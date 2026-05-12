Today’s afternoon update has a reading time of 11 minutes.

YOUR AFTERNOON NEWS SUMMARY:

Monday, Eileen Wang, the mayor of Arcadia, California, resigned after agreeing to plead guilty to acting as an illegal foreign agent for China. She worked with her then-fiance, campaign treasurer and political adviser Yaoning “Mike” Sun, to promote Chinese government interests and propaganda, like sharing an article that denied abuses against Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang.

So now we know why one Democrat politician in California was on the side of the Chinese communists. What’s the excuse for the rest of them?

The Washington Post reports that exponentially higher numbers of “immigrants” (that’s WaPo speak for “illegal aliens”) are giving up their claims for “humanitarian protection” and opting to leave the US. Or as Trump would call that, “Winning!”

According to a lawsuit, the Minnesota “nonprofit” “We Push for Peace” that supposedly deals with “community outreach and violence prevention” was given the job of dealing with the fallout from the recent ICE raids. But they couldn’t do it because the executives had squandered all of the $6.5 million in charitable funds they’d been given. This included the former Treasurer transferring $1,000 a week into her personal account, and the former CEO using charity funds for child support, luxury cars, trips to Vegas, and funding his car dealership and liquor store.

As we’ve said before, it’s no wonder so many college students claim they want to work for a “nonprofit.” That’s where all the money is.

Breaking Bible News! We don’t often get to use that headline, but the University of Glasgow announced that modern technology such as spectral imaging has allowed them to recover 42 lost pages from Codex H, one of the world’s most important early New Testament manuscripts.

To be clear, there are no NEW Testaments in this discovery. It’s a copy of the letters of St. Paul from the sixth century. It revealed how scribes then corrected and annotated texts and interacted with them. For instance, the pages are divided into very different chapter lists than how they are today. More details at the link for Bible scholars.

The rise of the anti-Semitic left has been frighteningly swift. It started with alleged “pro-Palestinian” protesters (more precisely, pro-Hamas) being coddled and courted, and now the party that calls everyone who disagrees with them a “Nazi” is telling us why it’s no big deal that their Maine Senate candidate has an SS death camp squad tattoo on his chest.

Monday brought even more disturbing evidence that our national socialist party is morphing into Germany’s National Socialist Party. Our thanks to Instapundit for collecting all these stories in one spot.

Masked protesters, of the same type we see on college campuses and Antifa rallies, marched through an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in Brooklyn, chanting, “Zionism will fail.”

Also on Monday, Britain’s Daily Mail released a horrifying report on the October 7th massacre, based on 10,000 photos, 1800 hours of video and testimony from 430 survivors. It’s a shocking and sickening detailed account of the most barbaric savagery. The Daily Mail said they “normally wouldn’t print such horrors. But lies of those on the left who deny it happened cannot be allowed to stand.”

And just as the Daily Mail was reminding the world of Hamas’ butchery that the anti-Israel protesters have ignored and soft-pedaled, up popped some liars on the left. The New York Times rode to the rescue of the terrorists’ reputations by releasing a long Nicholas Kristof piece alleging systematic sexual assault on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. As noted at the link, the sources are extremely dubious (like Hamas propagandists) and some of the allegations are absurd and lacking in any evidence, like a claim that Israel trains dogs to rape Palestinian prisoners.

That’s offensively stupid, but for the 20 seconds it took to read it, you weren’t thinking of what Hamas actually did. So it served the New York Times’ purpose. And some believe it might have also inspired the march on that Brooklyn Jewish neighborhood that’s scarily reminiscent of Germany in the ‘30s.

Fun Read: The inimitable Kurt Schlichter on why the news last week was so good for Republicans that they should be spiking the ball and celebrating.

Top officials agree: Get ready for some big 2020 election revelations: “Stay tuned.”

That’s what we’ve often said about revelations that seem sure to come (eventually) from the Justice Department about election irregularities in 2020. You know, the kind of irregularities that the mere suggestion of --- at least before the release of the “Twitter Files” and Elon Musk’s purchase of that platform --- led to automatic de-platforming, de-monetizing and de-legitimization. (In fact, that’s what happened to us at the Huckabee Post, for supposedly spreading what was wrongly characterized as “disinformation.”)

These were the types of irregularities that might even have led to a change in outcome for the 2020 presidential race, though we never claimed to have out-and-out proof, only the strong suggestion of it, something that warranted thorough exploration. We’d often invoke Shakespeare in anticipating that “the truth will out.” And now, it looks as though at least some of that truth will indeed soon be out.

On Friday, at an event hosted by Breitbart News, Ambassador Monica Crowley, President Trump’s chief of protocol for the U.S. government, made some remarks consistent with comments made last month by FBI Director Kash Patel about evidence of an alleged conspiracy to affect the outcome of the 2020 vote and make Joe Biden President.

Recall that in the weeks and months after that election, courts refused to look at any cases daring to challenge the election outcome, typically citing a lack of “standing” to bring suit. The resulting frustration certainly played a part at Trump’s rally on January 6, 2021, because Trump supporters who suspected election fraud had literally been denied their day in court. As Ward Clark at RedState put it, this failure of the court system to deal with that election was “the genesis of no small amount of controversy, including the J6 hooliganism in the Capitol that the left insists to this day in calling an ‘insurrection.’”

Fast-forward five years, with Biden thankfully now out of office, and the situation is very different. It’s actually all right to question without being labeled a conspiracy theorist. And if there’s evidence of coordinated election fraud, it can be presented before a judge or grand jury. As the Washington Times reports, a federal grand jury in Southern Florida is currently looking into election-related matters, with the help (this is a new development) of Trump ally Joe diGenova, newly hired by the Justice Department to work in the U.S. attorney’s office there.

