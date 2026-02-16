First, before we get into the latest update on Fulton County and the DOJ’s report on election irregularities, does the name Kathryn Ruemmler ring a bell?

It should. We’ve talked many times about the fact that in Obama/Biden World, the same names keep turning up again and again. And Ruemmler, the associate deputy attorney general under Obama who rose to be Counsel to the President, essentially to become Obama’s lawyer for three years and long known by many as “Obama’s Fixer,” is in the news again.

As John Nolte at Breitbart News reports, Ruemmler “had a post-White House friendship with Jeffrey Epstein that was so chummy that she was just forced to resign as a top lawyer for Goldman Sachs.

But the most interesting part of this story is how most media reports, in giving her name as a close associate of Epstein’s, conveniently gloss over her very close association with President Obama. Certainly, the headlines don’t mention it. The New Yorks Times waited until after 5 p.m. on Friday before a double-holiday weekend to report it.

“Need I even point out,” Nolte quips, “what these headlines would look like if Epstein’s gal-pal spent five years in Trump’s White House, or if she had been Trump’s legal counsel, or even if her association with Trump were something as fleeting as [her once being] his Uber driver?”

Nolte finds this entire scandal “absurd” and, if it’s what the evidence shows so far, “nothing more than modern-day McCarthyism.” It really doesn’t matter whether Ruemmler’s (or anyone’s) name happens to appear on the list of Epstein contacts, because, Nolte says, “guilt-by-association is toxic and un-American.” These associates seem to have been “elites (mostly leftists) sucking up to a guy for status and power.” And isn’t that what Washington DC is all about? (At least until Trump came along; the elites hate him because he doesn’t have to suck up to anyone for status and power and he knows it.)

Obviously, however, guilt-by-association is all it would have taken for them to go after President Trump, which is why most on the left were all fired up to get the list of Epstein associates. They were sure Trump was on it, and that was good enough for them. Now, with so many Democrats (including Ruemmler) on the list, and the difficulty the GOP has long had in releasing it, one must ask the question: Did the Biden administration refuse to release the Epstein Files in order to hide the close relationship between a top Obama White House aide and Jeffrey Epstein? The media certainly seem to have been cooperating in hiding this, with the irony being that in itself, Ruemmler’s name in Epstein’s list of contacts doesn’t mean she’s done anything wrong.

It’s best to be wary of Ruemmler for other reasons, particularly as part of the highest tier of the Democrat legal machine. Aside from her work with Obama, she was associate counsel to President Clinton, assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Columbia, and deputy director of the DOJ’s Enron Task Force. She was even a partner in the Los Angeles-based Democrat firm Latham & Watkins.

We particularly like one comment that came in on Instapundit: “Note that Ruemmler was paid so much by Goldman Sachs because of her connections to Democrats and the deep state. Deal making, banking and legal compliance are absent from her resume. It says bad things about Democrats’ use of power that someone like her is equivalent to paying protection money to the mob instead of investing in the business.”

RELATED READING: Jonathan Turley has an excellent column on Ro Khanna and other Democrats’ push to have all the names associated with Jeffrey Epstein released en masse. Rep. Khanna took credit for outing six “wealthy, powerful men,” four of whom turned out to have nothing at all to do with Epstein. Yet he knew as the words left his lips that he couldn’t be sued for what he said about these innocent people because it was voiced on the floor of Congress and therefore protected by the Speech & Debate Clause of the Constitution.

Turley’s breakdown of how this has been interpreted by the courts is a must-read. The men who were defamed from the House floor with false claims of their association with Epstein have little recourse. As Turley says, “Ironically, in denouncing how ‘wealthy, powerful men’ are protected by a two-tier legal system, Khanna pulled the ultimate power play --- defaming four individuals with little concern of accountability. Ironically, Khanna succeeded in showing the ultimate example of the impunity enjoyed by “wealthy, powerful men.” Like members of Congress?

John Solomon anticipates much more news coming out of DC, not just about the Epstein files but something more important: elections. “In the next few weeks in Washington,” he says, “we’ll learn about election interference in ways that we didn’t know, and down in Florida, we’ll see the first signs of accountability...And then in Maricopa County, keep an eye out…” Kristi Noem was just there and “set off a flare,” as he said, and “at some point, we’ll see some activity [from the FBI] in Maricopa County.”

Much is already happening in Georgia in response to that FBI affidavit that showed probable cause for suspecting election irregularities in Fulton County. As Georgia state Sen. Greg Dolezal explained to Just The News, “We passed a law in 2021 [note: right after the 2020 election] that set the triggers in place for the state election board to take over the elections for a temporary period of time if a county proves they’re incapable of following Georgia law. And if there’s ever a county that’s proven it, it’s Fulton County.”

In an interview with Solomon, Dolezal rightly called the election in Fulton County “a mess.”

You’ve seen the information here in the newsletter, but Just The News lists all the ways Fulton County has allegedly run afoul of election law. They first reported on this in 2021 (deja vu!), when a contractor sent as an observer to Fulton County by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said there had been “widespread confusion, mistakes and irregularities in the vote count.” This claim was cited in the recent FBI affidavit. It’s just amazing that in an election THAT CLOSE, election officials didn’t bother to examine those claims. And now here we are, finally trying to sort it all out and fix the system, and it had better be before this November.

In other news from Fulton County, members of a subcommittee of the Special Senate Committee on Investigations --- the committee chaired by state Sen. Dolezal --- had expected to hear from Fani Willis’ boyfriend/legal hiree Nathan Wade on Friday, but he was a no-show, despite having been served with a subpoena. Now committee members are saying they expect “he will appear in the next few weeks.” Don’t hold your breath. And shouldn’t he be in the Graybar Hotel for defying a subpoena?

Have to say, we imposed the 48-hour on this next story. The investigative reporters at Just The News are firing on all cylinders these days, and they have a new story about the Government Accountability Office (GAO) that details the opening of roughly 127,000 FBI “assessments” from 2018 to 2024 (the Wray years). The vast majority of these were closed without accusations of wrongdoing or criminal conduct.

And here is the especially-shocking part of the story, as reported by Just The News: “Among the total assessments, 1,200 (!) were related to ‘sensitive investigative matters’ that target public officials, news organizations, houses of worship or members of academia, which the bureau views as more sensitive in nature.” We haven’t seen a breakdown, but what do you bet 99.99 percent of these were Republicans? Though, come to think of it, you’d be hard pressed to find any GOP in news and academia.

One last thing from Fulton County: Fani Willis, who unbelievably still holds the title of district attorney there, apparently can’t see the outrageous irony and unintentional humor in her lament that her office shouldn’t have to pay President Trump’s legal costs for defending himself in the RICO case that ended up being dropped after she was removed from the case for cause. (Doing so is required by law.) She says of the huge costs incurred by Trump and his co-defendants because of her own ginned-up case against them that she shouldn’t have to pay it because “it’s an absurd amount.”

She’s right --- it IS an absurd amount. Nearly $17 million. That’s what she had hoped her lawfare would cost Trump and his associates, whom she wanted only only to jail but to bankrupt. And she and her office should have to pay every penny.

