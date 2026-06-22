Pictured: Obama Presidential Library

On Thursday, former Presidents Obama, Clinton, Bush and Biden and their wives gathered for the official opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. Naturally, there were a lot of celebrities there to perform, such as Bruce Springsteen, Bono and Stevie Wonder. But years of shilling for Democrats must’ve made them lose their mojo because it wasn’t workin’ on Thursday.

Or maybe that was just because of the underwhelming Obama library, which has been described as resembling the Death Star from “Star Wars.” The event seemed cursed from the start, when the MC read one of those ridiculous “land acknowledgments” honoring every tribe that ever walked on that land and got widely mocked online.

Many visitors left early, complaining that the center had little interesting memorabilia with some rooms holding just a few random items like an old cell phone. Some said it looked like something you’d throw out or put in a garage sale (that’s our view of the entire Obama presidency.) The “Obamacare” room just held the first and last pages of the Obamacare bill (even after all these years, we’re still not allowed to read it.) The center does have a gym, though. Obama should have asked Trump to design it. At least then, he’d have gold basketball hoops.

Perhaps most embarrassing, the builders made a big deal out of hiring black-owned companies as contractors. Now, some are facing bankruptcy because they’re owed anywhere from thousands to millions of dollars for their work and have yet to be paid. The head of the African American Contractors Association said many are afraid to talk about it for fear of backlash for criticizing Obama, but these black-owned businesses are wishing they’d never become involved with the Obama Center.

During the speeches, Obama got accused of pompous arrogance for his criticism of the Founding Fathers.

And President Trump came in for some petty digs, including Michelle Obama’s reminder that her husband won a Nobel Peace Prize. And we all remember what he won it for, right? Right?...Bueller?...

Say, maybe that’s Trump’s problem. He keeps trying to win a Nobel Peace Prize by bringing peace instead of by virtue of just being born.

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