Crowley suggested that even if Trump should have served as President in the previous term, the four years Biden (at least in name) served from 2021 to 2025, it’s “fitting” that he’s in office now, for World Cup soccer and the 2028 Olympics Games. (By the way, since those Olympics will be held in Los Angeles, that city had better be aware that they have just two years to clean up their mess. If you’ve seen LA lately, you know they need to start this massive undertaking now. Pardon the digression.) Crowley also mentioned that, as it turned out, Trump is in office for the 250th anniversary of American independence. It did work out well for America that a consummate showman is literally running the show for that!

As for Director Patel, he spoke about three weeks ago about the investigation into the 2020 election, saying that arrests would be coming over a coordinated effort to rig it. He said this on FOX News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” in conversation with Maria Bartiromo.

“We are going to make arrests,” Patel confirmed, “and it’s coming, and I promise you it’s coming soon.”

That’s quite definite. Note that he even used the word “promise.”

And when pressed by Bartiromo to go beyond vague assurances, he did so. From Matt Margolis at PJ Media: “Patel reminded viewers that he wasn’t new to this fight. Long before he ran the FBI, he was in the trenches on the House Intelligence Committee alongside Trey Gowdy, John Ratcliffe, and Devin Nunes, exposing the FISA abuses that targeted Trump’s first presidential campaign. The media came after him then, too — something he clearly wears as a badge of honor.

“‘That just shows you that when you’re over the target, you keep pummeling the target because the media’s gonna try and pummel you,’ Patel said.”

Patel also went into a description of what we’ve been talking about for these past weeks: hidden rooms, burn bags, “prohibited access” files, This is what shocked Dan Bongino and kept him up at night when he spent his year there as deputy FBI director. As Margolis observes, “This is the kind of institutional concealment that doesn’t happen by accident.”

“I had to come in here and find rooms that they hid from the world,” Patel said. “I had to come in here and find access on our computer systems in restricted and prohibited case files that they purposely put in places for no one to see and find.”

So, now we know how subversive this effort was to shape the “truth,” even inside our own government agencies (with help from their scribes in the media, of course). Yet we’re supposed to blindly accept an election outcome that conflicts with so much of what we know. So, in this context, daring to question an election that was touted as the most secure in American history is “a threat to our democracy”? Seems to us, the real threat to our system of government is the act of shutting down anyone who questions such a ridiculous assertion.

As you know, former FBI Director James Comey has been criminally indicted on two charges (so far). We’ve called that “a good start,” and Patel seems to be saying that’s exactly what it is. “I can announce on your show that we’ve got all the information we need,” he said. In answering concerns that this is taking a long time, he said that this “disease temple” --- don’t you love his choice of words? --- has been 20 to 30 years in the making and so is taking some time to dismantle. Keep in mind, by coming out with this now, he’s put his credibility on the line.

We weren’t the only ones who noticed the similarity between what Patel said a few weeks ago and what Crowley was saying on Friday. “Two senior officials,” Matt Margolis observed. “Same message. Same urgency. That’s not a coincidence.” As Margolis said, if the evidence is as compelling as they’re suggesting, “the political fallout will be unlike anything this country has seen in a very long time.”

(Pardon us, soccer fans, for adding that having Trump preside over THIS would mean much more than having him in the White House World Cup soccer.)

Margolis also noted the warrant that was issued in January against Fulton County, Georgia, for confiscation of ballots and other election materials from 2020. Assume that this part of the federal investigation might take a while, but get ready; there’s much more to come.

Still, Ward Clark is skeptical that anyone higher than a mid-level Biden administration official or “some minor Democratic Party officials” will be among the fall guys, “to be welcomed on the leftist media circuit once any legal consequences are behind them.” We shall see. Certainly the leftist media circuit would welcome them as heroes. But even as pessimistic as Clark is, he’s the totally dedicated sort who would crawl bruised and bloodied through broken glass to vote in every upcoming election, no matter what. Remember what our forefathers fought and gave their lives for, and take heed.

Finally, as this year’s elections loom, Margolis also reminds us of the sworn whistleblower testimony given last fall by a Venezuelan engineer about the hack-ability of electronic voting machines. Margolis’ main point: that because the media just aren’t covering this, most people don’t know about it, and because they don’t know about it, current polls reflect a relative lack of concern about this exploitable flaw in the system.

Once they’re told about this engineer’s testimony, their level of concern goes markedly higher. As Margolis says, “The problem isn’t that Americans can’t handle the truth --- it’s that the media is working overtime to make sure they never hear it.”

“The media blackout is doing the heavy lifting here,” he writes. “Without it, public confidence in electronic voting would crater.”

In one last bit of encouraging election news, U.S. District Judge J. P. Boulee rejected arguments by Fulton County, Georgia, county attorneys and ruled last Wednesday that the federal government CAN retain thousands of 2020 ballots that the FBI seized from a warehouse near Atlanta. The FBI had opened a case in response to a January 5, 2026, referral by Kurt Olsen, director of Election Security and Integrity. (Yes, we have one of those, a presidential appointee.)

According to the search warrant affidavit cited in Judge Boulee’s ruling, federal investigators examined claims involving missing ballot images, duplicate ballots, unsigned tabulator tapes, “pristine” absentee ballots that looked unfolded and had “no indications” that they’d been “folded and mailed as a typical absentee ballot” would have been. Agents are trying to find indications of intent, which would be necessary to suggest federal election laws were broken.

Thank you for reading the Huckabee Post.