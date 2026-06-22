Obama is widely mocked
Pictured: Obama Presidential Library
On Thursday, former Presidents Obama, Clinton, Bush and Biden and their wives gathered for the official opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. Naturally, there were a lot of celebrities there to perform, such as Bruce Springsteen, Bono and Stevie Wonder. But years of shilling for Democrats must’ve made them lose their mojo because it wasn’t workin’ on Thursday.
Or maybe that was just because of the underwhelming Obama library, which has been described as resembling the Death Star from “Star Wars.” The event seemed cursed from the start, when the MC read one of those ridiculous “land acknowledgments” honoring every tribe that ever walked on that land and got widely mocked online.
Many visitors left early, complaining that the center had little interesting memorabilia with some rooms holding just a few random items like an old cell phone. Some said it looked like something you’d throw out or put in a garage sale (that’s our view of the entire Obama presidency.) The “Obamacare” room just held the first and last pages of the Obamacare bill (even after all these years, we’re still not allowed to read it.) The center does have a gym, though. Obama should have asked Trump to design it. At least then, he’d have gold basketball hoops.
Perhaps most embarrassing, the builders made a big deal out of hiring black-owned companies as contractors. Now, some are facing bankruptcy because they’re owed anywhere from thousands to millions of dollars for their work and have yet to be paid. The head of the African American Contractors Association said many are afraid to talk about it for fear of backlash for criticizing Obama, but these black-owned businesses are wishing they’d never become involved with the Obama Center.
During the speeches, Obama got accused of pompous arrogance for his criticism of the Founding Fathers.
And President Trump came in for some petty digs, including Michelle Obama’s reminder that her husband won a Nobel Peace Prize. And we all remember what he won it for, right? Right?...Bueller?...
Say, maybe that’s Trump’s problem. He keeps trying to win a Nobel Peace Prize by bringing peace instead of by virtue of just being born.
Saw this article but didn't bother reading it, "Ex-Dem insider reveals she will expose Democrats who covered up Biden's cognitive decline in new book" https://www.foxnews.com/person/b/leo-briceno#&_intcmp=fnc_politics_article_main-content_article-header_3_1_leo-briceno, 1) because this is just hype for book sales, and 2) everyone who covered Biden's mental incapacity, including this "whistle blower" committed a crime and should be prosecuted. If what she put in her book is true and proves what she claims she has indicted herself as part of the conspiracy to elect and or retain a person as president who could not perform the job. If that is not reason enough to not buy or read this book, why read about something I already know is true and no one will do anything about.
Read this article, "Vance insists any unfrozen Iranian funds would go towards buying US goods for Iranian people", and a few other following that address some of the issues that have been raised about the Iran deal. The news is encouraging but the comment about the "misinformation" over these concerns is not valid. The administration released statements that the negotiations would include the release of frozen Iranian assets with no word as to restraints on how that money would be used. Basically they led people to suspect the worse and are only "after the fact" trying to address the concerns. Hopefully the later is more accurate then the former but the administration has provided both. When you couple that with enriched uranium will not be removed (first statement) to now it may be down blended and remain part of an Iranian nuclear program, you understand why anything the administration says that this point is viewed with some skepticism.