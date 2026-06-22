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Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
8h

Saw this article but didn't bother reading it, "Ex-Dem insider reveals she will expose Democrats who covered up Biden's cognitive decline in new book" https://www.foxnews.com/person/b/leo-briceno#&_intcmp=fnc_politics_article_main-content_article-header_3_1_leo-briceno, 1) because this is just hype for book sales, and 2) everyone who covered Biden's mental incapacity, including this "whistle blower" committed a crime and should be prosecuted. If what she put in her book is true and proves what she claims she has indicted herself as part of the conspiracy to elect and or retain a person as president who could not perform the job. If that is not reason enough to not buy or read this book, why read about something I already know is true and no one will do anything about.

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Guy Hicklin's avatar
Guy Hicklin
8h

Read this article, "Vance insists any unfrozen Iranian funds would go towards buying US goods for Iranian people", and a few other following that address some of the issues that have been raised about the Iran deal. The news is encouraging but the comment about the "misinformation" over these concerns is not valid. The administration released statements that the negotiations would include the release of frozen Iranian assets with no word as to restraints on how that money would be used. Basically they led people to suspect the worse and are only "after the fact" trying to address the concerns. Hopefully the later is more accurate then the former but the administration has provided both. When you couple that with enriched uranium will not be removed (first statement) to now it may be down blended and remain part of an Iranian nuclear program, you understand why anything the administration says that this point is viewed with some skepticism.

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