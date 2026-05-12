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Floyd Unger III's avatar
Floyd Unger III
2h

As a Viking I’m glad to be living in Alaska the land of “over 3 million lakes” rather than that other State….the one with all the “

Leaks”

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
2h

I have a question for the Huckabee team that may be off thread but I have sometimes wondered :

if he thought that this person was not acting in the best interests of his administration or representing him well could the President fire the VP? Just asking for me and my cats .....

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