rogue judge in a 7-2 clarification on the ruling. Perhaps you recall his dispute last summer with the Court regarding whether his ruling had to be changed after their ruling. Oh, they made it very clear that it did. After all, there’s a reason they’re called the “High Court.” Justice Kagan said, “I do not see how a district court can compel compliance with an order that this Court has stayed.”

Only Sotomayor and Jackson sided with Judge Murphy in his rebellion. But it’s hard to believe even judges as far-left as they are could abide that on any decision, whether they agreed with it or not, as such defiance would be weakening the authority of SCOTUS and the whole structure of the justice system.

“Regardless of your views on the merits [of the deportation case itself], this system cannot function with such rogue operators at the trial level,” George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley wrote last summer.

“The concurrence was an important moment not just for Kagan but the Court as an institution,” he said. “It reaffirmed the core principles that should bind all justices to the judicial process and the integrity of the Court. Conversely, Justices Sotomayor and Jackson appear entirely adrift in dissents that have become hyperbolic and unhinged.”

Anyway, Judge Murphy has for some time proven to be a “rogue” judge, so much so that the Supreme Court had to call him out. Not being attorneys, we’re not exactly sure why Murphy’s decision on that deportation case had to circle back through the system and AGAIN, this week, be shot down, this time by the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals. One would think the admonishment from SCOTUS would have finished it, but apparently, the plaintiffs went back and appealed on other grounds. However that works, it just seeks to delay and delay the inevitable in a case like this. But then, delaying implementing Trump’s agenda until Trump is out of office is the entire point.

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